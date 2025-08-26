This is a companion piece to "Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image". Looking at this art gallery is highly recommended before reading:

The Purpose of Art

Art has two primary purposes. The first is innocent and even uplifting: it is the aesthetic necessity to create beauty in our lives. Paintings decorate our living rooms and sculptures adorn our yards. They turn solemnity into celebration, greyness into joy. Decontextualized and serving this basic function, the second commandment seems to hold little sway. Surely only a puritanical society could hold such a dim view of graven images. Surely the second “thou shalt not” should be restricted to idols cast in stone.

Yet art has a second purpose more closely aligned with the vision of the artist. Today, we may view ancient art as objects of beauty, but in their day the maestros were making truth claims. They were making a statement about what “is” in the world and in this endeavor they were encroaching on dangerous ground.

An artist, and the artist's patron, are not merely in the business of making beautiful things. When working with integrity, they care little about the Beverly Hills living room that centuries hence will showcase their work. Instead they use paint as we use words. They manipulate stone to describe “reality”.

The problem, however, is that artists, ancient and contemporary, fail in this endeavor. Rather they distort reality - intentionally or otherwise - to turn the world of things in themselves into the world of limited appearances. In an act of uncritical alchemy, they make their inner world outward “fact” and cajole the viewer to see the world through the master’s limited eyes. Thus, visual art is untrue, a beautiful lie told by magicians who seek to heal their wounded souls.

The Crucifixion: The Christian Message Usurped

Let us take the most celebrated subject of the visual arts: the crucifixion of Jesus. Stop and ask yourselves: why did medieval artists (or their patrons) endlessly choose this gruesome subject? Why did they decorate Catholic Church after Catholic Church with paintings of unimaginable suffering and altar pieces of bloody hell on Earth?

The answer isn't that they lived in a Christian age, for the Crucifixion is not and was not the true message of Christianity. Easter, far from being a glorified retelling of the death of Jesus, instead concerns itself with his overcoming of death. According to tradition, he rose from his tomb come Sunday morn and in that event Christians learned the Good News: that life was more powerful than death. Hope sprung eternal. Had Jesus died that day on the cross, in agony and humiliation, what would be the story of the faith? That God abandons those who spread His message?

So I ask again: Why do Christians past and present focus so heavily on the Crucifixion? Why are churches adorned with crosses splattered with sculpted human blood? Surely a true Church would celebrate the resurrection, both of Jesus and of Lazarus before him. So why the morbid fascination with the inverse of the Christian message? Why the fixation with death over life?

It was not Christianity that motivated painting after bloody painting of Roman-induced agony. Instead it was the ever present human desire to represent suffering. With every splash of paint, the Masters bore their own soul in an era of plague, want and eternal war. They defied the religious message to present their own doubts and fears. They railed against injustice, cloaked in a devout tunic of faith. They fought against the Machine using the Machine itself.

But in doing so they erred. They cast aside the Good News with frivolous abandon. For half a millennium the Crucifixion had been best forgotten, unvisualised amongst the Greek, un-understood words of an ancient text. To see the Crucifixion in blood would have been an abomination, a traumatic reminder of the Roman devil. “Thou shalt not make unto thee a graven image”. Yet as the “dark” centuries passed, art reasserted itself. The Masters emerged to present suffering in all its unwelcome detail.

But they forgot their education. Christianity was sent to soothe the soul, to assure the faithful that death was not the end. Instead, their soul would continue immortally after death and this mortal coil having been shed, a world of paradise was laid out before them. Such certainty. Such comfort. The true believer would be filled with the heart of a lion, even unto martyring themselves in the gladiators’ arena. Yet by 500 years after the death of Christ, courage had turned to fear and comfort to abandonment. The time for half-empty suffering was set to return.

Suffering over Hope. Perfection over Reality.

In focusing on suffering over hope, these artists were presenting an obscured version of the truth. Their truth one might say. That there is suffering in the world is undeniable; every person from the poorest to the richest has a bag of troubles on their back. Suffering is as ubiquitous as the air. But alongside suffering, there is the overcoming of suffering. There is hope, progress and a sense of destiny. There is confidence in the arrow of history and a belief in the incremental perfectibility of man. Family is a by-word for love and children an expression of faith in the future. Suffering is but one aspect of an uncompleted jigsaw. It is not THE truth. It is not, as Yuval Noah Harari claims, the “realest” aspect of existence.

In more optimistic times, artists were equally myopic. They saw human perfection where there was none. They saw romanticism in the face of abject squalor. Educated in the ideal forms of Plato, Ancient Greeks presented the perfect human, a “Man god”. Bursting biceps dominated the skyline in a presentation of what man could be but almost never was: human excellence in body, thought and soul; a replica of the similarly “perfect” sculpted gods.

Gods diminished in stone. Humans elevated in stone. Men could become gods in a fable as dishonest as it was dangerous.

Human history, as seen by artists, has been a pendulum between these two extremes: abject suffering on one hand and a fool’s perfection on the other. Jesus on the Cross or a muscular shepherd-King called David. The terror of The Scream or a serene Haywain in all idealised, unimpoverised Suffolk. All a case of Man imposing his feelings on the world at the expense of multifaceted reality. Ideology over Truth. Ideal over Actuality. A failure to accept that art can never be realistic…

“[Man is] an invention of recent date [that will soon] be erased like a face drawn in sand at the edge of the sea”. (Michel Foucault)

Eternal emotion. Eternal misery.

If romanticists and depressives have one thing in common it must be the emphasis on emotion. Whether in John Constable’s discovery of beauty in the mundane flatness of East Anglia or Turner’s legendary harnessing of the awe-inspiring power of nature, we see a commitment to emotion over truth. Constable would never have denied the penniless desperation of countryside life and Turner would never have discounted the terrible wrath of an Indonesian tsunami, yet they chose to ignore reality in favor of internal comfort. That was their prerogative, but in so doing they emphasized the dishonesty of visual art.

Their self chosen myopia was to open Pandora's Box for good, for emotion was to be the burden that continues to inflict us to this day. The Renaissance and the Enlightenment may have persuaded us that rationality can triumph over superstition; that science, in Dawkin’s words, conceals “The magic of reality”; but cometh the earthquake, cometh the misery. We do not (fully) control nature. Nature is a beast untamed. It may conceal its rage for a time, but its disproportionate, indiscriminate, unjust revenge will burst forth from the summit of Vesuvius at a moment and date of its own choosing. Hubris is always followed by Nemesis. To replace Hope with Nature is a recipe for eternal disappointment.

Darwin identified us with the animals and Nietzsche declared God’s final death. We were lost. We groped around in misery. We knew not where to turn. Like the Lady of Shalott, we ventured hopelessly, rudderlessly, onto the lake of no hope, mouth ajar and directionless. We screamed Munch’s scream and from there on henceforth we have been stewing in a potion of uncured misery.

20th Century artists portrayed the human condition as one of perpetual suffering. In a world of global war and nuclear destruction, we became a species of weeping women and flattened Basque towns. With every passing year art, staked out its path towards total obliteration. No longer could we bear to see the human face. Picasso may have turned us ugly, wretched beasts upon which we could no longer look, but the worst was yet to come. Hiroshima and Nagasaki in flames, we destroyed the human face entirely.

Where once we sculpted the most perfect humans in stone and looked lovingly on the lush greenness of the English Countryside, the post-war artist no longer saw fit to paint man nor nature. Jackson Pollock splashed random colours onto canvas, while others took refuge in the childlike simplicity of geometrical forms. Ultimately art galleries were to surrender entirely: all that was worthy of display were blank canvases, a perfect white to obscure humanity and his indulgent destruction of Hope.

Total suffering became perfect white light; the end of history; a confirmation that we should never have made unto ourselves any graven image.

“What we may be witnessing is not the end of the Cold War but the end of history as such; that is, the end point of man’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy” (Francis Fukuyama)

The End of History?

Yet the message of Exodus 20:4-6 was never internalized. When the Berlin Wall finally fell, and the ecstasy of Eastern European freedom finally came to fruition, we should have celebrated, at last, the multicoloured nature of reality. We should have understood that freedom is the culmination of suffering, that joy is the aftertaste of bitterness. Where artists had once seen only perfection or only heartache, the generation of the Iron Curtain should have seen their inevitable intermarriage.

But we didn’t. We returned to the image.

An image is a necessary falsehood. It can show bitter or sweet but not their intermingling. A glass half full can be presented destructively or reverently by the talented artist, but not both at the same time. Art is playing God from only one perspective. It is manipulation. It is falling to see the full richness of the human experience.

Art never dies. It is one of the great contradictions of the human experience. We cannot live without it though we know it deceives. On the path to personal beautification, we demand obligatory dishonesty; pictures suited to our personal moods.

And so it was that the much prophesized End of History never came. We had a choice, a poisoned chalice. Crucifixion or Renaissance? Darwinianism or romanticism? World War or the fall of the Berlin Wall? False hope or irrational suffering?

In tune with the tendencies of recent centuries, we started with hope, but quickly drifted into interminable depression. Live 8 told us that we could change the world. Statues of Zarathustra called for our repressed heroism to emerge. Yet in the face of photojournalism, we surrendered. We gave way to chronic melancholy spiced with a kick of unremitting anger.

“The realest thing in the world is suffering". (Yuval Noah Harari)

Photojournalism and the Manipulation of Truth

We believed - once more - that visual media represented God’s eye fact, not selective representation. Not a mediated perspective, but total Truth. Big capital T.

We knew exactly what happened to Jamal and Muhammed Al-Dura from one image. We understood Sudan intimately through occasional photos. We divined the precise humanitarian situation in Gaza because “we saw the pictures”.

The question isn’t whether certain contemporary shots are faked or staged, anymore than whether Van Gogh’s starry night really looked like a light show on steroids. The point is that all visual art is unreal by necessity, including - especially including - modern, photographic art. An image taken half a second later may have conveyed an entirely different emotion or evoked an entirely distinct sense of reality. No image - photographed, painted or carved - tells us anything about the ultimate, big T, Truth. It is a still, one-person, perspective on infinitive complexity.

Insofar as we know this before we shoot, paint or carve, we engage in intentional duplicity. We deceive. We say that my perspective is right when, at best, it is two dimensional.

In today’s era especially, we fetishize suffering. We say that misery is the only reality and that wars must be judged on death counts. We speak of justice and injustice as responses to hopelessness. We conflate despair with truth.

Thou shalt not make unto thee any Graven Image

The solution isn’t just to focus on the positives (though it would be a welcome antidote). An uber-positive 20th century art history restricted to technological development, scientific wizardry, medical breakthroughs and men on the moon would be as deliberately manipulative as the current, unbalanced offering of Palestinian victimhood and environmental catastrophe. It would also be a falsehood. It would be to replace eternal night with eternal day.

The real truth is this: there is no solution to this quandary. If art is false and falsehood is bad, but art is beauty and beauty is good, then there is no logical response. We will continue to make the same mistakes for the rest of human history, inevitably, necessarily.

The author does not use this essay to call for the end of visual art, merely to open the reader’s eyes to the true magic of reality; that which can never be captured in any picture, any photo, any sculpture or any image. That Truth is as multicoloured as pure white light; that which can only be shown on a blank canvas to the detriment of either talent or beauty.

Exodus impels us thus:

“Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth”.

Taken to its logical conclusion, this law would transform the beauty of human culture into the dust of eternal beigeness. It would be a step too far.

Nonetheless, the Torah speaks to us of a big T truth that the arrogant of all times seek to dismiss with the haughty wave of a paintbrush. The reality of God, the full complexity of universal reality, is immune to human representation. Just as Adam sinned in seeking to have full knowledge of Good and Evil, so we sin perpetually in seeking ultimate truth through paint or sculpture.

So next time we read the New York Times, the Guardian, Yisrael Hayom or your personal media of choice, we must remain alert. Those images are just one perspective, manipulated. They are not the Truth, however well-intentioned their preparation. To misquote a famous Frenchman, there is a great deal outside the text, so much in fact that it can never be represented by Art.

So let us stop putting ourselves at the centre of the Universe. And cheer up for pity sake. There’s more to life than suffering…..

