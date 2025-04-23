Islam as a private faith is to be respected as part of our traditions of freedom of religion. Islamism - political Islam - is an enemy of the West including those Western Muslims who see their faith as private/spiritual.
Islamism is violent. Islamism is murderous. Islamism is totalitarian. It seeks to impose an ideology of hatred on all others - includin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.