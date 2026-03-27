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Peer debate at the heart of science

Let us agree on one basic premise: That science has been a boon to our civilisation. Medicine has been transformed and life has become a pleasure. It is - at last - something that humanity can be proud of.

Yet science is misunderstood. Especially under the guise of natural science, it is wrongly thought of as objective; a rock of truth in a world of myth. A rare case of epistemological certainty.

Yet that is a mischaracterisation. Even a cursory look at medieval medicine shows us that science evolves with the times and what we once thought of as certain is now simply laughable. So if the science of yesterday seems incredulous, what store should we place on the wisdom of today? Will our great pronouncements not be derided in turn?

They surely will --which is why science as objective fact is a marriage made in imprecision. That science is tiptoeing towards objective truth we will concede. That science improves our knowledge we cannot deny. Yet destination is not current location. All we truly know is of our own ignorance.

Science is best described not as the discovery of “objective fact”, but as the open clash between subjective positions in the quest for objective truth. It is an attitude rather than a collection of doctrines. It is leaving our ego at the door so that together we venture humbly towards the undiscovered country.

Our tool on this quest are twofold. Firstly, the scientist will leave his discoveries open to attack. It is this, not the commitment to evidence, experiment and repeatability, that is at the heart of the scientific method. In Karl Popper’s legendary formulation, a claim that fails the test of falsification is a pseudo-science, in that it can never be challenged, overcome and superseded by an advance that overcomes the contradictions of the current state of knowledge.

Karl Hopper expands upon this contention in his seminal work The Open Society and its Enemies where he sets up a challenging thought experiment. Imagine Robinson Crusoe on his island. Imagine that he somehow develops laboratory equipment and designs repeatable, credible experiments that seem to confirm his first-hand observations. Imagine further that his results are accurate according to our current state of knowledge; corroborating those reached independently by others in more traditional scientific settings. Would Robinson Crusoe be a scientist and would his method constitute science?

Popper’s reply seems counterintuitive in its certainty: No. Crusoe would not be engaged in the scientific method. And the reason is a riff on the previous contention, namely that peer review is at the heart of science. No amount of commendable “scientific” research is sufficient if it exists within the closed system of a researcher’s own mind. No matter their commitment to impartiality, progress is impossible without peer conversation. To conclude otherwise is to confuse the mirage of objectivity with the blessed reality of interscientific, subjective challenges.

This leads us to the second tool in the scientific quest: a common language. I speak here not of French, German and Farsi. One can speak a different mother tongue, yet still communicate unambiguously as a family of scientists. Where common definitions are accepted, inter-subjective challenge is reality and falsification can lead to advance. Yet where definitions are garbled and language is inverted, each “scientist” lives in a total system of their own imagination and we get stuck in a Babel of mutual confusion. Science is no more.

This is why natural science, thus far, has progressed apace, while “social science” has sunk into a closed system of elite declaration. Ideology has trumped falsification. Being right has supplanted the necessary scientific condition of humility. Where we cannot admit our ignorance in the face of future discovery, we are dumb as well as blind. We are not scientists.

None of this is to claim that “social science” is a misnomer. All areas of human knowledge are susceptible to scientific thinking, at least in attitude; at least in Socratic anti-hubris. Progress is only possible when we listen to others; posit in the hope of being disproved. The minute we live in ivory towers, declaring that we, the elect alone, know the truth, we reject the promise of science in a scurrilous abuse of its name. We can never progress.

The above laid out, we can see the dangers inherent in contemporary political discussion. We are awake to the foolishness of label and insult. Genocide. Apartheid. Ethnic cleansing. The appalling use of these terms in the Gaza context is a thrown gauntlet to science. The smug oppressed-oppressor distinction fares little better. For their handlers abuse the twin conditions of inter-subjective falsification and a common language.

Under the first head, the holier-than-vow professoriat know they are right. They have found the truth. On the quest to objective certainty, they have abandoned ship, claiming absurdly that the destination has already been passed.

Falsification is rejected in favour of cancel culture. Belief in ignorance has been replaced by belief in self-divinity. Either you except their doctrinal conclusions or you face excommunication.

Regarding common language, they offend common language to the level of Inquisition. Discussion is impossible, not only because of doctrine - which is fixed by the priestly university classes - but definition. No “scientific conclusions” can be challenged because we lack common vocabulary. Genocide no longer means the extermination of an entire people. Apartheid is thrown out the dictionary with similar ease.

When Guerre & Shalom (and very few others) challenge the misuse of language, we are not claiming the right of genuine humanitarians to make claims about Israel’s actions. What we do expect though is a genuine commitment to falsification and the happy acceptance of challenge by peers. It is thus humble acceptance of ignorance and the desire to be proved wrong in the name of truth that is at the heart of science. All else - closed systems with proclaimed doctrines - is medieval religion.

There is not a shred of evidence of “genocide” in Gaza –not even a primae facie case. But the response to this challenge isn’t - ideally - the shutting down of debate. It is the welcoming of debate within the parameters of common language and shared definition. Where we all accept the true meaning of genocide as understood in the aftermath of the Holocaust, all parties can present their evidence and prepare to have their prejudices disproved, the weight of the facts being to great too bear. If, however, language is unmoored from meaning, then debate - therefore science - is no more. Intellectual progress is dead.

These are the challenges faced by the proponents of the Open Society, of which I proudly count myself a member. Our greatest hope is for genuine debate on all matters from natural science to matters of society and geopolitics. We reject all unscientific echo chambers including our own. But we have a problem…

This scientific attitude is based upon a common language, something rejected by far too many intellectuals of our day. Where the priests of the new religion reject debate - in universities, NGOs and the UN - what are we to do? Present evidence that will be rejected? Insist on non-mutually accepted definitions? All that is left for us is to change the narrative, by emotion if necessary.

Science is floundering and civilisation with it. Either with board ship once more on the quest for truth, else we surrender the West forever. Which is it to be? And if not now, when?

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