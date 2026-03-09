Coming up this week: The next chapters of two Guerre and Shalom books. Sign up as paid subscribers to read them as an exclusive benefit.

Nothing is new under the Sun. All is vanity.

When I walked into the barber shop that day, I knew what to expect. I’d seen it all before and history was set to repeat itself.

There they were, joyful in conversation, “cool” in apparel; their hair razored in an unteacherlike manner, smiling nonchalantly in a sedentary position.

We looked, exchanged glances, a question mutually stirring.

From where did they hail? Turkey? Iraq? Pakistan?

From where did I hail? Turkey? Iraq? (Probably not) Pakistan?

We were united in curiosity, bound together by oncoming revelation. I couldn’t say. They couldn’t say. But we were soon to find out.

Yet in our desire for enlightenment, we were divided. They were keen to discover. Greyhounds in the slips, straining upon the start. I was keen to get a haircut –and leave incognito.

I had 20 minutes. Just 20 minutes. My daughter was in ballet, my hair was long and my time was pressing. But 20 minutes is more than enough in the world of “Turkish” hair styling. The truth will out (perhaps).

What is his ethnicity? What is his ethnicity? What is his ethnicity? The question was unspoken, but restless. They were determined to solve the mystery.

That it was coming I had no doubt, for it happens every time with regularity. When I went to Speakers Corner: Are you Turkish? Are you Iraqi? You look Iraqi.

When I went to the bag shop. Are you Palestinian? Are you Iraqi? You look Iraqi.

When I went to the barber: You hair is thick. Are you Iraqi? You look Iraqi. You’re certainly not British.

Last time. The time before. The time before that. And when it’s not Iraqi, it’s Syrian. And when it’s not said, it’s unspoken like a kettle on the boil.

So I sat there in weary expectation. What would I say? Jewish? Not a great move. Iraqi? They’d start speaking in Arabic. I’d plump for Spanish. A safe move that would silence interrogation, but convince nobody. At least it borders the Mediterranean.

I sat there, hoping, not expecting; that he was Pakistani, not one of the tribe, not interested in a Middle Eastern “brother”. But of course he wasn’t. He was Arab. From Libya no less! I wriggled in my seat. That was certainly unexpected, his “cool dude” accent masking a mere 4 year stint in Blighty.

And then it came, inevitably: “What’s your ethnicity? You don’t look British”. So I told him: Spanish. The conversation trailed off. I wasn’t a brother; or so I said.

But he wasn’t entirely convinced. Surely I was Iraqi or Syrian, if not Libyan. Surely I was a Muslim Arab?

The snipping done, I left the shop: none convinced, life moved on. Yet in those moments, hearing the banter, witnessing the brotherhood, eying the dates from “Palestine”, I observed a truth. A frightening truth. An enlightening truth. I was one “I’m an Iraqi Arab” away from joining the clan. I was one Jericho dates purchase away from signed, sealed and delivered. It didn’t even need a “Mohammed is the messenger…”. Joining the club was as easy as £15 for a haircut.

Arab imperialism is the world’s most liberal private club. Not liberal on the inside, but liberal to enter. They give you the key in gift wrapping, labelled “open here” in 2 foot lettering. Little is demanded, few questions are asked. Buy those dates, worship Palestine, declare membership and then you’re in. The contrast with Orthodox Jewish conversion couldn’t be more marked.

Ideally you’d go on the Hajj. Ideally you say no to sex. But they won’t ask too deeply. When you’re in, you’re in.

Arab Imperialism is beyond race; its biggest selling point in the naive West. It embraces Shia Ayatollahs and North Africans Berbers and Indonesian Asians. There, around the Ka’ba all (or nearly all) are brothers. Blacks are shamefully treated as slaves; hard to shake that camel train habit; but even they are treated as theoretical “equals”. They recited the Shahadah after all.

But despite the “equality”, it helps to look the part –and I most certainly do. Buy those dates, declare myself Arab and recite the Shahadah, and I’d be as in as you possibly could be. My face says it all; I’m an “Arab” in potentia. I’m from the Middle East.

This is how Arab Imperialism works: the Hotel California policy. Anyone can join - Middle Easterners with a golden ticket - but you can never leave. That’s apostasy. That day I was 1 sentence away from acceptance; 1 ethnic confirmation away from eternal brotherhood and protection. I was there. It was easy. It was attractive. It was a world away from the “piss off” policy of Orthodox conversion; that anachronism that haunts the Jewish world.

Yet despite the welcome, warmth and brotherhood that could have been my destiny, there was something somewhat sinister about this facile rite of passage. After a lifetime of Jewish restrictionism, it felt appealing. After the struggles of a tribal life, it allured. But my heart said no. For in its minimal dogmatic requirements, it threatened the diversity of the Middle East. Totalitarianism in return for protection. Unity in return for beige. Difference lost in return for Babel.

This was the Faustian pact that so many Middle Easterners have signed. Join the club for free. Get the benefits of collective strength. But wave goodbye to difference, individuality and human flourishing in the process. This was the tidal wave that overturned the cradle of civilisation. In its wake was left only desert; desolate and lifeless.

Islam as politics has failed, its whirlwind reaping chaos from Nigeria to Iran. Surely they can see it? Surely the caliphate’s fall is too obvious to ignore? And they do. They do see it. But the allure of Arab Imperalism isn’t success, but comfort. My brothers will stand by me. My decisions are made. I can sit on the beach of the Collective We and lose myself in the tides of History.

That day I was called to join the Ummah, like so many before me throughout the sands of time. It would have been so easy to agree. To have said “Iraqi”. To lose my faith like the Zoroastrian. But I’m “Spanish”, so I walked out that barber shop alone, ready to face the world for a reward of freedom.

