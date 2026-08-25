Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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ChaiShalom18's avatar
ChaiShalom18
3h

With Mayor Mamdani’s exclusion of Italians (and Jews) from the NYC immigration map, one would not know that the San Gennaro festival is a rooted New York tradition. Ramadan and Eid, on the other hand…Yes, it does take time for a newly arrived culture to root and be seen simply as part of the American patchwork. Once upon a time the smells of Italian food made New York City WASPs nauseous. The olive oil and garlic aromas we crave today were then regarded as foreign and nauseating. In the 1990’s I had Italian American students in NYC who were disgusted at the smells of Indian food (which I love). When I told them about past attitudes towards Italian foods, they were shocked and somewhat chastened. One young man said he would try Indian food again. A week later he told me that he understood why I like it.

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Fred's avatar
Fred
1h

I hate to say it, but I just can't imagine a loud funeral procession that marches more like a conquering army than grieving mourners, ever be "accepted" in the way holidays of joy and good food get embraced.

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