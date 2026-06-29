Amidst all the podcasts, serialisations, histories of Turkey and tumult in academia, the release of my new book Pure Jewish Anger may have gone unnoticed. I will speak of the contents and structure of the book in future article(s), but for the moment let me emphasise the style, for this is perhaps its most defining feature. Unlike every(?) other book in the post-October 7th landscape, which oscillate from academic apologetics to ill-informed polemic to well-informed polemic to victimhood storytelling, Pure Jewish Anger is written in prose-poetry.

As we learn from British academic Iain McGilchrist in his undisputed classic The Master and His Emissary, there are two ways of looking at the world. We can chop it up into bits, denoting and analysing as we go, loosing your regular punters in the process, or we can express the wholeness of an idea through the literal bodily feeling of poetic metaphor, music and other ungraspable forms of ‘communication’. Prose poetry allows me to fully share my mental world with the reader in a way that pure prose (or pure poetry), subject to interpretation and post-hoc reasoning is unable to achieve. For example, you may not have a clue what I’m going on about in this paragraph, but sure as hell you will understand the visceral messages expressed so vividly in Pure Jewish Anger.

Through the medium of poetry-prose, I express directly to the reader everything that we both are feeling using the argumentation we so intuitively share. Far from being a second class art form to “real writing”, poetry prose (in my view) is the most effective vehicle for changing the narrative in our new-born antisemitic world.

And if you don’t understand what I’ve just written? Read me say it again below, this time in prose poetry. That way there will be no escape from understanding.

Finally, Pure Jewish Anger is available for purchase uniquely through paid subscriptions to Guerre and Shalom. So sign up today!! - Daniel Clarke-Serret

A Sense of Style

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What is the purpose of communication? To communicate of course! To deliver a clear message. To speak with intention and avoid riddle-talk. We are called to examine our motives; to think why we have chosen to commit words to the page. Are we to sound clever without being worthy? Are we to sound plain --- our gems hidden in mud? Are we to stand proud behind words of dissimulation? Or should we pronounce clearly ... using directness, energy, not rhyme? Words are trapped behind manners and forms. The long essay well-argued, but inaccessible. Verses of poetry rock-carved, but impenetrable. Articles fashionable, but endlich unmeaningful. Tweets. Clear. Too clear. Quite deletable. Behold, raise thine eyes; there is another way. An option unused, yet in our minds it still holds sway. To write as you talk. Better, to write as you think! Clearly, without hesitation. Unafraid! Knowing no stumbling. Directness melded with beauty. Clarity combined with energy. In this publication, we have tried many forms of word, structures above listed and roundly criticised. But in this format here delivered, One finds the bliss, that located only in a stream of consciousness. One finds the voice, that transformed into a blast from the whirlwind. **** Poetry-prose. To speak of what is with the might of fusion power. Poetry-prose! To describe how you feel with words undiscovered. Poetry-prose! To explore the issues unencumbered by "clever". POETRY-PROSE! To convince: to argue with candor unburdened. Have I not made myself plain? Well let me try again. In a world of bull, let us cut the... In a world of simplicity, let us add some wisdom. In a world of tweets, let us add some detail, In a world of neo-Marxists, let us join reality. But do it by getting to the point. By combining the best of different writing genres, in liberating communication from categories, through saying exactly what you mean with a Mike Tyson punch! ... only then we can speak on terms with the humblest of citizens. Equality through communication understood. Have I made myself clear?

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 6

1.Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 3. Palestinian Ultimatum // 4. Cultural appropriation // 5. Jesus is a Palestinian // 6. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations.

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 7 to 13

7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 14 to 18

Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud

14.If the Lie-Kud could 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 16. You don’t live here! 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go 18. Ha’Ger (The Stranger)

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil