The Baghdadi Builders of Singapore

Singapore today

TODAY’S PODCAST: Baghdadi Jews have shaped Singapore’s history since 1819, yet their stories often go untold. This talk highlights the lives of David Marshall, Singapore’s first Chief Minister and a champion of inclusive citizenship, and Felice Isaacs, a leading figure in Jewish communal life—both of whom survived Japanese internment and helped rebuild the city. Their resilience and leadership in politics, law, and communal work helped forge Singapore’s multicultural identity—a legacy that still resonates today.

Our speaker Geraldine Gudefin is a historian of modern Jewish life and a Visiting Scholar at the Centre for Asian Legal Studies, National University of Singapore. Her current research focuses on Baghdadi Jewish family life in Asia (1880s–1950s). She is the co-creator of the mahallah.project Instagram page, a public initiative on Jewish histories in the city.

ABOUT HARIF: Harif is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East (UK no.1186454) that is dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage.

Few in the West know that ancient Jewish communities, predating Islam by a millennium, produced the Babylonian Talmud, great rabbis, doctors, thinkers and poets.

Few in the West are aware that modern Jews were an integral part of the Middle East before they were driven out of their homes in the second half of the 20th century.

Over 2,000 years of history in the MENA came to an abrupt and tragic end just 50 years ago. Jews departed for Israel and the West, leaving an enormous cultural and economic void behind.

In another 20 years, few Jews who were born in these countries will still be alive. A vital chapter of Jewish identity, history and culture – an entire civilisation – will be lost. HARIF is here to make sure it is not forgotten.

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Previously from Harif:

Speaking about Iraq: