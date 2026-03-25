“Imperialism has laid its body over the world, the head in Eastern Asia, the heart in the Middle East, its arteries reaching Africa and Latin America. Wherever you strike it, you damage it, and you serve the World Revolution." (Palestinian novelist Kanafani, justifying violence against “imperialism”)

“One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter”. I disagree. Totally. Terrorism can be more or less monstrous in its actions, but it remains a cancer. It’s never justified.

The definition of terrorism is, of course, contested. In a post 9/11 world, our minds are turned to the gruesome murder of civilians and the butchery of ravers in Southern Israel. Suicide Bombings and Islamist death squads fill our minds with horror. Such uncontestable examples of civilian massacre are clearly abhorrent to anyone weaned on civilisation.

But how about “lesser terrorism”? Should we not be celebrating those acts of violence that are familiar to us from Ireland? Are they not “serving the world revolution”? Are they not striking at the core of British imperialism? I don’t believe so. Indeed debunking glorification of the “fight against (British) imperialism” is the purpose of this essay.

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The evolution of terrorism

Modern terrorism: 2nd intifada

Sympathisers of suicide bombings clearly come from a different moral universe, but terrorism never used to reach such depraved extremes. The Irish Republican Army targeted over 500 British police officers during the 1919 -1921 War of Independence. The Irgun, claimed Begin, tried to avoid civilian casualties, aiming to target military and political symbols of British rule in Palestine.

Was the death of civilians in the King David Hotel foreseeable? Were ample warnings given by the Irgun fighters ? Was the murder of innocent Irishmen employed by the Royal Irish Constabulary justifiable? We need not test these claims too deeply for whatever one’s view of these events, they clearly fall within the rubric of terrorism; not terrorism in the heinous Islamist sense, but the unlawful violent actions of non-State actors with a political aim.

The IRA, Irish anti-treaty actors and equivalent Jewish movements would claim a substantive moral difference with modern examples of terrorism —and they would be right. All these groups morphed, with the forming of the Irish and Israeli States, into political movements that respected the democratic process. Particularly in the Israeli case, we note Begin’s patient contentment in enduring perma-electoral defeat. In the shadows he waited until such a time as the Likud prevailed at the ballot box in 1977. Such acceptance of peaceful democratic norms are - shall we say - difficult to identify in the Islamic world.

Furthermore, the Irish and pre-State Jewish terrorists would point to a rational strategic aim - independence - which their violent actions sought to bring about and (in their view) achieved. Unlike the mindless, murderous chaos wrought by modern day Islamists, the Israelis (and most of the Irish) ended the killing once their goals were achieved. These claims should be examined more closely (and we will), but the subsequent violent evolution of terrorism to that which we see today is undeniable.

Can terrorism have a legitimate aim?

Behind the assertions of Irish-Jewish rectitude are two claims: a) that violence is acceptable if it achieves a legitimate aim and b) is effective. It is my purpose in this essay to challenge these assertions.

Dealing first with (a), we would do well to remember that the legitimate aims sought in Ireland and Palestine could clearly have been achieved without violence. Lest we forget Irish home rule had been a key plank of British Liberal Party policy since the days of William Gladstone. It was precisely the informal alliance between John Redmond’s Irish Nationalist Party that ultimately led to the passage of the 1911 Parliament Act, imperative for eventual Irish self-government. Indeed, had it not been for nationalist support after the twin British elections of 1910, there would have been no Liberal majority in the House of Commons at this crucial moment in Irish history.

This understood, IRA terrorist violence was utterly unnecessary for Irish freedom, with the partition of Ireland unaffected by subsequent campaigns in the so-called “War of Independence” (read guerilla/terrorist campaign against the British). There was a clear democratic mandate for home rule (at least) 10 years earlier from within the very apparatus of the British State. So why fight? Who did it serve?

Furthermore, partition played little role in the Irish Civil War, the prospect of a border commission having appeased the likes of Michael Collins and Sinn Feín founder Arthur Griffith. Rather, it was the oath to the monarch and membership of the British Empire (ie Brexit-style legal nitpicking) that were the key disputes between the pro- and anti- treaty sides of the debate. Having unnecessary spilt blood “on principle” for the Civil War’s duration, Éamon de Valera was ultimately to recite the oath of allegiance anyway, dismissing it - as he should have done from the beginning - as a piece of paper and a form of words.

Thus, terrorism didn’t affect the final result one iota. It just destroyed lives and stirred up hatred. As Collins himself recounted, the Irish Free State’s founding (in coordination and with the approval of Britain) afforded the Irish the freedom to achieve freedom. And so it proved. The men of violence “fought” for nothing.

The IRA’s terrorist campaigns against Irish policemen working for the British State was meant to render Irish ungovernable for the British. It didn’t work in any serious sense. If the British had wanted to crush the rebellion they could have done so with consummate ease. In the entire period of Irish warfare, the British lost less men in total than on any average day at the Western Front. Rather the British left having already decided to leave anyway. Their conditions - some form of partition, membership of the British Empire, naval control and the oath of allegiance - were accepted by Irish leaders in any case as part of the Treaty. So I ask again, what was the point of the terrorist violence? Where was the legitimate aim?

With the Irish American contingent (and the British public) looking on, there was simply no prospect of a Chechnya style apocalypse, even if Britain had been so minded. So why engage in the mindless murder of Irish policemen? Why assassinate Sir Henry Wilson outside his front door? Why, in due course, burn estates of the landed classes? All it achieved was completely unnecessary trauma for the Irish people. All it achieved was violent reprisals on the part of the British

With so many policemen dead and injured, the Black and Tans were bought in to replace them. They didn’t bring freedom, but widespread reprisals against innocent civilians. The assassination of British intelligence officers (and innocents) on November 21 1920 was equally counter-productive. All Michael Collins’ “Squad” achieved was to provoke the Croke park Massacre. Violence bred violence. Evil Irish acts brought evil British acts. If they had simply negotiated in good faith with a serious Liberal Prime Minister they could have achieved their goals without the heartache.

The Main Aim: Publicity

Death on the Nile: Churchill and his good friend Lord Moyne

What the Irish terrorists would claim, of course, is that they brought the issue to the world’s (read America’s) attention. An absolutely laughable claim given that the British had already legislated for home rule year’s before (and a little something called the First World War got in the way). Simply put, the British simply didn’t need American attention nor oversight to do what they intended to do anyway.

Inspired by the Irish, Begin had a similar theory as regards the attack on the King David Hotel. His strategic aim was to make the world remember Palestine (sound familiar?). Accepted that it was a British military base, not a five star retreat for celebrities, the act was a deliberate attempt to grab the headlines in Britain and pressure the grieving populace to demand withdrawal. But there’s a problem with this theory, namely he British would already have left if it hadn’t been for Jewish terrorism. I am thinking, in particular, of the braindead and utterly abhorrent murder of Lord Moyne.

As Dr Bruce Hoffman recounts, the British (or at least their Prime Minister) were seeking to expedite the advent of a Jewish State. Led by longtime Zionist and friend of Jews Winston Churchill, the bulldog was actively drawing up plans for Jewish independence as early as 1943. He proposed a conference of the “Big 3” where the Soviets, the US and Britain would jointly agree to Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. Yet the assassination of Britain’s minister of State in the Middle East changed everything. When Eliahu Hakim and Eliahu Bet-Zour, Lehi terrorists, took up arms against Churchill’s dear personal friend, he was never to speak of Zionism again. The pain cut too deep. The counter-productiveness of terrorism all too obvious.

Yet to listen to Lehi underground leader, come Israeli PM, Yitzhak Shamir, it was a justified act; an act which brought independence; an act which put Palestine on the map and globalised its campaign for freedom (sound familiar?). And indeed it did. Hitherto staunch advocate of non-violence Mahatma Gandhi called for leniance towards Hakim and Bet-Zour, saying that clemency would meet with the “warm approval of the people of India and Islam”.

The Cycle of Learning

Nasser as a young soldier

The cause even awoke the interest of a certain well-known Egyptian officer. Soon-to-be arch anti-Zionist Gamal Abdel Nasser is said to have been inspired by two young “ready to die for their cause, who hold up an example to us”. Such a mark did these events leave on Nasser that he too would go on to attempt assassinaton, in his case of Egyptian royalist Hussein Sirri Amer.

And thus we see the cycle of learning. The IRA would inspire the Lehi. The Lehi would inspire the pan-Arabists. The pan-Arabists would inspire the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood would inspire the Islamic Republic. And all the above would inspire the utter depravity of the Islamic State. Each would learn from the previous practitioners of terrorism, each time upping the voltage; each time excusing ever greater violence.

Each would also face something worse than they themselves had initiated. The Irish faced horrific reprisals. Israel faced the horror of Munich. The PLO would be thrown off Gazan roofs. And Nasser, inspired to assassinate, would become its attempted victim in the form of Sayid Qutb, author of the text that inspires political Islam. They each learnt evil from others and they inspired the next generation to do worse. Thus we are left with the worst of the worst: Islamist terrorism against civilians on a grand scale.

Terrorist is illegitimate because even legitimate aims, in the Irish and Israeli cases, could have been achieved in a far less violent way. They exacerbated the problems they were seeking to solve. More than that, our analysis leads us to reject the very premise of effectiveness.

The so-called effectiveness of terrorism

British-born, Irish-origin terrorists murder Unionist Irishman Sir Henry Wilson

The Irish, the Irgun, the Lehi and the PLO all claimed strategic victory. The British were “kicked out” (chose) to leave Ireland and Palestine. The PLO rose from obscurity at Munich to be feted as the “legitimate government of Palestine”. Yet these claims of “victory” are based on two false heads: a) the omnipresent meta-justification of fighting (British) imperialism and b) the cult of fame.

All Irish and Middle Eastern secular terrorism has as its boast the Begin claim —that they bring their cause to the world stage. First the Jews, then the Palestinians, are quick to congratulate themselves for “bringing Palestine to the world’s attention”. That was the purpose of the King David Hotel bombing, the Lord Moyne assassination and the Munich Hostage Crisis of 1972. That inspired Irish violence too. It may have been one of Hamas’ aims on October 7th in light of the impending Saudi normalisation process (though in their case, as religious fanatics, they also wanted to murder as many Jews as possible).

Yet although Hamas is infinitely more detestable than the 1920s IRA and Stern’s Lehi in terms of the type of violence used, the aim of world publicity - in particular gaining the sympathy of “anti-imperialist Americans” - is a constant. Israelis and Irishmen, and now the Red-Green Alliance, all frame their violence as an act of anti-European, particularly anti-British, imperialism. It is by that method that the Jews, Irish and Indians - even Nasser - could find common cause in the murder of Lord Moyne. It is by that method that the Irish American community, and therefore the Americans, can be appealed to in an act of naked political manipulation.

It all assumes that any amount of violence can be justified if it can be blamed on the British; a leftover from the prejudices of American Independence and its cult of anti-Britishness. It is an absurd belief that led Avraham Stern to meet with the Nazis in Beirut and call, in true woke fashion, for Arab-Jewish unity in their common struggle against Perfidious Albion.

Yet, as we have seen, violence breeds violence, especially when a far less bloody path is open to “freedom fighters”. The Irish had the British Liberal Party. The Jews had Churchill. The PLO have had about a thousand chances to achieve a two-state solution. In all these cases, the men of violence always seek to reject a possible peace in favour of the gun. And now all of us, the Irish, the Jews and the secular Arabs, are paying the price in Islamist-drawn blood. We foolishly legitimised terrorism.

There’s another way…Canada

Canada begins!

Here’s the truth and every Canadian knows it. The British Empire never needed to be fought against for freedom would flow naturally from the seeds of liberal democracy.

Having rejected the armed advances of the American founder in the late 18th Century, they happened upon self-government in a natural fashion. The process began in 1867 when the newly born country became a self-governing dominion. Britain retained control of foreign affairs, but in almost every other respect it was master of its own destiny. By 1931, it became Britain’s equal partner, gaining full legislative sovereignty from the mother country. Canadians received native citizenship in 1947 and by 1982 the process was complete with Canada, finally, constitutionally unlinked. It was a process of over 100 years; an evolution: because freedom wasn’t built in a day.

Not a shot was fired –because it didn’t need to be. Perhaps the Irish-Lehi front could have learnt from this? Perhaps Arafat could have been schooled in Canadian democracy?

The (secular) terrorist philosophy flows from the idea of “freedom now”, a specific date of independence from imperialism. It’s a fool’s ideal, a game for butchers —for violence breeds violence, but freedom is Canadian. Under the tutelage of the dreaded British imperialism they became more free than any terrorist violence could ever hope to bring. For democracy, institutions: these are the tools of free men, not the bullet and its self-justification of world publicity and American approbation.

There is a time for everything under the Sun, violence included. But there is a condition and Karl Popper enunciates it well: there must be no other option. There must be no Churchill, no Asquith and no Liberal Party. There must be no possible path to freedom.

Against tyranny all is justified; but Britain’s government was no such thing. Why else did Gandhi turn to non-violence or Begin to British public opinion? Why was Irish home-rule at the centre of British public life and long before the days of the IRA shadow government? It’s because the British Empire was no Nazi tyranny. Yet Avraham Stern insulted us all by turning to the Nazis against Britain to save the Jews from the Nazis. He and the “anti-imperialism” brigade forgot so easily: Gandhi wouldn’t have survived two minutes in Hitler’s Berlin.

Violence is for removing tyranny alone and even then, as Popper affirms, it must have one objective alone : to restore/initiate democratic government so that reforms may take place without violence, exactly as happens day in and day out in Canada. Yet terrorists reserve the right to use violence, even where tyranny is removed, and in so doing they are an ongoing threat to democracy. They caused the Irish Civil War. They turn Palestinian society into an ongoing internal murder machine.

The truth is plain and simple: Terrorism is always unjustified. It’s ineffective and breeds even worse iterations. It justifies anything on the basis of anti-imperialism and it turns every act of anti-British violence into an orgy of self-congratulation. Every practitioner of non-State violence from the Irish through the Lehi past Nasser and via Qutb have laid down the platform for Iran, the Islamic State and Islamist hell. They should be ashamed of themselves. They should have followed Canada.