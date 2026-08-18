Jacob’s Voice, Esau’s Hands: A Zionist Polemic

by Eli Kavon

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About the book (free article):

The Birth of a Nation

A Short Introduction

No. The Israelite Nation was not born in the Exodus from Egypt, the Covenant at Sinai or the conquest of Canaan by Joshua. These events have yet to be supported by archeological and historical research.

Perhaps one day they will. But for now, they are the foundation of Jewish self-understanding, Jewish origins, Jewish belief and Jewish identity, as they were for our ancestors in the United Kingdom of David and its separation into “Israel” (the Northern Kingdom) and the Davidic dynasty in “Judah” (the Southern Kingdom).

For the birth of the Israelite nation, we must look in the Hebrew Bible (Tanakh) at I Samuel 8, the end of the unstable period of Judges in Canaan in the 11th-century BCE.

Samuel, the prophet, priest, and judge was old. His sons and successors were corrupt. The elders of the tribes of Israel confronted Samuel: “You have grown old, and your sons have not followed your ways. Therefore, appoint a king for us, to govern us like all other nations.” Samuel was displeased. How was it that they could say, “Give us a king to govern us”?

Remember those words: “govern us like all other nations.” Samuel consulted God. Both were angry at the apparently impudent request, vut they gave in.

For God, it was seen as a rejection of His rule. ‘“The LORD said to Samuel, “Heed their demands and appointed a king over them.”’ For Samuel, it was his warning of a king’s abuse of power.

Yet, as independent thinkers, let us be honest: The period of the Judges was marked by instability an ad hoc leadership. The tribes of Israel were sick and tired—they needed an economic and military infrastructure. The Israelite wandering of their ancestors had ended long ago. They wanted what other nations had: to be nation, not just a tribal confederacy.

And who can blame them? “The Voice of Jacob” was not enough. They needed the “hands of Esau”—military power, sovereignty, the way that the rest of the world conducted their domestic and foreign policy. That is the story of the Israelites. And that is the story of the Jews down to this day.

As I describe in the chapter on “Jacob’s Journey: Evolution of a Patriarch,” Jacob would have remained the yeshiva student of the Rabbi’s imagination forever, had his mother Rebekah not alerted him that Esau was to receive the birthright. Despite his wound, he was an intellectual, not prepared to wrestle a manifestation of God and triumph. He had to deceive his brother and be deceived by his uncle Laban to learn the ways of the world.

This was the foundational story reflected in the Israelite tribes’ yearning to be like other nations. We should have learned that lesson decades ago, before the worst disaster in our history, when the “Voice of Jacob” was detached from the “Hands of Esau.” We will always be the heirs of Jacob, but the danger in shunning the larger world and its politics is a reality we need to confront.

The pieces in this Zionist polemic reflect the downstream consequences of this conflict between the voice of Jacob and the hands of Esau:

There are chapters on the events in the Hasmonean dynasty after Hanukkah, a dynasty not rooted in tradition, but based on realpolitik and the power of their followers.

There are chapters on modern Zionism—where it has gone right but also where it has failed; particularly in its failure to recognise that 2000 years of Diaspora was not a “black hole”; that Jews had periods of success and political savvy.

Uniting this work is an arguement for continuity between modern Israel and the past. Zionism wasn’t a revolution. It was the manifestation of an unresolved contradiction: The need to survive politically in world of realpolitik and the need to act morally in the tradition of her namesake Jacob. Or, put another way, the desire to be “govern(ed) like all other nations”, yet heeding the small, silent voice that speaks of another way.

This book is a gathering of thoughts over 20 years, much of it original, and I hope that it will inspire the reader to re-evaluate Zionism (and geopolitical ethics more widely) in a fresh historical light.

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PAX ARABICA is also available from the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House:

And here is the latest chapter of KURDISTANI AZAD: