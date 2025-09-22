Guerre and Shalom

Noah Otte
4h

The great Einat Wilf has written yet another phenomenal article for Guerre and Shalom! The Palestinians have been offered countless deals for a state for decades and have turned them all down. I'm not saying Israel hasn't also helped keep the conflict going in some ways too. But there can be no doubt of who started it and who has consistently cut off their nose to spite their face. The Palestinian leadership NEVER thinks about their own people and what would be good for them. They would rather destroy the Jewish state then give their own people one. If you recognize a Palestinian state, you are recognizing an authoritarian, economic basket case of a state where women, Christians and blacks are second-class citizens, Jews can't be citizens at all, LGBTQ+ people are executed on the spot, humanitarian aid is stolen, child labor helps build terror tunnels, and organized crime and criminal gangs run around doing whatever they please. Also, what are of the borders of this new state? Where is it located? Would it welcome terrorist groups into said borders with open arms? Would it not just start firing rockets at Israel and perpetrate another October 7th? Who would be the government? Palestine has two governments: the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Which one do you intend to recognize? These are just a few of the important questions one needs to ask Britain, Canada and Australia on their recognition of a Palestinian state. As to the full right of return of Palestinian "refugees" to Israel, it's a pipe dream and as long as the international community keeps it alive, they are obstructing the path to peace.

Hellish 2050
5h

Thank you.

It is the concepts that underpin Hamas that must be challenged. And I think there is a way. Curiously from within the Koran itself.

Have a look at this artcle, particularly the "Allah is a Zionist" section.

It has to be worth a try?

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/uk-recognising-a-palestinian-state

