PREFACE & INTRODUCTION:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Uri Zehavi writes with the conviction that peace must be defended, not declared. He is the founder and intelligence editor of Israel Brief, a layered, intelligence-grade publication on Israel, war, diplomacy, and the diaspora front—written without euphemism, balance theater, or institutional fog. His work synthesizes official statements, credible journalism, open-source intelligence, field reporting, and disciplined analysis into daily briefs, doctrinal deep-dives, and strategic assessments for readers who do not outsource judgment.

In addition to Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers, Zehavi is the author of Holiday From History: The West’s Delusion of Peace and the Return of War with Rooted in Judea: Lives and Law in the Heart of Israel forthcoming. Shaped by a career in research, strategy, and communications, his writing turns precision into defense—of truth, of Jewish sovereignty, and of the liberal civilization that depends on both. He lives with his husband, fine-art photographer Modi Zehavi, and their dog and cat.

BLURB: What if the world’s oldest hatred didn’t disappear—only learned new grammar? What if antisemitism no longer arrives as theology or race science, but dressed up as “human rights,” “decolonization,” and the moral language of the age? Rooted Truth exposes the continuity of the lie—and why Israel became its preferred target.

With historical depth and briefing-grade clarity, Uri Zehavi traces the Jewish people’s unbroken connection to the Land of Israel—from covenant to exile, from Balfour to Ben-Gurion—and shows how history, law, and identity converge in one stubborn fact: the Jews are home. Across four parts, he dismantles the propaganda that now passes for analysis: the myth that Jewish indigeneity is metaphor, the weaponization of “apartheid/colonialism/genocide,” the bureaucracies of denial that launder bias into legitimacy, and the moral case for sovereignty and survival.

Clear. Disciplined. Unapologetic. Not a plea for sympathy, Rooted Truth is a legal brief, a moral argument, and a warning. The campaign to turn Israel into a question mark is a campaign against truth itself.

Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers

by Uri Zehavi

Part One: Setting the Record Straight

Chapter 1: Indigenous Continuity

A small silver coin tells the story better than any speech. Minted by Jewish rebels in 67 CE, the first year of the Great Revolt, it surfaced in a Judean desert cave in 2023. One side bears the ancient Hebrew words Yerushalayim HaKdosha—“The Holy Jerusalem”—framed by pomegranates. The other shows a chalice and the date. Empires came and went. The coin waited. Its message is still clear: the people smeared today as “settlers” are the ones who named this land.

Jews did not start counting history in 1948. For three millennia Jews called this land home, prayed toward it, and came back to it whenever allowed. “Next year in Jerusalem” outlasted Rome, the caliphates and Britain. A people cannot colonize its own house.

The story begins with a promise. In Genesis, God tells Abram to go to a land that will be shown to him, and then assigns it to his offspring. The pledge repeats to Isaac and Jacob, who is renamed Israel. Rather than legend, it is the People’s title and task, carried as memory and law from the start.

By around 1000 BCE the promise had a capital. David made Jerusalem his city and brought the Ark there. Solomon raised the First Temple on its mount. These are not abstractions—the City of David is a place you can walk. Stones from those layers still surface as the city builds and rebuilds. Faith and history share the same coordinates here.

Belonging, not power, was the only point. When Babylon destroyed the First Temple in 586 BCE and deported elites, Jews rebuilt by 515 BCE. Ezra and Nehemiah record the work.

Ezekiel and Jeremiah spoke of gathering the people back to their land as certainty, not poetry. The bond carried obligations and warnings, but the promise did not expire. Psalm 137 was not a metaphor, it was a policy for the soul: do not forget Jerusalem.

The ground keeps talking. Pottery with Hebrew inscriptions. Mikva’ot chiseled into rock. Synagogue mosaics. In Jerusalem, crews still hit Second Temple stones when they pour new foundations. The Siloam Tunnel cut by Hezekiah still brings water downhill, and the ancient Hebrew inscription describing its completion was found on its wall. A seventh-century BCE bulla bearing a Judean name close to one in Jeremiah surfaced near the same area. These are proof points, not souvenirs.

Coins speak plainly. During the Maccabean revolt, Jews struck their own money. During the Great Revolt, they stamped “Freedom of Israel” in Hebrew. During the Bar Kochba revolt, they overstruck Roman coins and printed “for the freedom of Jerusalem” with the Temple facade. Archaeologists have found these across Judea and Samaria. Though the rebels died, their words in metal did not.

Jewish life regrouped in the north after Rome’s wars. Galilean sites show synagogues with Hebrew inscriptions and Temple imagery from late antiquity. The Jerusalem Talmud preserves debates rooted in that landscape. Sources suggest Jews still formed a majority in parts of the land into the fourth century, before imperial Christianity tilted demography. Moshe Gil argues Jews may have remained the majority until the Arab conquest centuries later. Majority or not, the continuity of presence is obvious and stubborn.

Pick any century. You will find Jews somewhere in the Land of Israel. Coins, seals, prayers, and deeds line up. The land has always been the cradle of the Jewish People. And the cradle has never been empty.

Dispersion Without Disconnection

Rome tried to erase both name and nation. After crushing the Bar Kochba revolt in 135 CE, Hadrian folded Judea into “Syria Palaestina” to sever Jews from their land. Many were killed, expelled, or sold. Jews still remained in the Galilee and the Judean hills. Those driven out carried Zion with them. The empire redrew the map. It did not rewrite the people.