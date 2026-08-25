This is the fourth article in SOCIAL COHESION FORTNIGHT:

ARTICLE 1 (On architecture and cohesion, by Chris Hall):

ARTICLE 2 (On minority rights and cohesion, by Daniel Clarke-Serret):

ARTICLE 3 (On the vulnerable and cohesion, by Maish Yarmush)

ARTICLE 4 (Below. On festivals, immigration and cohesion).

“The Curious Case of Acceptable Festivities” by Cymposium

It was one of those peculiarly London afternoons; grey, undecided, and faintly theatrical, when a friend and I found ourselves ambling past Marble Arch with no particular destination in mind. The city, in that mood, has a way of presenting itself as both stage and audience, and on this occasion, it had arranged a procession.

They came in black.

Not the fashionable black of Mayfair window displays, nor the self-conscious austerity of the metropolitan intellectual, but something altogether more solemn. Lines of men, some young, some weathered, moving in deliberate rhythm, carrying banners inscribed in a script that was beautiful if entirely opaque to the untrained eye. There was no music, at least none that could be called festive. Instead, there was a cadence, measured, mournful, almost liturgical. It was not a parade so much as a collective act of remembrance.

We paused, as one does when confronted with something that feels both public and private at once. There is, after all, an unspoken rule in cities like London: everything is permitted, but not everything is understood.

Later that evening, I mentioned it to another friend. “Those people in black near Marble Arch,” I asked. “What was that all about?” He smiled with the faint amusement reserved for questions whose answers seem obvious in retrospect. “Ashura,” he said. “They’re commemorating the death of Husayn, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.” Suddenly the pieces fell into place. What had struck me as mysterious was, for thousands of Londoners, simply an annual act of mourning, a ritual as familiar to them as Remembrance Sunday or a Good Friday procession might be to someone else.

Yet I could not shake the feeling that, despite unfolding in one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, the procession somehow existed alongside London rather than within it. Not unwelcome, exactly, but not entirely of the city either. It occupied the streets with every legal right to do so, yet carried with it an air of being a guest rather than a host.

This, I later realised, was the curious asymmetry. London is no stranger to imported traditions. Paint the town green for Saint Patrick’s Day, and it will oblige with enthusiasm bordering on delirium. Install the paraphernalia of Oktoberfest, beer steins, brass bands, and the occasional public collapse, and one finds not resistance but sponsorship. Across the Atlantic, the Feast of San Gennaro has become so woven into the mythology of New York that few stop to consider it an imported tradition at all.

Societies, of course, are not especially rational creatures. They develop tastes, habits and prejudices for reasons that often defy neat explanation. This essay is not an accusation so much as an attempt to understand one of those peculiar inconsistencies. Why do some immigrant traditions, over time, become part of the civic calendar, while others remain perpetually described as “foreign”? Why, for instance, does the prospect of joining friends for an Eid celebration, an afternoon of good food, conversation and hospitality, fail to attract the same easy enthusiasm as an Oktoberfest beer tent or a St Patrick’s Day parade? One need not have observed Ramadan to enjoy the feast that follows it, just as one need not be Irish to wear green in March or German to raise a stein in September.

Perhaps there are good reasons. Perhaps there are irrational ones. More likely, as is often the case with societies, there is a tangled mixture of history, familiarity, politics and simple human habit. Whatever the explanation, the distinction itself is worth examining.

The Hierarchy of Festivity

If one were to judge a culture purely by what it permits onto its streets, one might conclude that London, and, by extension, its transatlantic cousin in New York City, possesses a remarkably refined taxonomy of celebration. Not all festivities are created equal. Some are embraced, amplified, and monetised; others are tolerated with a certain polite distance; and a few linger in that ambiguous space between curiosity and quiet suspicion.

Consider the annual eruption of green that accompanies Saint Patrick’s Day. For a brief, delirious interval, the city becomes an honorary outpost of Dublin. Rivers are dyed, hats are donned, and a great civic permission slip is issued for behaviour that would, on any other day, invite swift disapproval. It is loud, it is messy, and it is, above all, welcome. No one pauses to ask whether this Irish import sits comfortably within the historical or cultural lineage of London or New York. Its credentials are assumed; its place, unquestioned.

The same indulgence is extended to Oktoberfest, that monument to Teutonic excess which has somehow found fertile ground far from Munich. Here too, the streets, or at least the designated enclosures, fill with song, intoxication, and the occasional horizontal citizen. It is difficult to imagine a more conspicuous violation of public order being so cheerfully sanctioned, yet sanctioned it is, with corporate sponsorship and municipal blessing to boot.

Across the Atlantic, the Feast of San Gennaro offers a similar spectacle: a transplanted Neapolitan devotion now indistinguishable from the mythology of New York itself. What began as an immigrant observance has, through repetition and familiarity, been naturalised into something approaching civic heritage.

And yet, place alongside these scenes the quieter, more solemn procession of Ashura, and the contrast is instructive. There are no corporate sponsors, no cheerful headlines, no sense that the city has momentarily reinvented itself in festive solidarity. Instead, there is a subtle distancing, as though the event, while permitted, has not yet been granted the full rights of cultural citizenship.

One is left to wonder whether the difference lies not in the fact of foreignness, but in its flavour. For the West, it appears, has developed a particular appetite: it consumes the exotic most readily when it is sweetened with spectacle, softened by familiarity, and, perhaps most importantly, accompanied by a drink.

A Culture Built on Borrowing

To speak of “foreign” traditions in countries like the United States or the United Kingdom is, on closer inspection, to indulge in a rather charming fiction. These are not ancient, hermetically sealed civilisations that have cautiously admitted outside influences at the margins. They are, instead, cultural mosaics, assembled over centuries by successive waves of people who arrived carrying not only labour and ambition, but languages, beliefs, cuisines, customs and ways of seeing the world.

One need not even begin with immigration in the modern sense. Consider Christianity itself. Today it is often regarded as inseparable from the historical identity of Britain, Europe and, by extension, much of the English-speaking world. Yet Christianity was not born on the cliffs of Dover nor among the forests of Germany. It emerged in the eastern Mediterranean, in Roman Judea, before spreading westward over centuries to become so deeply woven into European civilisation that its foreign origins are scarcely noticed. What was once an imported faith eventually became the cultural baseline against which other imported traditions would later be judged.

The same story repeats itself in more ordinary ways. The evidence is not tucked away in obscure archives; it is sitting quite plainly on the dinner table. The Hamburger, that supposed emblem of American identity, announces in its very name its German parentage. New York-style pizza, now elevated to near-sacred status, began life as an Italian import, its lineage traceable to the ovens of Naples rather than Manhattan. Even the humble bagel, now as native to New York as impatience, arrived with Eastern European Jewish immigrants, carrying with it the memory of another continent.

Britain, for its part, is hardly exempt from this process of accumulation. Fish and chips, that most canonical of British fare, owes as much to immigrant (Sephardic Jewish) influence as it does to local ingenuity. Chicken tikka masala, often jokingly described as Britain’s national dish, is itself a product of migration and adaptation. The national palate, much like the national identity, has been shaped less by cultural purity than by centuries of borrowing, modification and reinvention.

Nor were these imports immediately embraced. There was a time when Irish Catholics in Britain and America were viewed with suspicion, their loyalties questioned and their customs regarded as stubbornly foreign. Italian immigrants in New York were once caricatured as outsiders whose neighbourhood festivals belonged to the Old World rather than the New. Even many Jewish communities experienced generations in which their traditions were regarded as something to be accommodated rather than celebrated. Familiarity, it turns out, is rarely immediate. It is earned slowly, often over generations.

Which is to say that the transformation of the foreign into the familiar is not an exception to the Anglo-American story. It is the story. The cultures that today appear settled and self-evident are, on closer inspection, little more than layer upon layer of successful cultural imports whose passports have long since expired.

The Selective Embrace of the Exotic

And yet, having spent centuries perfecting this alchemy of cultural absorption, the modern West appears to have become surprisingly selective about which imports it welcomes into the national story.

Not all traditions travel equally well. Some arrive to applause; others to scrutiny.

Part of the explanation may simply be that some celebrations are easier for outsiders to join. One does not have to be Irish to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day. Few participants pause to reflect on the life of St Patrick himself. The festival has become a broadly accessible civic event: dress in green, share a drink, enjoy the parade, and one is, for a day at least, part of the celebration. The same is true of Oktoberfest, whose appeal requires little explanation beyond good company and generous quantities of beer. Even celebrations with far deeper religious or cultural roots, such as Holi, have found surprising popularity in places like Oxford and other British university towns, where throwing coloured powder has become, for many, an irresistible communal experience divorced from its theological origins.

The pattern repeats elsewhere. Chinese New Year invites dragon dances, lanterns and fireworks. Diwali fills public spaces with lights, sweets and colourful dress. These are celebrations that, whether intentionally or not, present obvious points of entry. An outsider does not need to understand every layer of symbolism to feel welcomed into the festivities.

Celebrations such as Eid al-Fitr occupy a more complicated space. The feast itself is, in principle, no less universal. Food is shared, families gather, generosity is encouraged and neighbours are often invited. Yet to many outside the Muslim community, Eid remains something observed from a distance rather than participated in. Whether this is the product of unfamiliarity, media portrayals, or simply the fact that many celebrations naturally revolve around family and existing communities, the result is much the same: the event often feels less publicly legible than its counterparts.

The same is even more true of Ashura. Mourning does not translate as readily as merriment. A solemn procession commemorating events from the seventh century demands context in a way that a parade centred on music, food or drinking simply does not. It asks the observer to understand before participating, whereas many successful public festivals allow participation long before understanding.

There is another factor that deserves acknowledgement, uncomfortable though it may be. Cultural acceptance is not solely determined by the openness of the host society. It also depends, at least in part, on how accessible immigrant communities make their traditions appear to outsiders. Some celebrations naturally invite spectators to become participants. Others remain, understandably, more intimate expressions of communal identity. There is nothing inherently wrong with either approach, but they do produce different outcomes. A festival that offers food, music and conversation to strangers will almost always diffuse more quickly into the broader culture than one whose meanings remain largely internal to the community celebrating it.

None of this entirely explains the asymmetry, but it begins to illuminate it. Cultural acceptance is not merely a function of history or politics. It is also shaped by psychology. People gravitate towards joy more readily than grief; participation more readily than observation; familiarity more readily than ambiguity. The traditions that become woven into a nation’s fabric are often those that ask the least of newcomers while giving them the most immediate reason to join.

Perhaps, then, the question is not simply why some traditions remain foreign. It is also what allows other traditions to cease being foreign at all.

A Question of Principles

All of which raises an awkward, if unavoidable, question: what, precisely, do these societies imagine themselves to be?

For nations that speak with practised fluency about pluralism, tolerance, and the gentle virtues of liberal democracy, there is something faintly contradictory in the selective policing of culture. The official story, repeated with commendable confidence, is that diversity is not merely tolerated but celebrated; that difference is not a threat but a strength. And yet, when certain kinds of difference make themselves visible, audible, and impossible to ignore, the tone shifts ever so slightly.

One begins to hear objections that are, on the surface, entirely reasonable. The streets, we are told, must remain orderly. Public spaces cannot be monopolised. There are concerns about noise, about cleanliness, about the general inconvenience of it all. These are, of course, the sorts of objections that might be raised against any large gathering.

Except, curiously, they are not raised with equal enthusiasm against all gatherings.

When Saint Patrick’s Day rolls around, the temporary collapse of public decorum is not merely tolerated but anticipated with something approaching civic pride. When Oktoberfest takes hold, the spectacle of public intoxication, complete with its inevitable debris, is reframed as festive exuberance. The aftermath, one suspects, is no less fragrant, no less inconvenient, and no less visible.

Even the Feast of San Gennaro, with its crowded streets and unapologetic excess, is embraced as part of the urban tapestry, a living testament to the city’s immigrant past.

Set against this, the quieter objections to processions like Ashura begin to look less like principled concerns and more like selective sensitivities. The issue, it seems, is not disruption per se, but the identity of those doing the disrupting, and perhaps the unfamiliarity of the meaning behind it.

One is left, then, with a rather uncomfortable proposition: that the boundary between “acceptable” and “foreign” culture is drawn not by the magnitude of its impact on public life, but by how easily it can be assimilated into an existing narrative, and by whom.

Of Immigration and Advantage

It is worth recalling, if only to steady the argument, that the extraordinary success of places like the United States has never been built on cultural restraint. Quite the opposite. Its greatest competitive advantage has been an almost unrivalled ability to attract people from elsewhere: scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, artists and dreamers, each arriving with skills that have transformed the country in ways too numerous to catalogue.

The familiar story is usually told in the language of economics. The brightest minds arrive, the most ambitious remain, and together they drive advances in technology, medicine, finance and the sciences. It is one of the defining features of modern America that so much of its success has been built not despite immigration, but because of it.

Yet people do not cross oceans as disembodied intellects. They arrive with families, memories and traditions. They bring languages spoken around the dinner table, recipes inherited from grandparents, holidays marked on different calendars and rituals that give shape to ordinary life. To welcome the engineer while expecting him to quietly retire his culture at the office door is to misunderstand what immigration has always been. Human beings are not modular creatures. Their contributions cannot be separated quite so neatly from the lives they live.

The United States has long wrestled with this tension. It has often asked newcomers to become unmistakably American in public life, to adopt a shared civic identity, a common language and a common national story. There is much to admire in that aspiration. A society needs common ground if it is to function as more than a collection of parallel communities. Yet the expectation can also carry an implicit bargain: bring your talents, certainly; bring your work ethic; but allow the more unfamiliar parts of your identity to remain largely private.

The result is a curious duality. Many immigrant communities become adept at navigating two worlds. In the workplace, the classroom and public life, they perform a shared American identity with ease. At home, in places of worship and within their own neighbourhoods, older customs continue to flourish. The hyphen in “Indian-American,” “Chinese-American” or “Arab-American” is not merely grammatical; it represents a continual negotiation between assimilation and inheritance.

Britain has historically approached this balance somewhat differently. Rather than insisting upon a singular national identity, it has often tolerated a greater degree of cultural distinctiveness in public life. Yet this accommodation has carried its own paradox. If America has sometimes encouraged assimilation at the expense of visibility, Britain has at times seemed willing to recognise cultural difference without fully incorporating it into the national imagination. Communities are acknowledged, their festivals permitted, but they are not always understood as belonging equally to the shared story of what it means to be British.

I have occasionally encountered this distinction in surprisingly ordinary conversations. More than once, after expressing an opinion entirely unrelated to my background, someone has felt compelled to remind me, “Yes, but you’re (insert ‘foreign’ ethnicity here).” The remark is rarely intended as hostility. If anything, it is offered as a statement of fact. Yet it quietly reveals an assumption that some identities remain qualified, that one may be accepted within the nation while never quite escaping the adjective that precedes it.

Perhaps this is inevitable. Every immigrant society must decide which differences enrich the common culture and which remain, however politely, on its margins. But if the prosperity of countries like America and Britain has depended upon importing human capital from every corner of the globe, it is worth asking whether the accompanying cultures should forever be treated as excess baggage. The ideas, after all, rarely travel alone.

The Slow Work of Becoming Familiar

History, if it teaches anything at all, teaches patience, though it rarely advertises the lesson in advance.

The Irish who now lend their patron saint to a global bacchanal were not always greeted with green-tinted affection in the United Kingdom or the United States. They arrived to caricature and suspicion, their loyalties questioned, their customs regarded as insular at best and subversive at worst. The same might be said of Italian immigrants, whose neighbourhood festivals, now folded neatly into the civic calendar, were once dismissed as parochial displays of Old World provincialism.

Time, however, has a way of domesticating the unfamiliar. Repetition dulls the edge of strangeness; participation replaces observation; what was once “theirs” becomes, almost imperceptibly, “ours.” The process is neither swift nor especially graceful, but it is remarkably consistent.

Which is why it may be premature to treat the current unease surrounding observances like Ashura or celebrations such as Eid al-Fitr as fixed or final. They may, in fact, be passing through the same slow and uneven rite of passage that earlier immigrant traditions endured, caught in that awkward intermediate stage between visibility and acceptance.

This is not to suggest inevitability. Acceptance is not guaranteed, nor is it evenly distributed. But the pattern is difficult to ignore: today’s curiosity, or even discomfort, has a habit of becoming tomorrow’s tradition, provided it is allowed the space, and the time, to take root.

And therein lies the tension. For patience is a historical virtue, but a political inconvenience.

A Future Tense of Belonging

It requires no great leap of imagination to suppose that, a century hence, the spectacle of a procession marking Ashura winding its way through London or New York City will provoke no more comment than the annual greening of rivers for Saint Patrick’s Day. What is now observed with curiosity, or, in less generous quarters, unease, may yet be absorbed into the easy, unexamined rhythm of civic life.

After all, this is how the story has tended to unfold. The unfamiliar is first noticed, then tolerated, then tentatively embraced, and finally, once its origins have been softened by time, claimed as part of the local inheritance. Somewhere along the way, the edges are rounded. Meanings are simplified. A festival once rooted in grief or devotion may acquire, for the wider public, a more convivial face. There will be food, almost certainly; perhaps even a sponsor or two.

One might even venture that this process could be hastened, however modestly, by the oldest instruments of cultural diplomacy: explanation and exchange. An invitation to share in a meal marking Eid al-Fitr; a willingness to understand the history that animates a day like Ashura; the simple, civilising act of curiosity. These are not especially radical propositions, but they are, at present, unevenly practised.

For now, however, there remains a quieter, more discomfiting reality. There are citizens, native-born, no less than newly arrived, who move through these societies with the full rights of belonging in law, yet with a cultural presence that is still treated as provisional. Their festivals are marked, but not quite shared; visible, but not entirely accepted.

They are, in a sense, insiders with an asterisk.

And so the paradox persists. Nations that pride themselves on being forged from elsewhere continue, in subtle ways, to distinguish between what has been sufficiently domesticated to count as “ours” and what must, for the time being, remain politely, persistently “theirs.”