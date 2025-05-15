Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Goverman's avatar
Brad Goverman
5d

Interesting essay. Made me think about our Democracy here in the US, and if we have collectively given up our individual sovereignty to a mad king. But, I am curious...what motivated you to write this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture