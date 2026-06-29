Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
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A very unique and innovative communication style that one would not see in book of this genre usually! Pure Jewish Anger will truly be something no one has ever seen before in the world of literature!

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