Social Justice?

Climate Justice. Distributive Justice. Social Justice. There is no end to the amount of adjectives you can place in front of the J word. All one need do is wrap up an idea in the cloak of justice and - hey presto - it becomes part of the foundational matter of the universe.

Unfortunately for our friends in the faculty, they have no idea what justice means in our tradition — meaning the golden legacy of our Anglo-Hebraic forebears. Climate justice does not exist, environmental justice is language inversion and social justice is politicking in civilian clothes. They are entirely invalid categories under common law.

We are all permitted the freedom to dream. We may wish for greater equality and call for action to mitigate climate change. We may seek the spread of wealth among the populace. These may or may not be worthy goals - that determination goes beyond the scope of this article. Yet for change to come, the proper democratic process must be followed. Debate, campaign and election must be followed by parliamentary procedure. Power must submit to law.

Social justice activists demur — justice is what they say it is. If the laws of the land are not to their liking, then they are automatically unjust. They may protest, even to the point of violence, as an act of civil disobedience. That is not our way.

The British Tradition

The British tradition is one of the rule of law, a concept which means exactly what it says on the tin. The Sovereign is Law, not power, so the executive branch and its forces of order may not act arbitrarily. They may only enforce those laws that have duly been placed on the statute book. Although the legislative and executive are mixed in the persons of the government, often ministers and MPs simultaneously, it is only in their capacity as parliamentarians that they have the right to bind the citizen.

Justice is what we say as a collective communal body —the body politic. The arm, the leg and the neck may not determine their own laws individually. Only by coming together as one unit may they decide upon the laws of the community. Justice is the fair, certain and equal application of this law upon each and every citizen, from the Lord in his castle to the pauper in the workhouse. Injustice arises when these principles are breached: where the law is unclear, arbitrary or improperly enacted; where the government and/or powerful are above the law; and where there is no right of appeal to determine breaches of the first two principles. Judicial review is thereby an essential element of justice.

We may disagree with the substance of individual laws. That is why we have developed the institution of parliamentary democracy.

We seek, as far as possible, that our parliamentarians are properly representative. That is why we protect the principle of free speech, so that the thinking citizen can propose changes to the status quo.

But unless and until the laws are probably changed according to constitutional procedure, their application is just and their non-application is unjust. Martin Luther King dreamt a dream - a beautiful dream - but only when civil rights were legally enacted did they become “just” in the context of the community.

Many would protest this characterization, claiming the racial equality, for example, forms part of a higher “absolute justice” - the Law of God or a Platonic Ideal. But the question isn’t whether better laws exist, but rather how they should come to pass on the earthly plane within our particular polity.

When we join a community, we surrender the greater part of our sovereignty. We do this for a very good reason — internal safety, external security and a measure of well-defined individual liberty. Where the legal provisions clearly define the bounds of permitted behavior in a non-arbitrary way, we have a safe space to act, free of the fear of violence and theft.

No longer may a group of stronger bullies brazenly take what is ours as defined by the law. We enjoy security in every sense of the word.

Only where there is no recourse to change the law, and no appeal against the arbitrary formation and application of current laws, do we have the right to claim an inherent, systematic injustice. Otherwise, however much we dislike the status quo, we live in a state of communal justice - for we retain personal security under the law and the right to propose amendments. The social contract remains in force.

Absolute Justice

[Image: Sacrifice of Jephthah's daughter.]

Absolute justice only comes into play where the community has broken down and law bows to power. Here each individual must seek what is just according to his own lights. This is what John Locke calls “the Appeal to Heaven”. Where there is no earthly judge, we must pray for justice from God above all.

In his Second Treatise of Government, Locke refers to the Biblical story of Jephthah’s Daughter, ironically located in Shoftim (the Book of Judges). Ironic because the era therein described is one without earthly justice. “In those days there was no King in Israel; everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (21:25) –perfect libertarianism, perfect chaos.

And so it was that the only way to seek justice was an appeal to Heaven, which is precisely what Jephthah did in the Biblical narrative. When the Israelites were threatened by the Ammonites, Jephthah was given the limited commission to be their commander. But there was no earthly law, only power. So what were the laws of war? Were the Israelites permitted to engage in military action and if so under what terms?

In such a state of confusion, Jephthah had to seek the ruling of the Judge of Judges. He attempted to guarantee victory through an ill-conceived offer — to sacrifice whoever first came out his house on the return from battle (11:31). Tragically, it was his daughter.

For our purposes, and those of John Locke, the issue raised by this story is the lack of security, certainty and liberty under such a chaotic system. Far from leading to absolute justice, it led to disaster. God, of course, never asked Jephthah to burn his daughter as an offering, but legislative certainty is rather difficult where there are no written laws, no common conventions and no clear answers. In brief, absolute justice is systematically imperfect–even dangerous. The Israelites sought a King.

Social justice warriors are mini-Jephthahs. Rejecting the earthly law as unjust, they seek absolute justice from some higher source. Unfortunately, this source is unclear and tells different individuals different things. Some are told to become forest-dwelling vegans, some are (indeed) told to sacrifice their daughters on the pyre of Hamas fanaticism.

Choice and Freedom

Absolute Justice, even if it exists, cannot be the basis of a political community. Rather it must be particularised. As Plato says in the Republic, the ideal flute is particularised in the expert hands of individual flute makers.

Yet even if Absolute Justice were clear, universal and mutually understood, its earthly application would remain problematic, not least because it would deny human freedom. In the narrative of The Exodus, this is precisely the situation in which the Israelites found themselves. Out there in the wilderness, Absolute Justice was clear, but restrictive. Freedom doesn’t exist when a Cloud of Glory is hovering over you.

Human liberty and dignity presuppose choice. Which is why the Jewish mystic Luria articulated the concept of Tzimtzum: Divine contraction. In order to give the human being space for liberty, God must restrict his ambit of sovereignty. He can legislate specifically for holy times and holy places, but in the interests of human flourishing, there must be a secular space reserved for individual decision-making. For if the voice of Absolute Justice were clear, it would be a disaster —we would be reduced to nothing but automatons.

Thus, national sovereignty is not a concession to post-Exodus reality, but real world idealism. Even if social justice were absolute justice, and all could agree that social justice were absolute justice, we would be reduced to pawns of a totalitarian dictator. We would be living once more in the Sinai desert, but this time under man, not God.

It is our philosophical uncertainty, our passionate debate and our democratic discussion that makes us truly human.

It is the certainty of our laws, the boundaries of our debate and the clarity of our procedure that makes us truly free.

So where national and revealed law clash, it is national law that must triumph — that has always been the position of the Jewish sources. We not only permitted, but obliged, to breach Jewish law in order to save life; to maintain our personal security. We are told that we must refuse only if the community commands us to commit the three deadly sins of murder, idolatry and sexual misconduct. Thus an individual’s concept of absolute justice must nearly always bow to the national law. And even where that rubicon is passed, we may only do violence to ourselves — not to the community.

This is the Anglo-Hebraic foundation of Justice. Any other versions are incompatible with being British.