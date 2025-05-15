[Ben Kingsley as Potiphar: A complete sovereign in his domain]

Domestic violence: what is it really but the physical expression of total sovereignty. It is the idea that in one space, there is but one ultimate ruler. That where your freedom and my freedom clash, it is mine that prevails. And any rebellion against my authority will be met with violent enforcement.

What happened when the Biblical Joseph was accused of attempted rape? The eponymous EMMY-winning miniseries showed it well. The Hebrew went on trial before Ben Kingsley’s Potiphar. Not in front of an Egyptian national tribunal; and not in front of a non-existent Supreme Court. But before the master of the house; judge and ruler in his own home. And when Joseph was found guilty by a Potiphar that not for a minute believed his wife’s claims, the latter manifested his domestic power and condemned the Hebrew to prison. The ancient Egyptian property owner was ruler over his own mini-jurisdiction. He alone legislated. There was one sovereignty.

The modern, liberal home has another dynamic. Though jokes would have us believe otherwise, my wife and I are both sovereign in our home. And even my daughter embodies a limited sovereignty.

Daily life is not about submission to power. Nor does one of us lord it over the other. Instead we respect the objective human reality of multiply freedoms - multiple sovereignties - within the same 2 bed jurisdiction. Sometimes decisions are made following intense discussion and sometimes “Parliament” makes no decisions at all despite intense debate. But most of the time a magical understanding is wordlessly arrived upon where where each knows what to do, when to do it and why they need to do it. From chores to the content of meals to forms of speech, we intuit the action that will respect our intertwined sovereignty.

But what happens when there is an unavoidable conflict; an unresolvable clash of wills. Who decides? Who imposes? Who has primacy? Who is ultimately sovereign? Here we must speak frankly. If there ever were a decision so fundamental to both sovereign parties that neither felt able to back down, we would not be able to live any longer within the same shared jurisdiction. Those who divorce; secede from the territory of the other; are making that judgment. But the unshakeable “social contract” of our marriage makes the constitutional position clear: it can never come to that point. There can never be a breakdown. We can never reach a pass when one sovereign must decide. All matters of controversy must submit to Parliamentary discussion; and we must keep talking - if necessary keep putting off the clash - until a decision is finally and mercifully made. Those who live together in the community of shared freedoms must pact that their love of union is unconditional; that there can be no situation that would necessitate the invocation of emergency powers.

The modern liberal democratic state avers a similar position. Sovereignty is invested in the people. Not the people as a homogenous whole acting collectively. But in each individual person exercising their own freedoms and respecting the freedoms of others. Generally we intuit how to navigate the labyrinth. We learn customs, conventions and unwritten rules. We know how to act in a given situation and thereby conclude how to respect the will of others. We understand concepts of personal space and can infer its boundaries. We assert privacy and fathom its frontiers. We know where to walk, where to talk and where to leave well alone. We are rarely left in doubt regarding our domain of personal choice and rarely ask the State to deliberate upon it. There exists a local community. Its associations and institutions run through the conventions of its members far from the unifying, equalizing hand of the legal State.

There are times when we need to impose a collective will through law. As a political jurisdiction, we must have a common position on internal order, external defence and relations with other polities. Additionally, there are some cases where convention provides no answers and opposing opinions are rawly felt. It is for these limited situations that we possess of a Parliament. A space for discussion of opposing views. A chamber to collectively parler. Here we reluctantly decide; or best postpone the decision through further talk. Here we declare that Parliament, the representative of all the individual people, is sovereign; that it has primacy. Here the individual reluctantly accepts that the majority must win the day and does so gracefully. This, though felt as an abuse of freedom, is a world-weary acknowledgement that the lonely citizen must bow to power. Through peacefully conceding defeat, they affirm the social contract for the good of all.

Given the abuse of Parliamentary intervention, we limit its use to matters where agreement through custom isn’t possible, taxation above all. Or at least we should. We avoid laws imposed unwillingly on the few in favour of peaceful debate. Or at least we should. We speak because speech puts off rupture, succession and conflict. Or at least we should. All controversial decisions that don’t need to be made now can be put off, knowing that constant legislation is domestic violence. A statement that “we rule”. A statement that there is but one Potiphar in our national house.

Legislation can express the collective position where such a position near universally exists. The near-unanimous national belief that some level of non-chargeable heath provision is necessary. The near-unanimous national view that education is a right for all. But where there is raw dispute, legislation violates our individual sovereignties made falsely in the name of the people.

Small Parliamentary majorities never confer power to wildly legislate. They rather give the right to initiate discussions in the hope that this will avoid future conflict. And they must keep talking unless and until evolving local custom dictates the correct way forward. In doubt, talking, talking, talking is all that is asked of our representatives. Filibuster is freedom.

But who decides when we cannot agree. Who decides? Who imposes? Who has primacy? Who is ultimately sovereign? In a Constitutional Monarchy at least the answer is clear: the Sovereign! The monarch. But what is just as clear is that the Sovereign, in Britain King Charles III, will do absolutely everything in his power not to exercise that power. Whenever there is a potential controversy, such as where a hung Parliament is elected, armies of political operatives will see it as their national duty to prevent the sovereign from acting politically. The Parliamentary political parties will see themselves obliged to unanimously nominate a Prime Minister for the monarch to merely confirm in post. The moment that the sovereign acts politically, committing domestic violence on half the nation, the country is already lost. The secession has began. The jurisdiction has begun to file an application of Decree Nisi.

Carl Schmitt, German thinker turned Nazi Party member, saw true sovereignty as they that decide in the moment of crisis; when talk breaks down. But I say that when talk breaks down there is no longer a polity to govern. When the time arrives for a sovereign to impose, they have already lost their Kingdom. The stable Constitution is embodied by the British State of Constitutional Monarchy. We are all citizens and subjects. As citizens, sovereignty resides individually in every single one of us. Our historic rights must be protected. Our freedoms and spaces must be guarded. An Englishman’s home is his castle. Yet there is simultaneously a Sovereign to whom we are subject. He alone decides in a moment of apparent crisis through Royal Prerogative. The Prime Minister in his name can wage war, sue for peace and sign treaties in foreign fields. But in a moment of true crisis, when everything is on the line, and the non-political monarch himself must alone decide; in that moment the Leviathan arises. In that moment we lose our individual sovereignty. And so that moment must never come.

The Constitutional Monarchy is a system of pure genius and must be recognised as such. We are each individual citizens who alone must decide. We have a Parliament to continue talking until we do. And we have a sovereign with ultimate power for crises that must never come to pass. Sovereignty resides only in the (individual) people; and the monarch is bound to ensure that this never changes.

