EDITOR’S FOREWORD (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

Today is quite a day. An important turning point in the dreams of this publication. For today, the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House has the honour of welcoming Ashok Pannikar to serialise his new book — a work decades in the making. Over the coming 12 weeks, every week, Ashok will present a new chapter of his groundbreaking Magnum Opus TEN LIES THAT KILLED DEMOCRACY.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Ashok founded and managed MetaCulture, a pioneering conflict consulting centre, in Bangalore, India from 2005-2016. They convened and facilitated complex inter-faith as well as business-government-civil society dialogues as well as consensus building projects. Since 2017, he has been in Washington DC where he founded the Village Idiot Studio (www.village-idiot.com) to help citizens of democracies think through the complex cultural and political issues of the 21st Century. Apart from teaching the DemoSapiens (Wise Citizen) online courses on democracy, pluralism and critical thinking (https://village-idiot.com/rethinking-everything/), he creates videos (https://www.youtube.com/@Villageidiotstudio) and write essays on Substack: (What, Me Think? - by Village Idiot - Village’s Substack).

BLURB: What if we have completely misunderstood what it means to live in free and open societies? What if we have neglected the very liberal systems that gave us our freedoms and rights? What if the decline of democracies is not because of Trump, MAGA, the Right-Wing, Orban or Modi, but our own ignorance of democratic vulnerabilities? The TEN LIES THAT KILLED DEMOCRACY comes out of three decades of designing, repairing and sustaining democratic communities and organizations in the USA and elsewhere. Over 12 chapters you will receive a whole new (and genuinely radical) understanding of what liberal values really are— and how we can protect them.

PRICE: As per Guerre and Shalom policy, all new published book chapters are behind a paywall. Where the author is someone other than the editor, there is a 50-50 split. So if you subscribe to Guerre and Shalom from one of Ashok's chapters, Ashok will receive 50% and Daniel will receive 50%, giving you the right to to this Substack's material for the entire year.

So get a cup of tea, subscribe and soak in Ashok's wisdom. Today, in the Preface, we learn about Ashok's journey towards writing this important work.

TEN LIES THAT KILLED DEMOCRACY - Preface

by Ashok Panikkar

Heartfelt Acknowledgements:

What I know about freedom, justice, and democracy comes from a lifelong obsession with history and geopolitics. What I know about conflict and its resolution comes from clients who allowed me access into their messy relationships. What I know about the human mind and thinking, I learned from students who allowed me to live rent free in their minds. Any meagre wisdom that I might possess I owe to enemies who were determined to teach me lessons I’m never likely to forget!

I want to express my immense gratitude to my dear wife, Stacey, who was shocked to discover that my interesting ideas about democracy would destroy my career, even as my ‘politics’ would destroy my social network. Without her unstinting support, neither I nor this book would be here today. I also owe my gratitude to Phyllis and Tom, my in-laws, for dealing with my alien presence in their well ordered lives with exceptional grace and generosity.

Finally, I want to appreciate the Managers and staff of the Junction Cafe on Wisconsin Avenue where for four long years- for the price of an Americano (with almond milk)- I took over the best table in the house, to write this book. Tracy, Monica, Leily, Nancy, Eddie, Duro and Lorenzo, you may find this strange, but for a lonely immigrant like me you were my sunshine, my daily human warmth and connection. I love you guys.

I have learned that wisdom cannot be communicated— it takes time and bitter experience for the coin to (eventually) drop. It took the violent reaction of my Liberal and Progressive peers to my ideas for me to fully appreciate what the cyberneticist Stafford Beer meant when he said, “Every time I’ve been called irresponsible, the situation arose because I had exercised my personal, deeply felt sense of responsibility to the utmost.”