Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

Touring the province this week, I was so impressed by the Chinese commitment to education here in Xingjiang.

We all know that education is a fundamental right for every child and that life-long learning is a must for every adult. Knowing this, the Chinese government has undertaken a world-beating college building programme so that there are schools and educational facilities for every citizen. New structures are being constructed every day so that no potential student is left behind! And they are being built all around the region so that rural living is no bar to education.

Security and the safeguarding of young people is essential in the educational facilities of every modern nation. With this in mind - and in order to avoid the critical eye of the national inspectorate - the Chinese government has committed to build fences around every school and college so that no nefarious influences - or even terrorists! - can get in. The United Nations have praised China for its commitment to child protection and human life.

Now we all know that poverty can be a barrier to education, especially in remote provinces like Xingjiang. No fear! The Chinese authorities have provided free transportation (guarded by the security forces) to each institution so that every citizen can come to learn without fear of debt or fear of terrorism. And although some families may be reluctant about education as “their parents weren’t good at Maths”, the Chinese authorities have made their teaching compulsory so that every precious human can fulfill their potential without paying a penny.

I am in awe of WHAT the Chinese are teaching too. They are giving their Uigher citizens key Madarin language skills so that every member of that community can play a full part in the national workforce and secure the financial future of themselves and their families. Religious superstitions of the past are making way for the skills that matter in the modern economy.

Moreover, and most excitingly, measures are being taken to lower the Uigher birthrate, thereby giving every Uigher woman the chance to be employed and every Uigher child the best, poverty-free start in life. I’ve heard that the Chinese authorities are offering free-in-school family planning and birth control services that would be the envy of every South African woman.

It is time to stop the hatred against the Chinese communist authorities who only want the best for their people. Thank the leader of this great nation and thank his highly professional security services who are allowing us to spread the truth censorship free.

In an age where the Zionists are commiting genocide on a daily basis, we thank President Xi for showing us the most enlightened manner in which to treat minority Muslim populations. As a fellow BRICS leader, he assured me that human rights are our common priority in a world of Jewish-controlled money and he looks favourably upon a potential Hamas-led government application for admission.

From China with love,

Thapelo Amad (Mayor Emeritus of Johannesburg)

PS. I've attached my latest tweet on the Middle East. Hope you like it. Viva Palestin!

For those seeking a more impartial view on Xingjiang and world affairs than that coming from South Africa, please take a look at this excellent report. It was recorded 4 years ago. Just imagine the situation now…