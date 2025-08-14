Yesterday Alan Mairson wrote an inspiring article on his general theory of antisemitism. This is my response. It goes beyond antisemitism to speak of doubt, toleration and the inspirational Biblical-inspired story of Western Liberal Democracy. Enjoy…

Narrative Darwinism and the Birth of Toleration

[From Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ book “The House we build Together”]

The Mairsonic Take on Antisemitism

Antisemitism is a complex phenomenon, so complex in fact that it defies neat explanation. How can the racism of the Nazis be reconciled with the religious “love” of Spanish forced conversion? How can hatred towards “dirty immigrants” sit comfortably with banker envy? Rabbi Jonathan Sacks spoke of antisemitism as a mutating virus, encompassing as it does many varied and incompatible forms, but his explanation underlines the phenomenon’s seeming inexplicability.

Within the past year, several brave authors have suggested general theories of the oldest hatred. I have been among their number, putting forward the principle of Nomadism. Meanwhile, Alan Mairson has countered with the theory of Narrative Darwinism. His argument is a compelling read which if nothing else gives the English language another memorable ism. Yet beyond the undeniable hum-ability of a “Narrative Darwinism” entitled most splendid lies a seemingly irresistible general theory.

I would urge the reader to peruse the article for themselves. Written in the evergreen form of a Mairsonic Dialogue, Alan teases out from his fictional interlocutor (“Gary”) the incompatibility of the most successful utopian visions in history. Starting in Ur, Mesopotamia, 4000 years ago, Gary speaks about how Abraham (“Abe”) - or his script writer - transformed the world by reconceptualizing time as linear rather than cyclical. Whereas Thucydides recounted his History of the Peloponnesian War in the sure belief that events would repeat themselves, Abe’s monotheism postulated an arrow of history: that though humanity would suffer reverses, we were on a certain route to utopia. Here progress was born.

The Father of many Nations…and Ideologies

As prophesied in Genesis, Abraham would be the father of many nations — or in 19th century terms many ideologies. Each would trace their own inevitable journey towards Utopia. Marxism, founded on the reheated Christian eschatology of Hegelian Geist, postulated an end of days called Communism. “What is Communism?” you ask. Marx couldn’t say. In the sarcastic tones of Professor Simon Cushing, Communism was described in the same way that the religious describe Heaven: with scant details. All Marx “knew” was that it was coming as a matter of historical inevitability. Science turned mysticism one might say.

Yet though Utopia remained undefined, progress was certain. It would pass through several historical epochs of class struggle. Feudalism would be followed by capitalism, which in turn would lead to socialism. Socialism having been achieved through the dictatorship of the proletariat, utopian communism - and the complete suspension of human nature - would inevitably arise.

Yet Marx’s unevidenced prophecy fell at the first hurdle — with Russia. In this initial testing ground for socialist utopia, history passed directly from feudalism to socialism. Oops. The Industrial Development of Russia, that was foreseen to take place in the spring of capitalism, never happened. Instead, farms were collectivized so as to steal grain for export and far-flung mines were developed through Kulak slave labor. In the backward society of Russia, the communists saw no other method to industrialize quickly. It left famine and human misery in its wake and as the Mensheviks feared, it was a complete breach with the Hegelian thrust of Marxism. No matter though! They were marching towards Utopia.

Utopians Galore

Unfortunately for them though, the Leninist Marxists weren't the only utopian visionaries of the 20th century. The blood and soil Nazis, the evergeen Catholics, the late blooming Islamists and the modern Wokists (among others) have all been competing in the utopian game. All have promised the elixir of progress. All have called for sacrifice today for jam tomorrow. The influence of Abraham's pre-Copernican Copernican revolution is being felt to this very day. It is in this context that Alan Mairson has identified an insoluble problem: that these utopian stories are contradictory.

Some, such as Marxism, are utterly sui generis. They are incompatible both with competing religious doctrine and other secular ideologies. Others are connected, but awkwardly so. The Jewish story posits that we are on the theoretical road to Utopia, yet likely will never arrive. As the beautiful saying goes, the Messiah will only come when he is no longer needed. Thus Jews have eschewed grand ideologies and have contented themselves with evolutionary progress towards a world of ethics.

Christianity then came along inspired by the Jewish story. They hoped to make it their own. Jesus Christ was the Utopia we had all been waiting for. So when the Jews refused to play ball, two incompatible stories emerged, destined to fight to the death in Darwinian conflict. To the logical brain, only one could be true. If you are right, then my narrative sense of self must be committed to the dustheap. Thus I am condemned to fight eternally for my own sanity — how else may we reach utopia?

Then arose the Muslims. They too were inspired by the Abrahamic story. The Jewish Prophets, and Jesus too, were to be co-opted as Islamic messengers. A new story had finally grown up to emerge out of the shadows of its two parents. Ideally Jews and Christians would see their own errors and join the Islamic story in a poetic sense of Happy Ever After. Inevitably that never happened. Instead the three Abrahamic stories socialised like awkward teenagers, two complete and one a never-ending soap opera. Cognitive dissonance was too much to bear and we were gifted The Clash of Civilizations.

Luther, Stalin and Narrative Darwinism in Jewish History

Alan Mairson is a modern historian of narrative. He understands that 2 plus 3 can never equal 4. When narratives clash, conflict is inevitable and he sees this as the root of antisemitism.

He gives a particularly persuasive example in the person of Martin Luther, a man who saw the Jews as allies in narrative completion, only to curse them when they stubbornly remained on their own path. Allow we to quote from “Gary”:

“Martin Luther wrote an essay in 1523 called “That Jesus Christ Was Born a Jew,” in which he argued against the harsh persecution of Jews by the Catholic Church. However, as the years passed and his hopes for mass Jewish conversion failed to materialize, Luther knew his Reformation Story didn’t have universal appeal. So, in 1543 he wrote a treatise called “On the Jews and Their Lies,” in which he described Jews as “a base, whoring people” and accused us of blasphemy, usury, and being possessed by the Devil. He also encouraged German princes to set fire to synagogues and Jewish schools, to forbid rabbis from teaching under pain of death, and to confiscate their money and property.”

According to this reasoning, hatred for the Jews is not inherent in their person, merely in their stubbornness to refuse an alternative narrative vision. Neither is the oldest hatred, born of incompatible narratives, limited to time, place or theology. Indeed, it is the Marxist example that is the most powerful.

In 1948, the Soviet Union supported the creation of the State of Israel, arming the nascent State with weapons through its Czechslovakian vassal. Led as it was by a socialist Labour party, it was natural for Stalin to assume that Israel would fall within its ideological orbit. No talk of Western settler-colonialism at this point! Yet within short order, Israel turned towards the United States for diplomatic support and France for nuclear weapons development.

The gordian knot with international socialism having been cut, Stalin quickly turned against both the Jewish State and the Jewish citizens within his borders. Had he not been struck down with a stroke in 1952 (and left unconscious for 5 days by his “loyal” inner circle), the consequence for Soviet Jews could have been catastrophic. To quote Orlando Figes from his bestseller The Story of Russia:

“In December 1952, Stalin told a meeting of the Central Committee that ‘every Jew is a potential spy for the United States’. Thousands were arrested, expelled from jobs and homes and deported as ‘ruthless parasites’ from the major cities to remote regions of the Soviet Union. Stalin ordered the construction of a vast network of labor camps in the Far East where the Jews would be sent. Had it not been for his death at the height of this hysteria, there may well have been a holocaust on Soviet soil”.

So had the Jewish people fully subscribed to the socialist story, both in the Soviet Union and in the persons of the original Israeli government, they would have been “saved” both physically and spiritually. Yet it was not to be. They clung barnacle-like to their ancient vision of evolutionary journey without (necessarily) arrived destination. As with the original Abraham, they had left their father's house in Mesopotamia only to leave the Promised Land in famine. One day, they prayed, Abe's descendants would arrive to settle permanently in Messianic Canaan, but the time had not yet come.

The Liberal Democratic Challenge to Narrative Darwinism

Alan Mairson’s theory of Narrative Darwinism is compelling. As with all general theories, however, it leaves some questions to answer: why the particular hatred towards the Jews? True enough, there is narrative tension between the Jewish story and that of the Christians, but there is no less narrative tension between those of the Muslims and Marxists. So why is it that the Catholic Pope incessantly criticizes the State of Israel, despite it being the only safe space for Middle Eastern Christians in a region where their co-religionists are persecuted, nay driven out, by the Muslim Arab majority? Doesn't the Islamic story fill him with as much pain as the Jewish? Not to mention the heresies of Chinadom? It is for this reason that Alan's persuasive Narrative Darwinism needs to be combined with my own Nomadism for a more complete picture.

However, taken on its own terms, Mairson makes a convincing case. My main criticism flows from just one paragraph, that which he entitles “liberal democrats”. He makes an understandable, yet, in my view erroneous, connection between Liberal Democrats, Enlightenment Scientism and the modern Human Rights Agenda. Allow me to quote the relevant section in full:

“Liberal democrats tell the Enlightenment Story in which Reason and the “discovery” of human rights in the 17th and 18th centuries have finally overcome the darkness and superstitions of the Church, Biblical tradition, and the Divine call for human responsibility. The Biblical Story (writ large) might be tolerated, but it will no longer occupy center stage: Believe whatever myths you’d like, but keep them to yourself.



The state of Israel is the modern incarnation of one of the Bible’s oldest Stories — the one Abraham began on his journey to the Promised Land. It’s a narrative in which Israel has one G*d, but G*d has many people who will one day sit peacefully beneath their own vine and fig trees. It’s a Story that is both universal and particular. By contrast, the liberal vision tends to be aggressively universal (e.g., human rights for everyone everywhere). This is why France, the UK, and Canada are on the cusp of recognizing a Palestinian state: If the liberal, secular, universal narrative is going to live, then the particular, religious, Israeli narrative must die. Palestine is the poison pill.”

Mairson is entirely correct in identifying tendencies within liberal democratic society. New atheist scientists treat believers with mockery and brand religion as superstition that must be tolerated under duress. Science, reason and human rights have finally overcome the outdated, theistic story, they say. Yet in my submission there is a clear difference between those who live in a liberal democratic society and liberal democrats as an intellectual class. Dogmatic believers of all stripes, be they religious or secular, exist here as they exist everywhere, in this time as throughout history. In 21st Century Britain, the Christians and Muslims of old rub shoulders with scientific know-it-alls and the new human rights clergy.

Yet none of these groups are at the intellectual heart of a liberal democratic society. To be sure, liberal democratic constitutionalists welcome the advances of science, support reason where properly used and applaud a world with greater respect for human dignity. Yet they also seek to live by the maxim laid down by the ancient Jewish ethicists: “Who is wise? They who learn from every person”. We must learn from scientists as we must learn from Catholics. We must learn from human rights professionals as we must learn from the Jews. Put simply there is wisdom in crowds and beauty in toleration. We can learn from everyone, whatever their narrative.

A Question of Toleration

There is a persistent question of motivation and inspiration in liberal democratic societies. Is toleration a good or merely a necessity? Is it an ideal that we would seek to attain regardless or is it merely a sop to societal reality? Given that there are so many people with so many narratives, must we, as a matter of necessity, accede to toleration though we secretly loath it?

This was a live matter in the early days of the United States. Although the new constitutional order was predicated on a separation between Church and State, this was neither a concession to secularism nor a rejection of traditional religion. It was merely a recognition that in such a diverse polity, tolerance was the only feasible option. Nonetheless, where religious exclusivism could be maintained, the State authorities happily enforced the status quo ante. New York, Virginia and North Carolina continued to host an official Church upon American Independence (originally the Anglican, later the Episcopal) and as Professor Darren Staloff correctly articulates, this demonstrates that toleration had yet to be accepted as a positive American goal; something inspirational; something worth fighting and dying for. The time for non-pragmatic toleration was yet to come. We would need to wait until the late 19th Century.

So what is toleration positively conceived? It is the understanding that although I think I'm right, even to the extent of everyday “knowing”, I may be wrong. It is the lovechild of Descartes' famous dictum that “I think therefore I am”. All I can be absolutely certain of is that I am a thinking thing; Otherwise there is doubt. And where there is doubt, there is space for the other. There is something I can learn from all my fellow citizens and as a nation we are enriched by mutual conversation and debate.

Thus Cartesian philosophy made space in the Western imagination for the intermingling of different narratives. Although Catholicism and Marxism and Lutheranism would be mutually incompatible if known to be true, where there is doubt, learning from the other becomes a positive virtue. Thus to the extent that antisemitism remains a problem in the modern Western world, the blame for that phenomenon cannot be laid at the door of liberal democracy properly understood.

A Brief History of Doubt and Toleration

The story of Western tolerant civilization is a history-spanning narrative and as with Progress Utopianism identified by Alan Mairson, it too began in the Bible. Indeed it was birthed in what may very well be the oldest book of Scripture; a book potentially written in the time of Abraham. Its name? Job.

For those ignorant of the Jobian plot, let me summarize in the briefest possible of terms. Once upon a time, there was a man called Job. He was a good man in the eyes of others, in the estimation of himself, objectively as a fact and in the eyes of God. He was the perfect role model for humanity. Yet upon the prompting of Satan, in his only explicit appearance in the Hebrew Bible, the Almighty puts Job to the test. He loses everything: Materially, physically and in the painful loss of his family. Job, a believer in the link between goodness and reward, can't understand what's happened and ultimately he appeals to God himself. How could He inflict such punishments on a good man?

As is His prerogative, God responds with a chapter’s worth of cryptic questions. Where were you when the world was created? Did you create the fish of the sea and the birds of the sky? What makes you so important? Job instinctively gets the message. The issue in hand isn't whether Job is or isn't good - indeed his goodness is vindicated at the end of the tale when he's restored to his former glory - but rather whether the man or God is at the centre of the Universe. Where man puts himself at the center of the Spheres, and his own importance as paramount, he errs. You may think yourself good, and indeed you may well be, but your fate is not necessarily the central universal concern. It is for God alone to judge and for you to live with a certain doubt. Here, among the Plains of Uz, doubt was born.

In later centuries, St Augustine expanded the concept further, in his much quoted doctrine of Original Sin. Critics of this idea are not in short supply. Indeed, in a recently penned article from Richard Dawkins (“Is the Male Female Divide a Social Construct or Scientific Reality?” ), the famous scientist takes unashamed aim at Original Sin and its author:

“Christians are held responsible for the sin of an alleged ancestor (who never existed, as even theologians now admit, but let that pass), going much further back than Exodus’s “visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children, and upon the children’s children, unto the third and to the fourth generation”. We are all born in sin. Straight out of the womb, we are already guilty of the sin of Adam. Augustine, the chief architect of this rather nasty idea, even thought that Adam’s sin passes down the generations in semen. Jesus, conceived without semen, was therefore without sin. It was theologically necessary that his mother Mary, too, should be without sin, so she too had to have been “immaculately conceived”, and this was conveniently revealed to Pope Pius IX in 1854.”

Yet though Jews and New Atheists alike distance themselves from Original Sin, the idea is not, historically speaking, as “nasty” as Dawkins claims; for although the concept may be the ancient ancestor of guilt, it is also the ancient ancestor of toleration. Let us reason together by asking the most basic, oft-unasked, question: How did Adam sin? In what way was he wrong to eat from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil? Surely he was right in seeking the objective basis of morality?

Yet that, according to Saint Augustine, was not the essence of his sin. Rather, it was his hubris in seeking to place humanity at the centre of the Universe. The Tree of Life, representing God’s centrality in reality, was there as a symbol of continuing plenty and eternal happiness. Yet Adam was not content to circle in God's orbit. As with Job and as with Humanists today, Adam, as the literal man, wanted to judge the secrets of the world himself. He wished to determine right and wrong, good and evil, with the clarity of Divine certainty and in this he was gravely mistaken. Rather he should have embraced doubt. He should have embraced what we would now call liberal democratic toleration.

Whenever we believe we are in the right and cannot understand the suffering meted out to us, we are touched by Original Sin. The Devil is knocking at the door, so to speak. Where were we when the Leviathan was rising from the deep? How are we so knowledgeable and certain so as to be able to judge our own goodness?

Probably without knowing it, Saint Augustine planted the seeds of absolutist Christianity's demise. For when Christians declare that they are in the absolute right, that they alone can judge good and evil, are they not being touched by Original Sin? When Muslims and Marxists claim that they are on the sure road to paradise, isn't the serpent once again knocking at the door? Isn't the entire narrative darwinistic process laid out by Alan Mairson precisely the consequence of not accepting Original Sin, at least where conceived in secular terms? Where we have doubt, where we lack complete certainty in the truth of our narrative, there we find toleration and a lessening of antisemitism. Augustinian Christianity is possibly the greatest critique of Christianity ever written.

Secular Toleration makes landfall in Scotland

Yet though doubt and toleration were birthed in a Biblical age amongst Edenesque Gardens and collapsing Roman Empires, they blossomed in the dour hands of an Enlightenment Scotsman. Here they came of age in secular surrounds at a time of philosophical war between British empiricists and European rationalists. It was David Hume that finally put the positive case for toleration, a revelation that, if fully accepted, could put paid to Narrative Darwinism for good.

Let us return to Descartes and his curious proposition that all we can be certain of is own mind. Who knows… perhaps I'm not sitting at a table? Perhaps I'm not writing with a computer? Perhaps it's all in my mind as I sit imprisoned in The Matrix?! Doesn't it all sound a little silly? Doesn't it completely go against common sense? Those were David Hume's thoughts precisely. As a British empiricist, he liked to see tables as they really were: useful objects that could ease human life. Whilst it is theoretically possible that this table could be otherwise conceived, no one surely could doubt the utility of accepting the wisdom of generations; or otherwise put the common sense of our ancestors.

In many ways, Hume agreed with Descartes and the rationalist tradition. As human beings reliant on our senses, we are kept ignorant of the underlying truth of things. We see that a white billiard ball, which hits its coloured companion, inevitably leads to the latter moving. For everyday purposes, who could doubt it. We must accept cause and effect if we are to aim at any purposeful human action in the world (see also Ludwig von Mises). We must accept the obvious from empirical evidence so that we may bring about change. Yet that concession is very different from positing knowledge. As humans who are not at the centre of the Universe, we are unafforded a God’s-eye view that proves the truth of cause and effect.

For the non philosopher, such epistemology, as it is called, may seem somewhat esoteric. “Of course A causes B”, you are all thinking and even if it doesn’t, why does it matter to me? You are absolutely right, of course, at least from the constrained position of a sense-laden human being. David Hume agrees with you practically speaking. But what he is saying is that there is DOUBT. Our senses are probably right, but we can't say for sure. Hence we must be tolerant of those from different viewpoints. Hence those with different narratives must be able to live together in peace as a positive, as well as pragmatic, virtue.

David Hume was a well-known agnostic, but it was his secular renaissance of Jobist Augustinism that led him to call for respect towards all viewpoints, from the atheistic to the religious. Although he was almost sure that God didn’t exist and that religion was bunkum, he had doubt and it was this insight that changed the West. We can learn from all because even when we think we are sure of something for all intents and purposes, absolute God’s-eye certainty is impossible. And let us speak plainly: if we cannot even be absolutely sure that a table isn’t our mind playing games, then how can we be sure of the far less certain doctrines of utopian religion and Marxism?

The Clash of Two Biblical Doctrines

The West is the collision of two profound meta-narratives, both biblical, both uncovered from Jewish tradition: the story of Abraham and the story of Job. As Mairson correctly identifies, Abraham’s is the story of progress towards ethical utopia, but it must be married with the Jobian story of limited doubt. We may believe in our religious, national or ideological traditions. We may believe it very strongly indeed. Yet we can never be absolutely sure, just as we cannot be absolutely sure of time, space or almost anything. When we put God at the centre of the Universe instead of ourselves, we must accept our ignorance.

Ludwig von Mises was correct to say that being limited by epistemology is wrong. If we don’t accept cause and effect for everyday purposes, we will collapse into chaos, anxiety and impotence. Human action requires the belief in progress from uneasiness to comfort, from immoral to moral, from Ur to Utopia via rational means. Narrative is thus the answer to meaning and writing the next chapter of our inherited / adopted story is a human necessity. Nonetheless, our stories are limited by healthy doubt. This isn’t a negative, but a positive. To use the words of Jonathan Sacks, it helps us to create a house where we can live together. It is the response to Alan Mairson’s Narrative Darwinism.

Liberal democratic constitutionalism is the answer to the doubt of David Hume. Our laws and constitutions, our checks and our balances, all these are an acknowledgement of the human tendency towards Original Sin, the sin of putting ourselves at the centre of the Universe. Thus understood, liberal democracy is neither a competing narrative nor a mere surrender to the role of neutral arbiter. Instead it that most inspiring of ideas: It is making a virtue of doubt to create a society of toleration, so that we may live together as one people who learn from each other daily and create together a future of peace.

With thanks to Alan Mairson, Dr Michael Sugrue and Dr Darren Staloff whose combined works inspired this piece.