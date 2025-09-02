This week is the 2 year anniversary of Guerre and Shalom. So for 3 days only, paid annual subscriptions will be priced at £35/$47. Half our posts are behind a paywall.

FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret)

How do you live when your child has been brutally murdered in a terrorist attack? Do you respond with hate, resentment and vengeance or love, hope and legacy-building? Against all the odds, Koby Mandell’s mother Sherri chose life. In her inspiring work “The Blessing of a Broken Heart”, now translated into Arabic as an example for Palestinian society, Sherri Mandell describes her refusal to hate; her journey from grief to legacy. In his trademark lyrical style, our gifted guest writer Francisco J Bernal describes the profound effect of Sherri’s experience on him as a reader. I do hope that Francisco’s book review touches you as much as it touched me and that Arab readers (using The Connecting Hamza translated edition) finally understand that there is another way.

Please be sure to subscribe to Francisco’s Substack The Lantern and the Void and to support the work of The Connecting Hamza in translating Jewish texts into Arabic.

“The Blessing of a Broken Heart” (Sherri Mandell): A book review by Francisco J Bernal

I read The Blessing of a Broken Heart year and a half after the October 7th massacre in Israel, when the country was grieving once again, for entire families torn apart, for children, parents, and grandparents murdered or kidnapped. In that raw and heart-wrenching time, Sherri Mandell’s words felt like they were written not just in the past, but for this very moment. Her story helped me begin to grasp the depth of pain so many were living through, and offered a glimpse of how, even in the face of unthinkable loss, one might choose to live, to love, and to build again.

Note: All images are taken with consent from the Arabic edition

Choosing Life Against All Odds

If the one I love were taken from me, not by age or illness, but by murderous hands that chose to destroy her, I believe the world would lose its sound. I do not know if I would be able to breathe fully again. I do not know if I would find the words or forget how to pronounce them altogether. If this happened to her, if someone came and tore her from the world, if the last thing she saw was not my face, but the face of pure hatred. If I lived in aplace where she once existed and now no longer does, I do not know what kind of man I would become in such a world. And I am afraid that I might not survive it.

“I don’t know how I will live with evil; how I will explain evil to my children; how we will live with death as our companion.”

I have thought about this too many times. About what it means to love while knowing the world is not safe. Not as a distant idea but as a concrete and terrifying possibility. To know that there are real people, with names and faces, who can enter our lives and undo them. People who would not see her smile, or her kindness, or the weight she carries each day with grace, but only the identity, the label, they were taught to hate. What would be left of me if she were taken like that? I do not know. I would rather not even imagine it.

Reading Sherri Mandell’s The Blessing of a Broken Heart, so full of pain and grace, brought me close to an answer. It offered me a glimpse into a world where grief and love, are companions. Where they speak together in a language of depth and devotion, and for that I am deeply thankful.

Because what Sherri Mandell writes is not theory or self-help, but rather a testimony. A raw, unflinching record of how a mother learned to live after her world was shattered. Her son Koby, only thirteen years old, and his best friend Yosef Ish-Ran, were brutally murdered by terrorists, stoned to death in a cave in the Judean desert. Their bodies were so mutilated they could only be identified through dental records. Yet this is not a story of their death, but of how Sherri chose life: how she continued to love, to build, and to create something sacred, something that could hold the weight of sorrow and honour the light of Koby’s soul.

Walking Through the Loss

Reading The Blessing of a Broken Heart is like walking at the edge of what feels known, with the aching awareness that, just beyond the light, everything could vanish in an instant. Sherri Mandell’s horrendous loss tears my heart apart and echoes my deepest fear. The fear that the face I love, the laughter that fills the stillness of the afternoon, the fragile beauty of a shared life, are not set apart from the world but vulnerable to it. At the heart of every true love, lies this truth: that what we love can be torn from us without warning.

I enter Sherri Mandell’s rituals, the shiva, the prayers, the seven days marked and measured, as a respectful outsider. I am aware that I do not share the faith that shapes these acts, but the grief beneath them does not feel foreign to me. Each tradition, each symbol, like the tearing of a shirt in mourning, sitting on low chairs, lower than the visitors who come to comfort, invites me to reflect on what my own ways would be to cope with loss. Perhaps I would cling to an object, a scent, or a phrase, as small anchors of remembrance. What Sherri receives from her tradition is not easy comfort, but a way to mark sacred time when everything else has fallen apart. It is like choreography for the hands when the heart no longer knows what to do.

“Seven days of mourning. The mirrors are covered. Vanity is a luxury in the midst of such pain. One wants to forget the material world, be transformed into a spirit so that one can merge with the dead. This world seems like a world of shadow.”

And I wonder, with a quiet envy, whether I too could ever come up with a grammar of grief to carry me, if I ever found myself in that same desert. Would I be able to keep her memory alive and to shape a grief that remembers without unravelling, that holds presence without drowning in absence? Or would I lose myself in a world without language?

The Glimpse of Mystery

There is a current of mysticism in the book that I do not always fully understand, but oddly enough does not feel strange to me. When Sherri Mandell speaks of angels and ladders, of prophets and mystics who inhabitedthe cave, of birds as messengers, of vessels and bird nests, my disbelief falls silent. Because if I ever lost the one I love, I too would probably look for signs. In my case it would not be out of devotion or faith, but out of need and desperation. In the sudden silence, in the shadow of a deer, in the whisper of dusk wind, I would search for something to tell me that mi alma is still alive.

“So much is around us that we don’t see, that we are not aware of. Koby must be near me, I thought. Near me, and yet I can’t see him.”

Then I began to sense that mysticism, in Sherri Mandell’s writing, is not an escape from what is real, but a language for enduring what cannot be reasoned through. While I may not grasp all its meanings, I recognise in it a sacred effort to keep love from vanishing and a way of connecting with a higher realm. And I, if I ever had to go on breathing without mi corazón, would also hold on to those cracks in the invisible, hoping that a gust, a trace, or a dream might tell me that not everything is lost.

No Way Back

There are days when you wake up and, half-dreaming, reach out for the feeling that everything is still in its place. That the jug of lemon water is still there, that the voice you love will speak again, that our shared world is still intact. But Sherri Mandell describes another kind of awakening, one where life on the surface goes on as usual, but feels entirely different because someone is no longer there.

“Losing a child pervades everything. Everywhere you go you see the loss—in the supermarket, when you are in the street, in your cupboards and in your refrigerator. Your life is stained with loss.”

And in that absence, the smallest gestures become a kind of ritual. Mandell does not return to the former world, because there is no way back. What she walks through is a map drawn in scars. Every step is marked by absence and pain, but also by love. Her children, her husband, her community, each becomes a place she can lean on, as she learns to walk again. And I realise that I have traced in my mind a map drawn in presence of the places I share with my loved one: our daily walk, our conversations and silences, the phrases only we understand. If all of that disappeared, the world would go on, yet I would be lost in it. That familiar map would remain, but it would no longer offer direction, but rather painful outlines of what once was. It would become, like Sherri’s, a map drawn in absence and scars.

Refusing to Hate

One of Sherri Mandell’s most radical decisions is not to let hatred speak the loudest. To name the horror, but not become an instrument of rage, not to seek vengeance. I do not know if I could do the same. I know myself. If something like that were done to the person I love, my anger would be a fire uncontained. I would want to shout, to point out culprits, to destroy the very thing that destroyed mi vida.

But Sherri does not do this, and her refusal, far from passive, is a form of resistance. She does not forgive, she does not forget, but neither does she give herself over to bitterness.

“I will not surrender to despair or anger […] If I give in to anger and hate, then I become one of the haters, a parasite who lives on fear and hate. If I live only to seek revenge, then they have won; they have destroyed me.”

Her answer is more complex, deliberate and courageous. It is about building and loving again, caring for those who remain and carrying her son’s memory without letting hate write the story. When I read that, I know it is a rugged and arduous path, one I do not know if I could follow, but I stand in awe of it, the kind of awe reserved for those who transform unbearable loss into something life-giving.

“Hate can steal a person’s soul. But I will not let it. Instead, I will learn about the soul, about the new land Koby and I share.”

The Broken Vessel

The image that runs through the book is that of a broken vessel, which though cracked, can still hold. A vessel that does hide its damage but makes it part of its shape. Sherri Mandell does not speak of healing as going back, but as rebuilding. And that, to me, says everything. The pain does not go away yet love does not either. And the soul, though shattered, still shines.

“I could have stayed in bed the rest of my life mourning him. I could have remained broken, resenting my life, my lot. But there is something in me that refuses to be broken, no matter how intense the pain, something that moves toward the light.”

I read as an outsider, not from the world of Jewish faith or ritual. I am not religious nor do I pretend to possess a faith like hers. I wish I did. I did not grow with those symbols or inherit those prayers. But reading her, something in me understands that losing the one you love does not have to mean losing everything. That it is possible to gather the fragments, to give them names, and make space for them. And that this act, so immense and so difficult, is already a way of continuing to love.

“We ourselves are vessels, filled with Godliness. And though we may chip and crack, our souls are whole even when we aren't.” “God himself seeks out broken vessels for use (Leviticus Rabah 7:2). As it says in Psalm 147, verse 3, “God is the healer of shattered hearts.”

From Grief to Legacy

For Sherri Mandell, grief was not a bottomless pit, though there were days when all she could see was darkness. What emerged from that darkness was the sense that she should not remain alone. That if the pain could not go away, at least it could be shared. And from that experience the Koby Mandell Foundation was born.

The foundation was born from the awareness that other Jewish children and families had also been broken by terrorism, and that not all of them knew how to keep going. Sherri and her husband Seth decided they would not survive by turning away, but by creating a space where others could survive too.

What the foundation offers is not therapy in a strict sense, but shared company. There are camps for children who lost parents or siblings in attacks, support groups for mothers carrying unbearable grief, writing workshops, fun days outdoors, mutual support where silence is not evasion but a pause between two wounds listening to one another.

“The idea of the workshop is not just a support group, but healing from all sides—spiritual, psychological, and physical.”

Children do not only play but are given the chance to speak openly about their loss. This is a place where the kids are understood. Mothers cry, but they also laugh together, and hold one another. In those spaces, which may seem ordinary, something rare and brave happens: “It is a feeling of being ‘normal’ with what is so abnormal.”

“God wants us to choose; God wants us to act in the world, and freely choose the good. Because only through human beings acting in the world can the world move towards perfection. God doesn't promise that we won't suffer.”

Sherri, once a creative writing teacher, understood that language could also support, and I am sure many of us can relate to this. That is where the workshops came from, encounters and writings by women who, like her, had lost a child, so that what had once been a solitary experience could become shared, and the pain would be a little less paralysing.

“These projects help me. I need to take the love and support I’ve been given, the angels around me, and share them with the other mothers and families. I have been blessed with support and I bring that support to the other families. I feel that I am a channel for healing, an emissary, that my role is to give the other families what I’ve been given.”

Koby did not vanish with the violence that took him from the world. His name lives on in every retreat the foundation runs, in every game played by orphans who laugh even when they are unsure if they can, in every stand-up comedy that the foundation hosts, in every conversation between mothers who sit in a circle and do not need to explain what they already understand. Koby remains as a living force.

“It helps us to see the children at the camp and the follow up reunion camps that we run three times during the year. It means that Koby’s spirit is growing. Koby’s capacity for joy, his great love, is in some way, staying alive.”

But Koby was not an isolated case. During the Second Intifada, a time of cold-blooded terror, when buses, pizzerias, nightclubs, and Cafes became deliberate targets. More than one hundred children were killed, many with a cruelty rarely mentioned in the international press. Sherri Mandell also writes about Michal Franklin, a young woman killed by a Palestinian suicide bomber in Jerusalem. She had finished her teacher training that very same day. Her family had been ready to celebrate, but instead, they had to bury her.

While all this was happening, while the funerals multiplied across Israel, most foreign newsrooms reduced the events to numbers, or explained them away in cold, detached terms, as if the murder of teenagers were merely another byproduct of the conflict, not a crime. Sherri Mandell does not set out to refute that narrative. She quietly dismantles it with truth. She did not choose to forget, nor to seek revenge. Instead, she chose to share the unbearable.

Remembering Koby

What Sherri Mandell created from her pain moved me deeply, but something else stayed with me as I read: Koby himself. A boy whom she does not sanctify or reduce to a symbol, but remembers with tenderness: his jokes, his moods, his quiet generosity. While I was thinking of mi alma, she was speaking of hers.

Koby was the eldest, the firstborn. The son who taught Sherri to be a mother, not through books or theories, but through small, surprising acts of wisdom. He was only four when, after he and his siblings spilled three bowls of soup in a row, and with his mother on the verge of collapse, he calmly said: “Don't worry Mom, it's only chicken soup”.

That calm, sharp humour was always part of him. Koby collected jokes and shared them with anyone who wanted to listen. He loved to read, especially in English, his first language. He kept his American accent in Hebrew and worried how it sounded in public. Yet when his bar- mitzvah arrived, he read his Parasha flawlessly, with a clear voice and no need for corrections. He had chosen the place himself, in a field overlooking the wadi, as well as what would be served to eat, and the line for the invitation: “And God chose Jacob for Himself, Israel for His treasure.”

He had an ironic way of seeing things and a gift for the unexpected. He loved word games. He was a curious reader who kept psalms, Torah books, and a candle under his bed, instead of magazines, as would be expected of a teenager.

One of his classmates described him in a way no one forgot. During the shiva, the boy, shy and wearing glasses approached and said that he was the worst at sports in their class, and that Koby, who was the best, had chosen him first as a partner for volleyball. “Koby had first choice,” he said, “and Koby picked me. Koby wanted to teach me.”

His siblings remember him that way too and were haunted by the bitterness of his absence. Gavi, the youngest, mimicked him. He used his phrases, told his jokes. When their mother said the dog would be fine without a leash, she realised how upset and worried Gavi was: “he tells me how he is afraid of the Arabs in the wadi—they could come up and kill us too.” At six years old, he already knew that evil exists, and that it cannot always be stopped.

Daniel, his older brother, was only eleven when Koby died. At the funeral, in front of thousands, he stepped forward without warning and, through tears, cried out:

“I wanted you to be there when I got home. What will I do without you, my best friend? Who will tell me what to do? Who will I laugh with? Who will I talk to? How could they have killed you, a thirteen-year-old boy?”

When a politician told him he was now the eldest, Daniel replied: “No. Koby will always be the Bechor”, Koby will always be the eldest son.

His sister Eliana, “the voice that refuses to make him bigger than he was in life”, said it plainly: “He wasn’t an angel, you know.” By that she simply meant that he was not a hero, but rather the everyday brother she missed.

And in that simple portrait, without sanctifying or decoration, the real Koby appears as he was: funny, perceptive, devout, and a little shy. A vibrant teenager, who was taken away from his mother, father and siblings.

The Refusal to Stop Loving

I finished reading the book with a heaviness in my chest, knowing I can no longer look at grief the same way. But in that shift, between what hurts and what endures, I discovered an unexpected tenderness, the sense that sometimes to resist is simply to go on loving, with a new heart, shaped by grief and loss.

“Many of us live with broken hearts. But when you touch broken hearts together, a new heart emerges, one that is more open and compassionate, able to touch others, a heart that seeks God. That is the blessing of a broken heart.”

As I read, I recalled a line by Dr Viktor Frankl: “An abnormal reaction to an abnormal situation is normal behaviour.” And indeed, what Sherri has done was neither logical nor expected. No one would have asked her to be measured. It would have been understandable to withdraw, predictable to hate. But she chose another path, not to turn her pain into a weapon, not to remain alone and let the silence rot inside her.

From Sherri, I have not learned how to pray or grasp the depth of the mysteries of her tradition, but I have learned that tenderness can be a form of resistance, that memory can be a kind of justice. And that love, when it refuses to surrender, can even defy death.

“We can’t reach our destiny alone. We need to stand on each other’s shoulders to give each other strength. In order to climb a ladder, you have to stretch yourself. You have to extend your powers.”

An image that remains with me is that of the ladder. Not one descending from some distant place, but one rising from the earth itself, step by step, as one searches for something unseen but still hoped for. It was Daniel, Koby’s brother, who chose this image for his gravestone: a ladder between two worlds, with angels ascending before they descend. This motif, taken from the dream of Jacob, is not only an ancient symbol, but also the very image of what Sherri Mandell has built, a connection between those who have gone and those still walking, between sorrow and light.

A Book That Transcends Languages

And speaking of connection, it is worth noting that The Blessing of a Broken Heart has recently been translated into Arabic. The fact that the story of an Israeli Jewish mother, whose life was torn apart by an act of terror, can be read in the language of those who murdered her son is neither an act of naïve reconciliation nor of surrender. It is a courageous act of hope in the idea that grief might open pathways no politics or diplomacy has drawn.

This book does not ask for allegiances, nor does it name collective enemies or turn loss into a banner. Sherri Mandell does not theorise, nor does she preach. More than anything, she just tells her story, with a clarity that touches us profoundly with its truth. She holds on to her son without making him into a symbol.

She does not wish to impose lessons, but rather to be heard. She wants the reader not to close the book the moment it becomes most difficult to read. She wants a story like hers to be read without filters, without suspicion. That insistence on staying human, when everything tempts toward dehumanisation, is her greatest act of faith.

And I ask, with all the seriousness this question demands:

Is there any book written by a Palestinian mother or father not driven by resentment, a testimony that does not make the wound a weapon. Is there a testimony that does not try to justify hate, or accuse, but simply says: “this is what happened to me, and I have not allowed it to turn me into someone consumed by vengeance?”

I only hope that this book, with its unapologetic Jewish faith, with its uncompromising grief, with its humanistic ethics, can also be read on the other side, and can show that there is another way to live with loss. That a broken heart does not need to turn to stone. That building a ladder between worlds does not only happen in dreams and prophecies. Sometimes it begins with something as quiet and unlikely as the act of translating a book.

The Arabic translation is part of the work of The Connecting Hamza, an NGO that brings Jewish and Israeli texts to Arabic-speaking readers.

The Arabic translation is part of the work of The Connecting Hamza, an NGO that brings Jewish and Israeli texts to Arabic-speaking readers.