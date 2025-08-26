Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Alan Mairson
2h

I don't know how you do it, Daniel. You are prolific AND wise. Outstanding post, as always. I'd add only two things...

1. Why the focus on the Crucifixion? As TV news producers like to say: "If it bleeds, it leads." We have a seemingly insatiable appetite for conflict, usually at the expense of its opposite. The entire structure of narrative depends upon this hunger; conflict is the engine for stories. (This hunger has become an addiction, which is killing us -- a subject I spent years blathering about in my earlier Substack.)

2. Are you familiar with the work of Jonathan Gottschall? He wrote "The Storytelling Animal: How Stories Make Us Human," in which he celebrated the power of narrative. But then, years later, he discovered its dark side: "The Story Paradox: How Our Love of Storytelling Builds Societies and Tears Them Down."

3. You got through an entire post about images and the Second Commandment without mentioning Neil Postman. Well done! I couldn't pull it off -- see this: https://outofbabel.substack.com/p/the-picture-palace-and-its-discontents << Postman fully appreciates the dangers of a word-based culture shifting to an image-based one, and he grounds his argument in the Biblical warnings about graven images.

I'm still planning a reply to your latest post on anti-Semitism. More to come...

