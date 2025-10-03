[The Manchester Terrorist Attack: What happens when our politicians appease the “genocide” narrative.]

FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

David Rich is Head of Policy at the Community Security Trust, a British charity whose mission it is to provide safety and security to the Jewish community from the manifest threats that they are facing in the UK. It is therefore unbearably sad that this guest article (penned prior to Yom Kippur) is being released in the aftermath of yet another Islamist terror attack, this time targeting the Jews of Manchester on the holiest day in the Jewish year. It is incredible that our political leaders are still failing to see the link between “Genocide” / “Globalise the Intifada” rhetoric and events such as those that took place yesterday.

Notwithstanding the predictable attack on loyal, longstanding British citizens, the Manchester authorities still permitted yet another hate rally to take place in the affected city on the very same day. Once more, baseless genocide claims and an unmistakably intimidating atmosphere were allowed to permeate Manchester — the city which houses Britain’s second largest Jewish community on their Day of Atonement. Can you imagine what the government would say if the far-right took to the streets on Eid in the aftermath, God forbid, of a mosque bombing?

This is becoming quite the pattern. The Yom Kippur War began on … Yom Kippur. The October 7th massacre took place on the festival of Simchat Torah. The UN debates on the recognition of Palestine - following hot on the heels of Starmer’s announcement on the subject - were staged on Rosh Hashanah. And Greta Thunberg and her band of selfie adolescents tried to make landfall on Yom Kippur.

Coincidence? The Far-Left and Islamists always speak unconvincingly of the distinction they make between Jews and Zionists. Well if that’s the case, how come they always seem to stage their rallies, flotillas, UN circuses, grand announcements, terrorist attacks and Middle Eastern Wars on Jewish Holy Days?

Why are Jewish schools and synagogues and institutions in the UK, France and beyond in need of police protection?

If the quarrel of these “activists” is with Israel, then why are Jews in the diaspora, conducting Jewish, non-political, religious affairs the target of their “love”? Make no mistake, they are infected by antisemitism. To use Keir Starmer’s favourite adjective, it is appalling that the generalised nastiness of the Red-Green alliance isn’t being called out for what it is. Indeed the non-reaction, even provocation of his government (hello David Lammy), is the most appalling thing of all.

It is in this light that we invite Dave Rich to speak to us today. In addition to his role in protecting the UK’s embattled Jewish community, Dave Rich is a leading expert on left-wing antisemitism and an associate research fellow at the Pears Institute for the Study of Antisemitism. He has published two timely books on the subject.

Rich’s first book, published in 2016, was entitled The Left’s Jewish Problem: Jeremy Corbyn, Israel and Anti‑Semitism. This was followed by the release of Everyday Hate: How Antisemitism Is Built Into Our World – And How You Can Change It, published in 2023. Dave’s Substack is a must read. Entitled Everyday Hate, it specialises in the subject of antisemitism, particularly in the UK context. He states on his Substack About page:

Antisemitism ought to have disappeared with the dark ages, but it seems like barely a week passes without another example of anti-Jewish hatred hitting the headlines. I’ve worked on the frontlines of fighting antisemitism for thirty years, I’ve written two books, one PhD thesis and countless articles on the subject, and I’ve got more than a few ideas about why antisemitism still happens and what we can do about it. That’s what I’ll be writing about here.

One of the main preoccupations of Guerre and Shalom since October 2023 has been the contagion and weaponisation of The Great Genocide Lie. We knew from the beginning that it would come to this. I wrote an entire serialised Substack book on the issue entitled Genocide of the English Language. And, far from the streets of Gaza, it is in the words used in international forums that the greatest battle for our civilisation is taking place.

We are delighted that Dave has written for us on the subject of the “genocide” libel today, ripping to shreds the UN’s absurb report on the subject. Unfortunately, our spineless politicians are unable to call a spade a spade, so it is left to the Jews and our allies to fight the good fight against reality inversion at the risk of our very lives.

Yes Starmer, it is appalling.

‘The end to “genocide”? Not quite.’ by Dave Rich

[UN Commission of Inquiry. Chris Sidoti (left), Chair Navi Pillay (center), Miloon Kothari (right) (@UNGeneva/X)]

“On 7 October 2023, Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza, which included airstrikes and ground operations.”

That is how the much-vaunted United Nations report accusing Israel of committing genocide begins its story of events since 7 October. There is no mention of what happened earlier that day, or why Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza on 7 October 2023. It is as if this war dropped out of a clear blue sky onto unsuspecting and entirely innocent Gazans, none of whom had done anything to invite such an onslaught. This UN report has put the final nail in the coffin of Israel’s reputation, but it is as shoddy and partisan as every other attempt to pin the genocide label onto the Jewish State.

You could read the entire 72-page UN report and easily miss the fact that there is any sort of military combat in Gaza at all. There is barely a mention of the presence of armed Palestinian combatants in Gaza, no mention of IDF casualties, no discussion of the widely-evidenced use by Hamas and other armed groups of civilian infrastructure for military purposes, fighting from within, and underneath, a civilian population. We are told that “From 7 October 2023 to 31 July 2025, 60,199 Palestinians were killed, of whom 18,430 were children and 9,735 were women”, but not told that any of them - never mind how many - were armed fighters, killed in military combat. The implication is left hanging that they were all civilians, killed for no purpose other than to satisfy Israel’s supposed genocidal mania.

In just one example, the UN report discusses the amount of damage to residential homes and apartment blocks in Gaza, but does not mention either the evidence of Palestinian combatants fighting from residential buildings; or the presence of tunnel entrances and arms stashes in those homes; or that many properties were booby-trapped by Hamas to ambush IDF soldiers. Perhaps this omission is the fault of Israel’s decision not to engage with the Commission at all, but the evidence is easy enough to find if you just go online. By leaving it out, they also leave out any reasonable explanation for why so many residential buildings have been damaged.

Only on page 52 does the report finally mention Israel’s claim that this war was a justified response to the October 7 terror attack, saying that Israeli political and military leaders “repeatedly stated that the attack of 7 October 2023 presented an existential threat to Israel”. But the UN Commission then dismisses this excuse in a single sentence: “The attacks in southern Israel on 7 October 2023 were brutal war crimes but they did not pose an existential threat to the State of Israel.” There is no discussion of how the UN reached this conclusion. As for hostages, the only mention of the word in the report’s summary of the factual situation is, with dark irony, to accuse Israel of aiming “to hold the entire population of the Gaza Strip hostage.” The fact that 251 hostages were taken by Hamas on 7 October, 48 of whom still remain in Gaza, and that returning them home is both a key war aim of the Israeli government and little short of a national obsession for the Israeli public, is entirely absent from the UN’s assessment of Israel’s motivations.

This approach of ignoring the fact there is a war between armed adversaries in Gaza, and selectively describing the impact of Israel’s military operations on the civilian population as if it has no other explanation or context, is mirrored in most of the significant reports and articles accusing Israel of genocide. It was the same in the infamous motion passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars this summer, which turned out to have been adopted by only a small minority of IAGS members, who didn’t even need to be genocide scholars at all.

When Omar Bartov, one of America’s best-known genocide scholars, wrote in the New York Times that “Israel’s actions could be understood only as the implementation of the expressed intent to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable for its Palestinian population”, he gave the game away with that word, “only”. This is the word on which the whole ‘genocide’ argument rests, because this is a crime defined by intent: if there is a reasonable alternative explanation for Israel’s actions, then you can’t make the case for genocide.

Of course, if you erase the war from the story of what is happening in Gaza, then it is possible to argue that there is no other explanation for why so many Palestinians have been killed and so much infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed. You can make it look as if Israel acts for no reason other than wilful cruelty and murderous intent. But on the other hand, to try to explain why the IDF is in Gaza at all without mentioning Hamas, hostages, or what happened on 7 October 2023, is in my view both unethical and dishonest.

It is possible for people to argue, rightly or wrongly, that Israeli actions in Gaza have been illegal, immoral and unjustified without that sleight of hand. As with most armed conflicts, you can come up with examples of war crimes in Gaza, but genocide is not the plural of war crimes. In principle, Israel is a State like any other and as such, is not incapable of committing genocide, which remains a crime within the compass of human behaviour. But I am yet to read a report or article that fully acknowledges the facts and meaning of Hamas’s October 7 assault, considers Iran’s wider ‘axis of resistance’ strategy, remembers the fate of Israeli hostages, and discusses the way that Hamas prepared the Gazan terrain for military conflict, and bearing all that in mind, still made a convincing argument that this is a genocide. Without considering that full defence of Israel’s actions in detail what you are left with is not a legal justification but a political argument, whether it bears UN branding or not.

I have written before about the strange desire to prove that there is a genocide occurring in Gaza, even to the point of trying to change the existing legal definition that applies everywhere else on earth, just to make it fit. And now, some of Israel’s most extreme critics, some of whom accused Israel of committing genocide long before October 7, are the ones most disappointed and worried by the prospect that President Trump’s peace plan might work.

If this was a real genocide, then surely any proposal to stop further killing ought to be welcomed. Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa complained that Trump’s deal would be “akin to negotiating a ceasefire between Auschwitz or Warsaw and the Nazi regime.” Quite apart from the grotesque comparison, I imagine the prisoners in Auschwitz, facing the daily terror of selection for the gas chambers and with millions of Jews already dead, would have welcomed anything that offered even the possibility of survival.

The UK Palestine Solidarity Campaign have even claimed that Trump’s plan “should be understood as a continuation of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people rather than a plan to end it” - which just goes to show that Israel will be accused of genocide whether it kills or doesn’t kill, bombs or doesn’t bomb. It is as if, when it comes to Palestine, “genocide” has shed its legal meaning and become a political label, whose antithesis is “resistance”. These two terms are treated as the only two options by Western activists convinced that Gaza is the frontline in an existential global struggle against the entire Western capitalist colonial power structure —with “resistance” serving as a value and political identity all of its own. And if “resistance” ends then its opposite value, “genocide”, which is inherent in colonialism, becomes inevitable. That’s the thinking that drives radical anti-Zionism. In reality, though, if Trump’s deal works - and that is far from certain - then hopefully it will mean that Palestinians and Israelis can stop being metaphors for the political fantasies of Western activists and start to rebuild their real lives.

What will stick, though, is the harm to Israel’s reputation, and through that to Jews around the world. Very few people will read the UN report in full or the detail of the IAGS motion. All they see is the headline that the UN and genocide scholars agree that Israel is committing genocide, and the damage is done. This is the basis on which Labour Party conference passed a motion accepting that Israel is committing genocide, and it is why Israel may be thrown out of European football, Eurovision and probably other international arenas too. Perhaps some of this is self-inflicted and Israel’s failed strategy of trying to control food supply in Gaza was particularly damaging. But the drive to make Israel a pariah nation was the goal of the genocide narrative all along, and even if Israel has won the military confrontation and succeeds in removing Hamas as the political authority in Gaza, this wider defeat on the international stage and in global public opinion will take years to overturn.

I write this as Yom Kippur approaches, a second year in which this solemn day takes place with deadly war ongoing in Gaza and the remaining hostages still not home with their families. Whether Trump’s deal proves to be the solution or not, my only hope is that, one way or another, the war comes to an end, the hostages are returned, and this terrible suffering amongst Israelis and Palestinians becomes part of the past, not the future.