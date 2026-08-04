Francesca and her UN halo: Is her authority a walking logical fallacy

The Great Genocide Blood Libel has done more than discredit international organizations. It has destroyed the very basis of academia.

Academic authority, as we’ve understood it, has been based on more than argument from first principles and logical deduction. To be deemed serious by the great and the good, a rigorous academic paper has required citation. A quote here, a reference there, a bibliography in all its glory. Without the last third of your tome decorated in unreadable notes, you condemn yourself to irrelevance in the world of the professoriat.

Yet there has always been a problem with this convention. To the non-politically correct, it has amounted to Chinese whispers. To the politically correct, it was whispers without reference to a particular nationality. Yet the label aside, the practice relied on trust –faith even; that the first reference in the chain was itself accurate. Once that faith dissipates, whither academic writing?

So, for example, Khaled Salih has written recently on the Anfal Genocide; the systematic attack on Kurdish life in Saddam’s Ba’athist Iraq. The author relies for that legal designation on evidence gathered by Human Rights Watch; evidence that proved invaluable in the case built before the Iraqi High Tribunal.

But what happens when we lose faith in Human Rights Watch? And Amnesty International? And all like once-esteemed members of “The Human Rights Community”? Who would the modern day Khaled rely on then to document crimes against his people? That indeed is the problem we now face. October 7th changed everything.

In our new Kafkaesque reality, citation masks falsehood. As both Nachum Kaplan and Uri Zehavi have documented, the international reference system works thus: The United Nations quotes the special rapporteur who references a NGO who faithfully transmits the words of a Gaza “journalist” who sits at the head of a front Human Rights Society. Yet, he has a vocation by night. He carries a gun and torments his pet hostage in a tunnel. Only those who went to Harvard University can overlook this rocket-sized hole in their logic; after all, they’re children of the Campus Catechism.

Now it’s important to nuance. Citation serves the eminently important purpose of avoiding plagiarism. So to reference: my information on the Anfal genocide springs from the Salih and Emmanuelson classic Kurdistani Azad. As for the Campus Catechism principle, we must turn to Uri Zehavi; his new book Rooted Truth vividly presents the new university religion and speaks of the laundering of citation.

Nonetheless, there’s a distinction here. Citing as an antidote to intellectual theft is a clear moral necessity. It’s ongoing, continual and morally indispensable. Yet citation for authority stands on much weaker ground. The fact that the UN said it or Amnesty International said it or even Nelson Mandela said it is not a truth claim. Their reports and statements and assertions may contain some truth, but they must be tested against the evidence which stands apart from their authority.

As discussed elsewhere, the Gaza genocide claim is pure absurdity, failing, in my view, to present even a prima facie case. I will not reference Andrew Fox, Dave Rich or my past writings to relitigate this here, merely to comment that such theories gain credence from institutional heft. Although pure common sense can differentiate between war and the Holocaust, the genocide-activist camp can always fall back on “the UN said”: Argumentum ad verecundiam, argument from authority.

Truth be told, the whole concept of authority should have lost credibility long ago. After all, such appeals are one of the great logical fallacies.

Long before the days of The Great Genocide Blood Libel, it was common to appeal to Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King as evidence of rectitude. If Nelson said something negative about Zionism, it could be countered by Martin who said quite the reverse; but the question never asked was about the value of authority in the first place. Just because Nelson said x and Martin said y, it didn’t mean that either claim was true. They were mere opinions voiced by those with justified claims to fame in other domains. Whether Mandela or King were correct in their assessment of Middle Eastern affairs could only be determined by the evidence. In this they were the same as the rest of us.

Yet fame has the capacity to addle the mind. In the most absurd of cases, good deeds of the father are said to rebound on their progeny. So we are asked to listen to Mandela‘s grandson on Palestine and Marley’s Jewish descendants on Israel because - inexplicably because - of their surname. Mere absurdity that proves the bankruptcy of authority.

Similarly, evidence of the Kurdish Anfal Genocide should not rest upon the good name of Khaled Salih nor the righteousness of his author wife. Neither should mere quotation of Human Rights Watch be sufficient. Instead the evidence there presented should in and of itself be determinative. Where the case is made for genocide, we should believe. Yet where, as with Gaza, it is based on a secular-religious fantasy we should determinedly reject, institutional say-so be damned.

Yet while appeals to authority are a long-discredited falsehood, there is a phenomenon that we cannot ignore, that of trust. While “Khaled says” and “Uri says” are not authoritative statements, we are inclined to trust those with a reputation that merits the accolade. Salih’s consistent commitment to liberal democracy, mistake correction and the necessity of a societal “backspace key” assure me of his openness to critique in the face of the evidence. Uri’s commitment to all those that support Israel regardless of political party reveal a commitment to good faith. It doesn’t mean they are (necessarily) right in their conclusions, but that they are open to correction is the source of their very credibility.

By contrast, the endless ideological ranting of Francaesca Albanese, so certain of her genocide theories, so implacable against correction, so non-impartial in her role as rapporteur, make me come to very different conclusions about her credibility. Where we trust the writer, we need not to inspect the evidence so fervently for ourselves (though we must inspect it to some extent).

It is, indeed, the absence of trust that has changed the equation. Where once we could call on Human Rights Watch and similar humanitarian organisations, now we are left informationally homeless. Furthermore, where the ideologically-adverse can no longer trust the dogma of UN and NGO authorities, society is left without tools for common conversation. Instead we are condemned to ideological silos of divergent writer-gurus. Oh how we look back nostalgically to the days where (only) Mandela’s grandson could be safely ignored with a smile; for those were the days of true liberal democracy.

So what is now to be done? How can we function intellectually in the absence of common information? Leaving aside the ideologically stubborn, how can the man or woman of good faith persuade the disinterested middle when they know not where to turn?

There is an answer and it would have resonated with Plato and the ancients of our tradition. We must revert to first principles; define concepts carefully and apply them honestly to real cases. Such argumentation will reference to avoid plagiarism without seeing such quotations as an inherent source of authority. It is from those humble but stable foundations that we can build up the house of civilization once more.

Now perhaps the latest earthquake will one day be seen as for the good? Perhaps we have had to be shaken from our academic slumber so that once more we will argue from principle instead of “he said, she said”. After all, from the shadows of the Dark Ages comes Renaissance —and Renaissance comes from rediscovery: the rebirth of the open mind.

Freed from scholasticism at last, behold Enlightenment.

Nachum on journalists moonlighting as terrorists:

Uri on the citation crisis and the UN:



Khaled and Ann-Catrin’s latest chapter. The next is on the Anfal Genocide:

Andrew, Dave and me on The Great Genocide Blood Libel: