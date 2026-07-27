Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Baghdadi Builders of Singapore

The surprising forgers of an Asian giant
Lyn Julius's avatar
Lyn Julius
Singapore today

TODAY’S PODCAST: Baghdadi Jews have shaped Singapore’s history since 1819, yet their stories often go untold. This talk highlights the lives of David Marshall, Singapore’s first Chief Minister and a champion of inclusive citizenship, and Felice Isaacs, a leading figure in Jewish communal life—both of whom survived Japanese internment and helped rebuild the city. Their resilience and leadership in politics, law, and communal work helped forge Singapore’s multicultural identity—a legacy that still resonates today.

Our speaker Geraldine Gudefin is a historian of modern Jewish life and a Visiting Scholar at the Centre for Asian Legal Studies, National University of Singapore. Her current research focuses on Baghdadi Jewish family life in Asia (1880s–1950s). She is the co-creator of the mahallah.project Instagram page, a public initiative on Jewish histories in the city.

ABOUT HARIF: Harif is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East (UK no.1186454) that is dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage.

Few in the West know that ancient Jewish communities, predating Islam by a millennium, produced the Babylonian Talmud, great rabbis, doctors, thinkers and poets.

Few in the West are aware that modern Jews were an integral part of the Middle East before they were driven out of their homes in the second half of the 20th century.

Over 2,000 years of history in the MENA came to an abrupt and tragic end just 50 years ago. Jews departed for Israel and the West, leaving an enormous cultural and economic void behind.

In another 20 years, few Jews who were born in these countries will still be alive. A vital chapter of Jewish identity, history and culture – an entire civilisation – will be lost. HARIF is here to make sure it is not forgotten.

Subscribe here to Guerre and Shalom, so as not to miss any Harif broadcast!

Previously from Harif:

Harif Podcast

Eighty-five years since the Farhud

Lyn Julius and Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jun 1
Eighty-five years since the Farhud

On today’s tear-filled anniversary, Guerre and Shalom begins its partnership with Harif. It was an honour to present Pax Arabica to the Harif membership last month and it inspired us to create a deeper partnership moving forward. Henceforth, every one of their talks will be published and promoted on this platform.

Watch now
Harif Podcast

In Memory of Eli Cohen

Lyn Julius and Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jun 29
In Memory of Eli Cohen

Born into a Jewish family living in Egypt, Eli Cohen (1924–1965) infiltrated the highest ranks of Syria’s military and government in one of the most daring missions ever conducted undercover.

Watch now

Speaking about Iraq:

Kurdistanî Azad

Kurdistan: The Age of Armed Movements

Khaled Salih and Ann-Catrin
·
Jul 26
Kurdistan: The Age of Armed Movements

Today the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House releases Part III of Kurdistanî Azad: The Age of Armed Movements. It deals with that most difficult of subjects: when an oppressed people turns to the gun. Is such violence justified? And if it is, what are its effects on the people that wield it?

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture