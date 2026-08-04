Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Fred's avatar
Fred
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I've spent most of my working life countering claims that came to be believed only because they keep getting repeated.

I remember one newscaster who casually reported that domestic violence is the greatest cause of death for women. I contacted her to ask where she got this absurd claim. She cited an article. I researched the article...which cited another article. I researched that article...which cited an organization. I contacted that organization...which cited a different organization. I contacted that organization, which cited an "expert." I contacted that expert, and the conversation went like this: "You said domestic violence is the greatest cause of death for American women. Do you realize who many American women die of lung cancer alone?!?" "Yeah...but WHY are they smoking?!? Probably because of an abusive man." And that's how feminist mythology becomes "common wisdom."

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