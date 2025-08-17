Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

You left out war. And that is the 800 lb gorilla in the room. If China attacks Taiwan and the US and its allies decide to fight, pretty much everything that China has accomplished could vanish in an afternoon. And, make no mistake, it is China’s leaders who are the big risk here. Their rhetoric and their construction of a war machine make it completely clear that, if war comes, it will have been their choice. After that, all bets are off.

