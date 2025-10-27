In Part 1 of PAX ARABICA, we exposed the Arab Empire for what it really is: a Babel Terror, where all difference - religious, cultural and ethnic - is washed away in favour of dangerous uniformity. In its wake, minorities are in ever present danger, facing expulsion, slavery —or worse.

In Part 2, we are charting the journey to a Middle East of regional security, ordered peace, meaningful self-determination and genuine national sovereignty which Sir Anthony Eden fought for all the way back in the 1950s.

Here, in Chapter 14, we turn our attention to the Middle East’s borders and how they are failing to provide minorities with security against the Babel Terror. We take the Syrian case study and argue that only genuine self-determination within redrawn borders can provide minorities with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that they truly deserve.

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States & the Nation State

To see behind the paywall on this and all other serialised “Guerre and Shalom” books, you will need to become a fully paid up annual member.

[Image: The Syrian President on a Friday night.]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 14: On Sykes-Picot

DOES SYRIA HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXIST?