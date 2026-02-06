There are times in life when the truth descends; where one is confronted by the reality of pure powerlessness. I am one man, am I not? That face is the same. That hair, though greying, is as distinctive as before. My values are consistent. My mind - developing, churning - is a continuation.

Yet I am an irrelevance in the face of culture, the will blunted by arbitrary surrounds. For my views, my philosophy, are a nothing, now in a different building, peopled by those who knew not the last.

I am a teacher; the same teacher as before; perhaps better, perhaps refined – but I am unable to apply my learning. That which worked a wonder in establishments past, is but a whisper of non-possibility. Here, the poles are round so the holes must follow, conformity being the precursor for success.

There one could teach the whole lesson in French, here one may not. There one could sing verb tables, here one may not. Yet “there” was no paradise. The children were wild; straight lines as alien as the blood-red Martian sands. Discipline was optional, a throwaway plea, an ignored precept in the face of parental demands.

So here I smile embraced by order, yet cry in the face of an education lost. There I suffered in chaos agonised, but was consoled, nonetheless by fluency. If it were me, I would have it all. Marriage, children, career. Discipline, creativity, progress. All would be compilated: Queen’s Greatest Hits made educational.

My lifetime of learning would be made manifest: education perfected in the ideal school. All would be possible. Order, open-mindedness; song and progress. Respect and love of learning. All past lessons would be learnt; integrated in a machine of unimpeachable betterment. It’s possible. I know how. But I cannot change the culture. Not here, not there. No-one can. Culture is omnipotent.

That is the power of the workplace, the organisation, the country and the region. The Middle East is the Middle East. America is there and Britain is here. Apple and Microsoft live in their own worlds.

Although the individual may move, knowing the greatness in each and every station, he must rest mute —in the face of stubborn undevelopment, he must know his limits. Changing the school, the UN, the Arab way: we may know how, we may know exactly how. But knowledge isn’t power and wisdom remains unsought. So we must suffer in the silence of unsolicited sagacity.

They make the same mistakes over and over. And why? Because they didn’t ask. They didn’t stoop to know. So they change around in circles; the newest peace plan and newest school policy in competition for foolishness.

Change is possible. Positive, linear change. It requires not miracles, simply desire: To listen, to learn, to believe in another way. To understand that the “foreigner” might be right. Yet to see the multitudes beyond is to know that life exists on Mars; that outside your four walls cultures multiply –reproduction unregulated. Each has positives that you could only dream of and a stubbornness that you know only too well.

****

The United Nations is poisonous redundancy. Amnesty is rotten. The NHS is one of many health options. Yet to those that work within they see no evil, hear no evil. Theirs is the best and there is no other way.

All the Middle East needs is the two state solution: one more push! Don’t you know that all the Palestinians want is peace? So they plough on in blindness as if it’s never been tried before. They could read Pax Arabica, learn of Levantia, understand the paradigm shift that’s needed. But that would be to break with culture –and diplomacy is the world’s greatest security barrier.

So how to break out from the culture trap? To forge ahead with renewed vigor on the path to transformation? Oh, were it so simple! I have learnt to hit my head against that wall with ever diminishing returns —it’s made of brick after all. I may know how to change a school, but within a culture there is no escape, no room for the change that everyone calls for and nobody wants.

Technology has its place; it creates new worlds with nonchalant abandon. The printing press left its indelible mark and the internet roars on with the ardour of a drunken motorist. In 1066, the Conqueror swooped in; gracefully, a chevalier on his steed, sweeping aside the old world of axes, longboats and Danish brutality. They came to create a land anew, and we speak in (new) English to this day.

Yet technology can be co-opted, bringing not change, but a tool for depraved ideology. Islamists play Facebook, Iran builds for war. Kim can wield weapons that could destroy us all, creating not, but employing with black humour. The machine can hasten (not as we imagined), bringing the old battles to deadly conclusion, yet the fundamentals remain in aspect.

You see, dear reader, the rule applies unceasingly. The ordered school can wield the I-pad, while the wild can flounder in machined anarchy. The moral government can deter with death, while the death cult can cut to the deadly chase. Tech is no change: it is bloody saga made modern. The only transformation it brings is the hurricanes of hostility; danger intensified in the name of progress.

****

So must we collapse in deterministic despair, falling into the cartesian trap? That the mind is free - liberated from the physical - yet commands it not? It is how one is damned to feel. That we know the way; in the recesses of our inspiration, in the depths of our contemplation; yet manifestation –that is impossible.

Dear Renée expressed a feeling here more potent than a life of laboured experience. Nonetheless, it was no truth. It was emotion: mind divided from necessary body. For change is possible and it lies neither in technology nor in unmet hope. It lies in self-legislation; yes, the will to power. Nietzsche was right.

Power isn’t domination or control. It can be and often is; the culture of countries and companies prove it to be so. Yet it need not be. It was the right hand of Moses and the mighty sword of Cyrus. It was the bringing of one people from the midst of another so that they would be free in the wilderness: to obey a new law; a new culture; a new way that would bring the promised land one step closer. Machiavelli spoke of these armed prophets, not as a Machiavellian (pejoratively he was not), but as a man that knew Italy was stuck; embalmed by a ‘pleasant’ culture that had not the resources to defend its land. Leadership was essential and culture - all-new culture - was its agent. So from whence would these men of valour finally emerge?

This is the lesson of Machiavelli, the teaching of Nietzsche, the necessity of our modern age. All who have the courage to create new cultures; new countries, organisations and schools; are those who bring their wealth of wisdom to bear. They may escape the prison of precedent, yet they do not destroy; they learn from lives well-lived. They stand on the shoulders of giants and see a new way based on the greatness of the old. They respect the ancient story, but write the next chapter shackled only by wise chains.

Metaphysics: It is an ancient science wrapped in the veil of hopelessness; that change, in the midst of culture, is a naive mind’s folly. Yet the body and mind may yet be reunited. In the person of leaders they may toast once more. In the presence of cultures remade anew, they may achieve immortality. For idealism becomes realism when we respect the story, abhor the revolution, but write the next chapter under our own law.

That was the message of the American Revolution, birthed in an Englishman’s liberty, but escaping far from his legislative pen. That was the message of Zionism, nurtured in Rabbinic exile, yet fleeing from her dictates. So behold, yeh people: go out, flee, forge your own path; far from your fathers’ house, their birthplace and their land: create your own schools, even your own countries. For only there are the brick walls embryonic. Only there are they in need of your building. Terra Nullius beckons you.