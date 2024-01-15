Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Carl Gottlieb
Jan 15, 2024

Excellent piece. One thing...”In an age where the Zionists are commiting genocide on a (delay) basis,”

Did you mean daily basis?

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