Our geopolitical series on current events continues, as ever with an emphasis on the Middle East. Today Khaled Salih shows us precisely why Edenism is the correct way forward in that region’s affairs. In the name of “decolonisation” and the “territorial integrity of Syria” (not to mention a bit of good old American isolationism), the US is to deliver the Kurds to the wolves. [What a surprise.] After all that this blessed people has done to defend the West against ISIS, we are to shamefully deliver them into the hands of Arab imperialism. The terrorist beasts in al-Sharaa’s “national Syrian army” are to be given complete control over the the Kurdish Rojava and their army units. Based on a flimsy promise, and the pathetic idea that Western withdrawal from Syria amounts to decolonisation and self-determination, we are paving the way for a Kurdish genocide.

None of this should come as any surprise to those that have been following the standard US modus operandi: intervene, temporarily improve the situation, get bored, leave and Afghan women/Kurdish innocents suffer the consequences. It’s happened under Bush, Obama, Biden and now Trump. It’s the one ridiculous doctrine that unites an otherwise divided nation. According to the US and the UN, this is a good thing. To stay as a hegemon would amount to “imperialism”. To change the borders would breach the sacred UN Charter. Wrong. Wrong. And wrong again. It’s the American inability to stay anywhere for more than two seconds that is creating disorder and death to innocents. Ask the talented women in Kabul. Ask the minorities of Syria. Ask all those that America has abandoned around the world. In the current political climate, Israel will be next. We live in a state of nature, where the strong prosper and the moral suffer what they must.

Edenism is the way forward. A benign hegemonic bloc that permanently polices world order so that TRUE self-determination and TRUE freedom can emerge for all the peoples of the world. The US and the UN - and Mark Carney too with his nostalgia for a UN-world disorder - are addicted to an “anti-imperial doctrine” which amounts to a death sentence for the indigenous.

There has never been a true replacement for the British Empire, which policed the world through a long term commitment. The British were right to seek their withdrawal in the day-today affairs of foreign peoples. They were right to grant independence to their colonies. They were right to seek a multilateral approach to world policing. BUT they, particularly Anthony Eden, were also right to seek continued Western control of sensitive world arteries and to insist on the protection of vulnerable minorities. The Americans, Trump, Biden, Obama, the UN, the Europeans and Mark Carney are different. They seek alliance with Qatar over life for the Kurds. It’s disgusting. It’s immoral. Guerre and Shalom will stand up and be counted.

The time can come to act. Please stand up for the right of the Kurds to live.

“Written in Blood, ink offered on paper: Why Barrack’s Plan is a Death Warrant for the Kurds” by Khaled Salih

Tom Barrack’s recent proposal for the Kurds in Syria is being sold as a roadmap to peace. It is wrapped in the comforting language of bureaucracy, promising “citizenship,” “cultural rights,” and “national unity.” But if we strip away the pleasantries and look at the brutal mechanics of the deal, what remains is not a peace treaty. It is a death warrant disguised as a political solution.

The core of the proposal is a demand for the Kurdish-led SDF to “integrate” into the Syrian Arab military. Recent high-level talks in Erbil between SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi and US Envoy Tom Barrack have confirmed the lethal specifics of this arrangement. Under the proposed framework, the SDF would not remain an independent force but would be reorganised into three army divisions. While commanded by Kurdish officers, they would operate strictly “under the formal Syrian military structure,” effectively stripping them of strategic autonomy. In practical terms, this means the Kurds are being asked to voluntarily hand over the keys to their survival: control of the oil fields, the prisons, and the border crossings.

The dangers of tampering with this security architecture are immediate. At the UN Security Council, the United Kingdom has already expressed alarm at reports of Daesh fighters escaping detention facilities in North-East Syria during the recent instability. Yet the proposed solution—a “robust transition plan” coordinated with Damascus—asks the Kurds to hand these detention centres to a regime with a notorious history of manipulating jihadist threats. The Erbil framework explicitly solidifies this loss; reports indicate that strategic assets, including international border crossings, will be “managed by the Syrian government,” with Kurdish personnel reduced to embedded staff within state institutions rather than decision-makers.

In exchange for giving up their physical leverage, they are offered verbal promises of safety and inclusion. We must be clear about how dangerous this is. In the natural world, no creature voluntarily pulls out its own teeth and hands them to a predator in exchange for a promise of not being eaten. To borrow from the evolutionary behavioural scientist Gad Saad, this behavior mimics the biological tragedy of the “wood cricket.” When infected by a parasitic hair-worm, the cricket is chemically compelled to ignore its survival instincts and march into water to drown itself, solely to allow the parasite to reproduce. The Barrack plan is effectively asking the Kurds to act as the cricket: to override their survival instinct and march toward their own erasure to satisfy the bureaucratic needs of a foreign policy establishment. Yet this is exactly what is being asked of the Kurds. They are being told to dismantle their only means of self-defence in the hope that a historic rival will suddenly decide to act against its own interests.

The proposal assumes that once the Kurds disarm, the Syrian state will benevolently share power. This ignores the stubborn reality of human hierarchy. History shows us that when one group holds all the weapons and resources, and the other holds none, the result is not partnership—it is subjugation. Once the power imbalance is absolute, the dominant group has no incentive to share. Its only incentive is to consolidate control.

This aligns with the “battlefield realism” described by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the recent Lebanon ceasefire. Gallant notes that agreements are merely “ink on paper” unless the victor remains “at the top of the hill,” holding the “big hammer” necessary to enforce terms. By integrating into the Syrian Army, the Kurds are not negotiating a treaty; they are voluntarily surrendering the “top of the hill.” They are discarding the very leverage that forces a hostile neighbour to respect an agreement, violating the core rule of Middle Eastern survival: peace is maintained only when the cost of breaking it is too high for the adversary. [See Pax Arabica, chapter 17: The Psychology of Strength.]

Furthermore, the plan relies on a naive hope that the current political climate will last forever. But a rigorous analysis requires us to ask the uncomfortable question: What happens if the regime changes its mind?

Barrack admits that the United States has “no interest in long-term military presence” in the region. This admission removes the only enforcer of the contract. Without US hard power to back them up—and having voluntarily surrendered their own weapons—the Kurds would have zero leverage. A signed piece of paper offers no protection against a regime that decides to revoke rights the moment the Americans leave.

The Kurds have been promised—and abandoned. Not once, not twice, but repeatedly, across a century of state-building, people-destruction and great-power bargaining. The pattern is consistent: recognition is offered when Kurdish cooperation is useful, and revoked once Kurdish leverage is removed. This is not tragedy by accident; it is betrayal by design.

Start with the first modern precedent: the transition from the Ottoman Empire to the new Turkish republic. The Kurdish question was not “solved” by inclusion—it was smothered by consolidation. What followed was not partnership, but more than eighty years of systematic suppression: denial of identity, crushing of uprisings, and a state project built on enforced homogeneity. The message was clear: once the new order had secured itself, Kurdish rights became negotiable—and then disposable.

The same cycle repeats in Iraq. A British promise was betrayed even after a referendum in 1919, and later Iraqi regimes continued the same tactic in different language. Iraq recognised the Kurds in its first republican constitution in 1958—followed not by durable equality, but by war, destruction, and attacks. Baghdad then backtracked from the autonomy agreement reached in 1970, triggering another war in 1974, followed by the militarisation of Kurdistan and, in the 1980s, chemical attacks and the genocidal Anfal operations. Even the post-2005 constitutional order reproduced the same fraud: Iraq’s current constitution, approved in October 2005 by four out of five voters Iraq-wide, promised a solution to the issue of “disputed” territories by December 2007. The UN sided with the Arab majority in Iraq. Nearly twenty years later, that issue remains unresolved. Promises do not implement themselves. And those who profit from ambiguity have no incentive to end it.

And when the Kurds exercised the most basic democratic right—holding a referendum in 2017 to ask whether the people of Kurdistan wished to remain in, or negotiate separation from, the so-called federal Iraq—the response was not dialogue, but punishment. Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iraqi militia forces, and the Iraqi army attacked, while the world remained silent. The UN and the anti-Saddam coalition—the self-described “coalition of the willing”—did not enforce Kurdish rights when it mattered most. The lesson is not subtle: when the Kurds trade leverage for assurances, the guarantees expire the moment their usefulness does. This is not merely a collection of historical anecdotes; it constitutes what Saad calls a Nomological Network of Cumulative Evidence. When we look at the data from the Ottoman transition, the 1975 Algiers Accord, the 2017 Referendum, and the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, we are not looking at random outliers. We are looking at a converging web of indisputable data points. To ignore this network—to pretend that this time the outcome will be different—is to decouple one’s mind from reality.

This is the broader pattern. And we have already seen what happens when the “international community” outsources enforcement to paper mandates and polite language. We need only look to Lebanon for a roadmap of this failure. Following the 2006 war, UN Resolution 1701 promised a demilitarised zone enforced by international peacekeepers and the Lebanese state. Yet because the enforcers lacked the will to confront Hezbollah, the resolution became a fiction while the militia rebuilt its arsenal under the nose of the mandate. The Barrack plan replicates this fatal flaw. It relies on a “transition plan” without a permanent enforcer, assuming that a Syrian state—historically hostile to Kurdish autonomy—will police itself once the US departs. As Gallant observes, when you allow an adversary to rise by failing to enforce the terms, “they will find ways to prepare for the next round.”

Recent diplomatic assurances ring hollow in the face of this reality. While President Trump stated on Monday that “we are trying to protect the Kurds,” and Ambassador Barrack “reaffirmed strong support” for the integration process, the US is simultaneously mediating a deal that transfers ultimate authority to Damascus. This chorus of detached optimism now includes the United Kingdom. At the UN Security Council, the UK Ambassador explicitly “welcomed the commitments of the Syrian Government” regarding an inclusive transition. This is a geopolitical manifestation of Ostrich Parasitic Syndrome (OPS)—the wilful refusal to recognize clear patterns in data when those patterns are ideologically inconvenient. To “welcome” the promises of a dictatorship while it actively absorbs its rivals is to value polite fiction over physical survival. American affection and British “deep concern” cannot replace hard leverage once the assets are gone.

Ultimately, this deal asks the Kurds to trade hard assets for soft promises. They are expected to give up tangible realities—land, oil, and guns—in exchange for symbolic gestures, like making Newroz a spring holiday stripped of its meaning, or the newly floated offer to propose candidates for “senior positions” within Syrian ministries. This is not “integration”; it is extraction. The transitional government (which will certainly become permanent in a typical Arab and Muslim transitional manner) is seeking to extract the Kurds’ sovereignty and resources while offering nothing that cannot be taken back with a stroke of a pen—or a tank.

This proposal is a compliance trap. It is an invitation to Suicidal Empathy—a state where a people prioritise the false peace of their adversaries over their own security. Accepting this framework would be an act of Civilisational Seppuku, a ritual self-disembowelment performed on the altar of international approval. It asks a distinct people to gamble their entire existence on the goodwill of a state that views them as subjects to be absorbed rather than partners to be respected. If the Kurds accept this, they are not securing their future. They are handing over the tools of their own erasure.

General Gallant reminds us that in this region, “agreements codify understandings, but peace emerges only when war convinces your adversary that his aims are unattainable.” The Kurds achieved that convincing reality through force of arms, defeated Daesh and saved the world from waves of terrors. This deal asks them to give away what was written in blood. It asks them to trade a proven deterrent for a defenceless hope.

