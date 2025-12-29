Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan LIVE From Mulberry St.'s avatar
Susan LIVE From Mulberry St.
4h

Bravo. I'm not a prophet. I'm a polemicist with a case of canary in the coal mine. What I see is a bunch of social scientists and pampered kids with anti-Vietnam war protest envy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Daniel Clarke-Serret and others
John Kornman's avatar
John Kornman
1h

It's good vs evil. The tool being used now is called "Palestinian"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture