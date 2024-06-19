The Damascus Affair
The blood libel – a throwback to the antisemitism of the Dark Ages – was initially accepted as fact by almost the entire European press, shocking world Jewry into action.
Foreword by Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor):
Today Guerre and Shalom is honoured to welcome Rabbi Menachem Levine as a guest contributor. Rabbi Levine is the CEO of JDBY-YTT, in Chicago, the largest Jewish school outside the NY-NJ region. Before moving to Chicago, Rabbi Levine was the Rabbi of Congregation Am Echad in San Jose, CA, for thirteen years and a…