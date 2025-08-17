[Thank-you to the Cymposium writing team for this wonderful contribution to the China collapse debate. Don't forget to subscribe to their excellent Substack!]

China is a civilization masquerading as a nation-state -Martin Jacques, When China Rules the World

The Red Colossus with Feet of Clay?

There is something irresistible, especially to Western pundits, about predicting the fall of empires (of others, not ours). The larger the rise, the keener the anticipation of their collapse. And no empire-in-the-making has sparked more feverish speculation, admiration, envy, and dread than the People's Republic of China.

For decades, the world has watched, sometimes with grudging awe, as China transformed from an impoverished, inward-looking giant into an economic powerhouse. Its factories have driven the consumer excess of the West. Its diplomats have quietly built alliances across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its tech companies, once mere imitators, now compete at the forefront of innovation. And its leadership, especially under Xi Jinping, has shifted from Deng Xiaoping’s cautious pragmatism to a more repressive authoritarian stance, complete with red flags, iron fists, and a personality cult.

But behind the display of confidence, a chorus of voices insists that the entire structure is cracking. Some declare that it was always destined to fail. Peter Zeihan, whose entire reputation depends on predicting geopolitical collapses with apocalyptic flair, argues that China’s economic success is built on borrowed time and borrowed money: an artificial setup wholly dependent on a global trade system it cannot guarantee or sustain. “China,” he writes, “has the most fragile economy in the world. Remove global trade, and it ceases to function” (The End of the World is Just the Beginning, 2022).

Then there’s Gordon Chang, a sort of Cassandra figure. However, one whose predictions are often too premature, as he stated in 2001 that the Chinese Communist Party would fall within ten years. That forecast didn’t stand the test of time, but his points remain relevant: unsustainable debts, demographic decline, political repression, and an unstable economy continue to underpin his warnings.

Recently, concerns have resurfaced. The heavily indebtedness of Evergrande, China's increasingly unpredictable interventions in private companies, the aging population facing a demographic decline, and an economic slowdown that no longer aligns with the growth narrative all suggest an impending crisis. The real question isn’t whether there are issues in China, but whether those issues could be catastrophic.

Of course, collapse theories have always attracted those who find comfort in the idea that authoritarianism is inherently unsustainable. Yet, like the old Sovietologists who waited decades for the hammer and sickle to fall, critics of China’s rise have often confused hope with analysis. For every doomsday prophet, there’s a more measured voice highlighting China’s strong capacity for adaptation, its centralized control of capital and policy, its long-term planning, and its continued dominance in global trade. As Martin Wolf, the esteemed economics columnist of the Financial Times, states, “Those forecasting China’s downfall have been wrong more often than not. It would be foolish to bet the farm on them being right this time” (FT, 2023).

And so, we face a difficult truth: China is neither invincible nor doomed. It is full of contradictions; both dynamic and fragile, modern yet repressive, wealthy yet rapidly aging. To some, it teeters on the edge of collapse; to others, it is simply transforming itself for the next stage of growth.

In the following sections, we will analyze the main claims of the “China collapse” thesis, including demographics, debt, geopolitics, and governance, and compare them with the arguments of those who see China not as a collapsing empire but as a rebalancing one. Our aim is not to deliver a verdict but to spark discussion and let you, the reader, decide whether we are witnessing the decline of a great power or simply another chapter in its long, intricate rise.

I. Argumentative Examination: Collapse or not?

If the 20th century belonged to America, many believed the 21st would, perhaps reluctantly, be handed over to China. However, some observers, ranging from seasoned analysts to lifelong doomscrollers, insist that this transfer of power will never happen. Why? Because they argue that China is destined to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

Let us examine the charges.

i. Demographics: The Grey Elephant in the Room

To begin, let us consider the one crisis you cannot print money to solve: people, or more precisely, the conspicuous absence of them. After four decades of the now-defunct but never-forgotten one-child policy, China is entering a demographic winter with no sign of thawing. In 2023, for the first time in over sixty years, the country recorded a population decline. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a bell tolling quietly for the future. With fewer young workers, more elderly dependents, and a shrinking tax base, China isn’t facing a growth problem; it’s facing a time bomb, ticking beneath the polished surface of its economic miracle.

Few commentators have emphasized this point more passionately than Peter Zeihan, who depicts the demographic outlook as an impending disaster. In his frequently quoted words, China is “about to get old before it gets rich,” a bleak reversal of fortune for a country that once based its rise on an ocean of cheap labor and youthful vitality. And once demographic momentum shifts, Zeihan warns, no government, no matter how harsh, can engineer a solution. “You cannot fake people,” he quips, with the dry certainty of someone passing sentence. One might also add: nor can you code, innovate, or central-plan your way out of a missing generation.

What makes China's predicament especially stark is that, unlike ageing societies such as Japan or Germany, it lacks the soft cushion of per capita wealth, strong institutions, and long-standing social trust. It has neither the financial resilience to absorb shocks nor the demographic dividend of countries like India, whose youth-heavy population presents a potential engine for future growth. For China, the long-term consequences are severe: declining productivity, reduced consumer spending, an overburdened healthcare system, and a pension scheme already struggling under the weight of expectations it was never intended to meet.

But here’s where things become more complicated and less alarmist. China is not alone in this trend. Demographic ageing is an issue throughout much of the developed and developing world. Japan’s population has been shrinking for decades. Yet, despite all the worrying, it has neither collapsed nor been submerged. Instead, it has become more automated, more efficient, and more technologically advanced. Robots now deliver sushi, not just assemble cars.

China, for its part, is attempting a similar shift. Recognizing that its era of surplus labor is fading into history, it is now investing heavily in industrial automation, AI, and robotics to make each remaining worker more productive. The aim is not to fill factories with more workers, but to increase output per person. A different kind of economic engine, less about quantity and more about precision.

Furthermore, some analysts point out that China’s highly political structure may, paradoxically, provide a kind of advantage in responding to this slow-moving crisis. Its centralized system enables the implementation of long-term policies that are often impossible in fractured democracies. Michael Pettis, a seasoned observer of Chinese economic policy, notes: “China has the tools to adjust. The question is whether it will choose to use them.” That’s not a guarantee, but it is a reminder that collapse is not the only option available.

So yes, China’s demographic decline is real and potentially disastrous. But so too is its ability, if it chooses, to adapt, improvise, and re-engineer itself in the face of the inevitable. Whether that proves to be sufficient is not a question of numbers, but of politics, planning, and time.

ii. Debt: Borrowed Time, Borrowed Money

Suppose China’s population problem is a slow leak. In that case, its debt problem is a geyser, relentless, pressurized, and dangerously close to bursting. As the citizenry diminishes, the credit bubble expands to grotesque proportions. China's total debt, including corporate, household, and government debt, now exceeds 300% of GDP. That’s not prudent fiscal management; it’s a high-wire act over a canyon, with the safety net removed and the crowd told not to look down.

How did we arrive here? After years of government-led growth that prioritized speed over logic, the result was intoxicating: injecting cheap credit into infrastructure, property, and so-called development, then branding it as “modernization” and calling it progress. What resulted was not a thriving economy but a surreal landscape of Potemkin prosperity- endless “ghost cities” with high-rise apartments unused, shopping malls echoing emptiness, and bullet train stations patiently waiting for passengers who never arrived.

The 2021 collapse of Evergrande, once a giant in the property industry, wasn’t just a fluke; it was a warning flare fired from the core of a failing model. Its prolonged existence is less proof of corporate skill and more a sign of a system where bad debts are hidden deeper, covered up with silence from the state sector.

The rot extends beyond Evergrande. It infiltrates China’s Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs), which are semi-official entities that borrow and spend recklessly like drunken sailors, yet claim the legitimacy of public servants. Their accounts are opaque, their liabilities vast, and their accountability lies somewhere between non-existent and censored by the state. Then there’s the shadow banking sector, a euphemism for financial activities that operate just outside the bounds of regulation, like a creature in a horror film whose true form is never fully revealed. Even Beijing, with its extensive surveillance and centralized authority, often remains unaware of the actual debts, to whom they are owed, or the reasons behind them.

And it worsens. Much of China’s actual debt burden is deliberately concealed, hidden in off-balance-sheet liabilities, held within state-owned enterprises, or obscured through creative accounting at the local level. Figures are manipulated, defaults are reclassified, and losses are quietly rolled over. As one experienced China observer put it: “You don't find the truth in China’s debt statistics; you find intentions.”

And yet, and here’s the twist, the house hasn’t burned down. At least, not yet. Why? Unlike Greece in 2010 or Argentina in 2001, China owes most of this debt to itself. There’s no looming foreign creditor banging on the gates, no IMF delegation sharpening knives. The banks are domestically owned, the capital account is essentially closed, and the People’s Bank of China, for all its opacity, can and does intervene whenever the political winds shift. A crisis in China isn’t a market event; it’s a political question. And political questions, in China, can be silenced with remarkable efficiency.

When a local financing vehicle fails, Beijing can restructure or refinance it. When a state-owned bank encounters a deficit in its books, the central bank can supply liquidity and issue a press release. It’s not efficient, it’s certainly not transparent, but it works, until it doesn’t.

So no, China is not on the brink of a Western-style debt default. It is not begging Wall Street for mercy. But mistaking this for stability is like confusing a pressure cooker for a sealed jar. The danger here is not a single explosion but a slow, persistent erosion of trust, efficiency, and the very growth model that has driven China's rise.

This isn’t so much a bomb waiting to explode as a system gradually consuming its future to prevent the present from falling apart. It’s not harmless, only patient.

iii. Real Estate: Build It and Pray They Come

China’s property sector isn’t just a bubble; it’s the entire bath, with taps still running and water spilling across the floor. At its peak, real estate and related industries made up nearly 30% of China’s GDP. That’s not just a part of the economy; that is the economy. For years, property in China stopped being shelter and became scripture, the sacred text of a society where flats were not inhabited, but held, left empty as testaments to the eternal gospel of ever-rising prices.

Even cathedrals crumble, and gravity—both economic and metaphysical—inevitably pulls all mythologies back to earth. Developers are defaulting, housing prices are stagnating, and confidence—once buoyant and fervent—is waning. This isn’t merely a sector cooling off; it’s a public reckoning. And it runs deep. For millions of middle-class Chinese citizens, property is not an investment; it’s a vault. A collapse in home values isn’t just a market correction; it’s a personal financial crisis, and more insidiously, a political one. When belief in bricks and mortar falters, so too does faith in the Party’s ability to conjure prosperity from concrete.

The Evergrande collapse, a drama worthy of its own tragic opera, was allowed to burn but not to spread. Beijing refused a full-scale bailout, signaling that the state would no longer underwrite moral hazard. Yet it also intervened with the precision of a field surgeon, containing the bleeding without amputating the limb. It was an exercise in authoritarian damage control: don't let them die, but don’t let them live too comfortably either.

Nevertheless, not everything is in ruins. China's urbanization continues steadily. Large parts of the population still live in rural areas, and the push towards second- and third-tier cities persists. Demand has not disappeared; it is simply shifting. The housing market is not so much collapsing as it is adjusting, painfully aligning itself with a future where the government or wishful thinking no longer guarantees price increases.

And let’s not forget: China isn’t passively drifting through this storm. The Communist Party is attempting a strategic shift, from property and infrastructure to domestic consumption and services. This “dual circulation” model, while often more slogan than substance, is not without merit. It reflects a recognition, however belated, that an economy can’t endlessly build ghost towers in ghost towns and call it growth. The transition is slow, hesitant, and politically complex, but it is happening.

So yes, the property market is bloated, distorted, and riddled with speculative excess. But it is not, at least not yet, the death knell. The danger lies not in the correction itself, but in whether the public interprets it as a betrayal of the implicit social contract: the Party provides prosperity, and in return, the people offer loyalty. Should that equation break down, the consequences could transcend economics entirely.

iv. Geopolitics: Surrounded by Enemies, Dependent on the World

China, we’re often told, is an impregnable fortress, disciplined, autarkic, and rising. But look closer, and the image wavers: it may well be a fortress built on a glass foundation, relying on global scaffolding it does not fully control. Its rise, after all, was not conjured in ideological isolation but financed by the very system it now claims to challenge, Western demand, foreign technology, and oceans of global trade.

That scaffolding is beginning to buckle. Tensions in Taiwan are escalating, the U.S. has increased export controls on semiconductors, and multinational companies are rethinking their exposure to China. The flight of capital is not only financial but also reputational. While China has allies like Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, these are alliances of circumstance rather than conviction. Unlike the United States, China has no NATO, no G7, and no genuine network of political loyalty. It has customers, not comrades.

Peter Zeihan, with his apocalyptic flair, takes this further. He describes China as a geographical hostage, a nation without navigable rivers, with limited arable land and a fatal dependence on imported energy. Cut off maritime trade, he warns, and the entire system collapses. “China is a nation without the tools to secure its own future,” he writes, as if quoting the ghost of Malthus with a GPS.

But the Western obsession with China’s supposed isolation suffers from its own kind of myopia. The U.S. and EU are no longer the sole main players in the global economic sphere. While Washington talks of decoupling, China remains the largest trading partner for more than 120 countries. Its Belt and Road Initiative, criticized in the West as debt diplomacy, is developing ports, roads, and influence across Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America. If isolation is characterized by signing infrastructure agreements in Nairobi and Karachi while supplying lithium-ion batteries to Europe, one wonders how the term is being defined.

And despite geopolitical bluster, Western businesses remain deeply involved in China’s supply chains. Apple assembles its most valuable devices there. Tesla’s Shanghai factory remains a key production hub. Qualcomm and Volkswagen cannot easily shift overnight to Cleveland or Stuttgart. Decoupling, if it happens at all, will be a precise process, not an abrupt cut, but a series of increasingly awkward discussions in the boardroom.

So yes, China is vulnerable. It relies on global systems it does not control. But it is not cornered, nor collapsing. Its integration with the global economy is too deep, too mutual, and too inconvenient to undo easily. If geopolitics is a game of chess, China may have exposed its flanks, but many pieces remain on the board, and some of them are ours.

v. Authoritarianism: The Strongman Problem

And now, to the most delicate subject of all: Xi Jinping himself. China may claim to be governed by five-year plans and long-term visions, but in reality, it has become a court ruled by a single sovereign. Since taking power, Xi has operated the levers of state with unwavering confidence, consolidating control to a level not seen since Mao zipped up his final tunic. Political rivals have been purged, dissent suppressed, and the presidential term limits quietly abolished. One does not need to be a historian to understand what typically follows when a nation becomes an echo chamber for a single man’s ambitions.

The campaigns against tech giants, private education, and even K-pop fans were not just policy choices; they were public punishments designed to remind both the domestic and international markets who is truly in control. Jack Ma, once the smiling face of Chinese entrepreneurship, learned this the hard way after he dared to criticize regulators. He disappeared, not forever, but long enough for everyone to grasp the new rules: you may succeed, but only if you kneel.

This isn’t just an issue of liberty; it’s a matter of practicality. Innovation withers in atmospheres of fear. Investment avoids arbitrary decisions. When bureaucrats are too afraid to challenge the top person, mistakes go uncorrected, inefficiencies become fixed, and policy turns into performance rather than pragmatism. The risk isn’t sudden collapse, but a gradual hardening: a system that ceases to adapt because it stops listening.

Yet, before we indulge in the Western tradition of authoritarian grave-dancing, let’s remember history. Not all autocracies are destined for dysfunction. Command systems, while morally troubling, can be highly effective. China’s early COVID-19 response was decisive in a way most democracies could only envy. Its infrastructure prowess, bullet trains, solar grids, and megacities have, at times, made the West appear as if it’s building sandcastles with garden spades.

So, is this model sustainable? Not indefinitely, of course. But it doesn’t need to last forever, just long enough — long enough for China to shift from an industrial giant to a technological leader. And in that regard, it’s already well on its way. Semiconductor ambitions, green energy investments, AI development — China may be autocratic, but it’s not asleep.

Ray Dalio, that shrewd watcher of empires and cycles, reminds us that China has been counted out before, and that most of its eulogists ended up revising their obituaries. Yes, the ship is creaking. Yes, it’s sailing in choppier waters. But it hasn’t sunk. It hasn’t even stopped. For now, it’s still steering, still afloat, and still very much a vessel that matters.

Be cautious of simple stories. The notion of China’s collapse is an appealing fiction — neat, morally satisfying, and emotionally gratifying for those who want history to align with righteousness. But China’s story isn’t over. It’s developing. Like all great powers before it, it holds both the potential for success and the risk of decline. The real question isn’t whether it will fall, but whether we can understand what it is becoming before it reaches that point.

II. What The Pundits Have to Say…

Amid the noise of geopolitical debate, it’s usually the loudest, most black-and-white voices that grab the most attention. Either China is about to collapse entirely, or it is poised to lead the 21st century with cold efficiency and Leninist resolve. The truth, as is often the case, is probably somewhere in between.

An increasing number of analysts find themselves in this uneasy middle ground. They do not dismiss China’s challenges as Western propaganda, nor do they accept the catastrophe narrative at face value. Instead, they propose a more nuanced, less dramatic future, one of managed decline, strategic adaptation, or long-term stagnation rather than a spectacular collapse.

Let us hear from the heretics who dare to say: “It’s complicated.”

i. Michael Pettis: Not Collapse, But Structural Stagnation

One of the most insightful voices on the Chinese economy is Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University and a regular critic of both bullish and bearish orthodoxy.

Pettis does not anticipate a crash. Instead, he forecasts a correction that will be slow, painful, and inevitable. His argument is clear: China’s economic system has relied too heavily on investment and exports, and not enough on household consumption. For years, the government has subsidised producers at the expense of consumers, kept wages low, and driven growth mainly through capital accumulation.

Unfortunately, predictions of this sort are notoriously unreliable, and economists seem to be especially bad at predicting turning points. Karl Marx once noted that when the train of history hits a curve, intellectuals tend to fall off the train. Intellectual inertia keeps them moving in the same direction, even though the train is no longer going there. Earlier predictions, Marx suggests, are pretty useless in a debate about whether we are at a turning point.

― Michael Pettis, Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring

But growth driven by overbuilding eventually stalls, mainly when the consumers you depend on for the next phase of development lack sufficient disposable income to spend.

In Pettis’s words: “The question is not whether China will rebalance its economy, but how costly and disruptive the rebalancing process will be.” (Foreign Policy, 2020)

What he expects isn't a financial Armageddon, but a Japan-style scenario: decades of slow growth, high debt, and economic stagnation unless bold reforms are put in place. So far, those reforms are more theoretical than actual.

ii. Ray Dalio: Decline Yes, But Don’t Count Them Out

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates and author of Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, offers a macro-historic perspective on the discussion. He views China as a “rising power” confronting a “declining hegemon,” the United States, in a pattern that has recurred throughout history. War, economic decoupling, and conflict often ensue.

But even Dalio, who is often criticised for being too sympathetic towards Beijing, acknowledges the risks: political rigidity, an ageing workforce, debt burden, and foreign hostility. Nevertheless, he doesn’t foresee a collapse. He anticipates competition.

“China is an empire in transition,” Dalio said. “If it handles its challenges practically, as it often has, it can remain a leading power. If it turns to ideological rigidity or overreach, it will stumble. But don’t assume the outcome either way.”

China is now roughly tied with the US in being the leading power in trade, economic output, and innovation and technology, and it is a strong and quickly rising military and educational power. It is an emerging power in the financial sector but is lagging as a reserve currency and financial center. We will explore all of this in more detail later in the chapter, but in order to understand China’s present we first need to wade into its tremendous history. -Ray Dalio, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order

In short, China may falter, but it is far from finished.

iii. Martin Wolf: Collapse Is a Western Fantasy

Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, has long warned against the kind of intellectual laziness that assumes authoritarian states cannot adapt or endure. He reminds us that for decades, Western analysts have underestimated China’s ability to evolve. Many still do.

Wolf cautions against mistaking wishful thinking for analysis. He argues that the belief China will collapse due to its contradictions often reflects Western liberal values more than an objective view of the facts.

In a 2023 column, he wrote: “The West has long oscillated between the fear of China’s strength and the fantasy of its collapse. Neither is useful. Both reflect more about our own anxieties than about China's reality.”

The economic rise of Asia's giants is therefore the most important story of our age. It heralds the end, in the not too distant future, of as much as five centuries of domination by the Europeans and their colonial offshoots Martin Wolf, London Financial Times

His prognosis? China faces serious issues, but it also has tools, control over capital, industrial policies, and a compliant bureaucracy that allow it to adjust course, though with difficulty. Wolf doesn’t deny the possibility of stagnation. But he considers the idea of outright collapse to be mainly ideological daydreaming.

iv. Others in the Middle: Caution with a Dose of Realism

Beyond the headline names, more scholars, diplomats, and journalists are adopting a cautious middle ground, avoiding both triumphalism and fatalism. Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and former U.S. State Department adviser, warns of institutional fragility under Xi’s increasingly centralised rule. However, she also recognises the Chinese Communist Party’s strong ability to adapt to crises and change strategies when survival is at risk. Similarly, Kishore Mahbubani, the Singaporean diplomat and author of Has China Won?, argues that while China has the potential to challenge the West, its rise is not assured. The country's internal conflicts, between ambition and control, growth and governance, might prove more challenging to navigate than external rivalry.

Even The Economist, once recognised for its almost evangelical skepticism of China's model, now adopts a more measured tone. Recent analyses acknowledge the risks posed by China’s debt, demographics, and political tightening but stop short of predicting collapse. Instead, they describe China’s future as uncertain: a state that can bend under pressure but not necessarily break. The common thread in all these perspectives is the understanding that China’s fate is neither predetermined nor fixed. Like all empires, it is forging its path forward, sometimes brilliantly, sometimes disastrously, but always with more complexity than the collapse narrative suggests.

The main message from these voices is this: China is neither collapsing nor dominating. It is grappling with its history, ambitions, and a swiftly changing global scene.

This perspective may lack the thrill of a collapse or the excitement of a red-hued global dominance. Yet, it is grounded in history, data, and intellectual humility. China, like all great powers, remains a story still unfolding.

III. Cultural and Psychological Dimensions: The Collapse We Want to See

When we discuss China’s potential collapse, we often reveal more about ourselves than about China. Like a Rorschach test in red and gold, the country has become a reflection onto which Western anxieties are projected- about democracy’s decline, the unravelling liberal order, and the specter of a world not led by Washington, London, or Brussels. That so many in these capitals hope for China’s failure should give us pause.

Why does the idea of a collapsing China seem so alluring?

Part of it resides in the dogma, less analytical than theological, that authoritarian regimes are inherently doomed. It is a cherished tenet of the liberal imagination: that economic dynamism cannot coexist with political repression, that history invariably arcs towards freedom, and that no system can flourish without individual liberty. It is a beautiful idea. But it is also frequently mistaken.

The 20th century offers little comfort to those who see tyranny constantly collapsing under its own weight. Some autocracies did collapse. Many did not. The Soviet Union disintegrated after decades of malaise. But others, like Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya, fell into far worse situations. Meanwhile, states such as North Korea, Iran, and Saudi Arabia endure, often in baffling manners. China, for its part, continues to grow, build high-speed rail, and launch satellites, defying both predictions and prescriptions.

And then, yes, there’s a darker, more emotional impulse: schadenfreude. A desire to see the Beijing technocrats humbled, a karmic reckoning for the Uyghur camps, the Hong Kong crackdown, the COVID obfuscation, the cyber-theft. This, too, is understandable. But when analysis becomes wishful thinking, and wishful thinking becomes policy, delusion follows. Disliking the Chinese Communist Party is no excuse for misunderstanding it.

Yet, let’s not pretend that the Party’s own myths are any less grandiose. In China, narratives of inevitable dominance, cultural superiority, and historic resurgence are cultivated with equal fervor. When Western analysts whisper "collapse", Beijing hears "existential threat". The result? Not reform, but repression. Not introspection, but paranoia. Not resilience, but rigidity.

So the myths reinforce each other. In the West, collapse is proof that liberalism is morally justified. In China, the fear of collapse justifies increased control. Each side flatters its own worldview. Both sides are averse to ambiguity.

But ambiguity is exactly what we must accept. China is not uniform, nor is it an imminent disaster. It is, instead, a vast, paradoxical country: ageing yet ambitious, inventive yet insecure, capable of remarkable achievements and historic miscalculations in equal parts. It is more than its GDP figures, and less than its propaganda claims. Its future is not a morality tale. It remains an open question.

So, will China collapse?

Perhaps. But if it happens, it won't be with a bang or a dramatic unraveling. It will be slow, quiet, and complex. No Berlin Wall moment. No fireworks. A long grind, not a sudden fall. Or maybe it won’t collapse at all, but will evolve into something worse, better, or simply different.

The fervor with which some commentators, including Peter Zeihan, predict collapse reveals as much about their ideological biases as their analytical rigor. There is a desire to demonstrate that liberal democracy is not just superior but also inevitable. However, inevitability is the language of priests, not historians. As Hegel, whose ghost merits more citation, once said, history is a slaughterhouse, not a schoolroom. Civilizations fall not because they must, but because they miscalculate, grow complacent, or take foolish risks. China is capable of all three. Yet, it is also capable of adaptation, recovery, and reinvention.

Conversely, those who claim China’s rise is inevitable are flogging a different illusion. Great nations can be both powerful and fragile. They can send men to the Moon and build ghost cities. They can innovate and censor, lift millions out of poverty, and imprison their brightest minds. To see China as either a dying shell or a future hegemon is to misunderstand what great powers truly are: messy, conflicted, contradictory.

The most urgent task, then, is not to forecast, but to perceive. Not to assert, but to observe. China isn’t crumbling, nor is it conquering. It is negotiating, endlessly and anxiously, with its own contradictions. Its future, like ours, is not a fixed destiny but a moving target.

And it is during that daily negotiation, on the factory floors of Guangdong, the trading desks of Shanghai, the farmlands of Sichuan, and the quiet chambers of Zhongnanhai, that the real story unfolds. Not in manifestos, not in forecasts, but in choices. One by one. In real time.

Let us not prophesy. Let us watch and try, for once, to have a discussion.

