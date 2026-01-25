Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Khaled Salih's avatar
Khaled Salih
3h

Thank you and well done.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
19m

https://www.youtube.com/live/B5WOZQHx6ls?si=l7PEcfxr2AKX_GNH

Mansur Ashkar & Elyana give Kurdish perspective in addition to yours

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture