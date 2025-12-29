Truth’s on life support, the university’s in decay. If you’re shocked, you shouldn’t be, for human relations are incompatible with Truth.

It all comes down to one word: agreeability. In English it’s a term from high society, but on the continent, it’s getting dirty down in the street.

Agréable, Agradable: these are everyday French and Spanish terms for “pleasant”, that which we seek (?) from each of our fellow citizens. Yet agreeability sheds a little more light on the issue, for in its spelling we see a dangerous etymology. To be pleasant, to cultivate popularity from the crowd, one need fulfil one requirement above all: agreement. The more you agree with your fellow man, the more they will count you as a friend. The more you are counted as a friend, the higher you will rise in society.

In this paragraph alone we see the dangers, flashing like neon lights in Piccadilly Circus. For if popularity is garnered through unthinking agreement with one’s peers, truth will always surrender to the needs of the moment. If disagreement is social death, then we will place likes above veracity.

Man may be a political animal, but he is above all a social animal; a people pleaser. Friendship will always trump truth, social station will always trump authenticity. Those who fail to grasp this simple message will flail amongst the demands of society. And so it is that speaking truth to power - or even to your social circle - will lead to rejection. Like Jeremiah before you will fall to the pit, condemned to ridicule, denied approbation in the days before Jerusalem’s fall. When Judah awakes from its arrogant stupor, it will be too late — Ezekiel will be dreaming of Dry Bones; the deaf will be singing by the Rivers of Babylon.

I have a fatal weakness and I know it. I am a Jeremiah. Not miserable you understand, rather addicted to Truth. I speak here not only of the big issues —the fight against genocide blood libels, the calling out Palestinian crimes. I speak even of the everyday. When called to proffer a view, I cannot resist but to share it –or at least to remain silent rather than to share a falsehood. It’s isn’t that I adore my voice or see myself as infallible; merely that to speak without sincerity lashes my soul. It pains me. It crushes morality when it is my most treasured jewel.

Am I fool? Am I spitting in the face of sense; condemning myself to social oblivion? Very probably. Agreeability - the instinct to agree - is amongst life’s greatest survival strategies. But it rankles. It feels wrong, even knowing the costs –-for where one concedes on the minor issues, there the ground is laid for appeasement with lies.

My mind is a battleground: compromise with the devil of deception or leave myself isolated and disrespected for all time. Experience teaches me that I should give some ground. Agree! Just agree with others on matters of taste. Say that they’re right. Concede the small to defend the motte. Withdraw past the bailey to the second line of defence. But where would it end? We know where it would end – with surrender to groupthink and parroting The Great Genocide Blood Libel.

Every company, organization and government department the world over is wracked by this interminable conflict: agreeability or the search for truth. Without agreeability lies the terror of cliques, dirty looks and passive aggressivity. Without Truth, your business is doomed and your country will head to the gutter. The problem is as old as time and the solution as unretrievable as the Grail. No organisation can grow without honest evaluation, but you do so on the pyre of a formerly unbreakable team.

Only those who reckon with this challenge will emerge victorious. Mossad, so I understand, charges certain employees with being The Devil’s Advocate; with saying the unthinkable; with pushing against the tide. Their job description gives them cover, for they may disagree with abandon all the while maintaining social agreeability.

The university debating society is another forge of Truth in a swamp of agreeable slop. (Or at least it was until the Oxford Union betrayed British values.) In a den designed for disagreement among friends, a difference of view will leave friendship untouched. Intellectual diversity will be a goal finally realize.

These, however, are the exceptions that prove the intractability of the rule. The route to advancement in most organizations is neither innovation nor truthfulness – rather the ability to agree with a contagion of verbal diarrhea. Only then will you be promoted by the “team”.

Renowned psychiatrist Paul Bloom has admitted as much in a recent Substack article. Diversity of views in the faculty, he claims, isn’t the panacea it’s claimed to be. And by employing one’s intellectual adversaries to the Professoriat, you do not begin the search for Truth. More likely, he says, you will create a divided department, where each holds their peace; socratic discussion locked safely behind closed office doors. In short, tight teams demand widespread and open agreement.

The danger of such “teamwork” and “bonding” are evident in my estimation. Without Truth, your university department, business, company and country are doomed to repeat mistakes in a cycle of back-slapping agreement. And here we see the fall the West: no longer able to countenance open speech, genuine discussion and honest truth seeking, we have condemned ourselves to terminal mistake repetition — pleasantness, agreeability and “being nice” having been promoted to fore with disastrous results.

This isn’t clairvoyance or Calvinist predestination. It isn’t a future set in stone. Rather it’s Hebrew Prophecy at its finest. It’s a warning in the face of Babylon. For societal decline doesn’t begin with Gender Hysteria or Queers for Palestine or The Great Genocide Blood Libel. It begins with the need to be agreed with in everyday conversation —agreeability. Only if we can we finally accept the Jeremiahs of this world with their honest disagreeability will we avert the coming of Nebuchadnezzar. Only when Zedekiah yields will the walls of Jerusalem still stand.

And where does it begin? Not in the faculty, but with you. There in your community of peers, follow this injunction: Disagree. And if your “friends” can’t take it, then sacrifice them for Truth! After all, the Temple is still standing….