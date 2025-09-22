[Israeli thinker, writer and former Knesset member Dr Einat Wilf is back by popular demand to give her view on the nature of Palestinian “Statehood”. The editor apologises for the second post today on the same topic, but this is the most important issue of the hour and tomorrow is a day off for the Jewish New Year. On which note, Shana Tova.]

It is a curious aspect of the attitude of so many countries that they keep wanting for the Palestinians the one thing they have never wanted - a State - or at least not one that shares a border with the sovereign state of the Jewish people. One might wonder why so many refuse to give Palestinians the respect of taking them at their word.

To the Palestinians’ credit, they have been consistent in both word and deed for more than a century, rejecting every proposal to have one more Arab State on the lands of the defunct Ottoman Empire, if that additional Arab state must share a border with the one sovereign Jewish State.

The British foreign secretary Ernest Bevin offered the clearest diagnosis of the Palestinian Arab priorities in February 1947, when none of the current excuses – settlements, occupaion, Netanyahu - existed:

"For the Jews," he observed, "the essential point of principle is the creation of a sovereign Jewish state. For the Arabs, the essential point of principle is to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty in any part of Palestine."

And so, at every junction, whether 1937, 1947, 1967, 2000, 2008 (and many more), when the Palestine Arabs were given the choice to enjoy sovereignty in an Arab state of their own, but at the price of finally coming to terms with the existence of a Jewish State next door, they have consistently chosen to forgo one more Arab state, in order to violently keep trying to prevent, and then undo, a Jewish one, of any size and in any borders. Worse, when such proposal were not pursued, most recently in 2000 and 2008, there were no Palestinian voices bemoaning the lost opportunity. Moreover, when Palestinians enjoyed full control of territory, those areas served to launch brutal attacks on Israelis in Israeli territory – the murderous Second Intifida from Area A in the West Bank and the October 7th Massacre from the Gaza Strip.

Bevin’s words remain accurate and prophetic nearly eight decades later.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the so-called refugee issue. Unlike any other refugee population, who were essentially told to move on and accept the new borders and sovereignties established in the wake of crumbling empires, the Arab refugees of the 1948 war, waged for the declared purpose of preventing a Jewish state, were indulged with the right to hijack an international organization: the UNRWA. This was then used to create an ever increasing group of people who claim to be “refugees” and who refuse to be settled until they achieve their goal of no Jewish state. Today, the UNRWA falsely counts over six million such “refugees,” while Palestinian leaders themselves speak of eight to nine million. Their demand is that all of them - children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the original refugees - possess an individual "right of return" to settle inside Israel.

With eight million Jews and two million Arab citizens already within Israel, the exercise of this settlement project would have the effect of turning Jews into a minority in an Arab state, when Arab states have an abysmal track record when it comes to minorities, especially their Jewish minorities. One must never forget that throughout the 20th Century, they ethnically cleansed nearly a million Jews, as soon as they dared imagined themselves as equals. It, therefore, turns out that when Palestinian leaders claim to want two States, they mean two Arab states from the River to the Sea –-an Arab state with no Jews in the West Bank and Gaza, and another Arab state to replace Israel through this mechanism of “refugee return”.

Unfortunately, the only State of Palestine that Palestinians have enthusiastically embraced is one that could be best described as Schroedinger’s Palestine.

Is Palestine a State for the purpose of assuming responsibility for having invaded Israel to commit a horrific massacre?

Is Palestine a State for acknowledging that the millions who already live in Palestine are not and can never be “Palestine Refugees” into the fifth generation?

Is Palestine a State for the purpose of ending the fiction that millions of Palestinians have a right to settle not in their own State, but in another state – Israel - of which they were never citizens, the so called “Right of Return”?

Is Palestine a State for the purpose of surrendering and ending the war?

No, for all these adult purposes, Palestine is not a State. The cat is dead.

But is Palestine a state for the purpose of harassing Israel in international bodies (the entire ICC case was based on this notion)?

Why yes, then Palestine is very much a state. The cat is alive.

Over many years, Adi Schwartz and I have highlighted the determinative aspect of perpetual refugeehood and “return” on the construction of Palestinian identity —an identity which is intimately entwined with the cause of undoing the Jewish State. We discovered that most foreign policy officials who claim to want to do good, really just want to feel good, because – as is true in so many fields - doing good often requires doing things that do not feel at all good.

For example, contrary to the ahistorical notion that decades of calm in Europe were the outcome of negotiations and diplomacy, the peace dividend was, in fact, made possible by the ruthlessness of allied leaders, who made sure that WWII, unlike WWI, would not end with a wishy-washy armistice, but instead with the defeated powers and their collaborators very much knowing that they were defeated. The Nazis and their allies paid a heavy price for their ideologies of destruction in land and in displacement. They were occupied and re-educated so that they could become pillars of world peace they are today.

The peace that Europe has enjoyed for decades is what we want for our region. That requires that the ideology of Palestinianism is defeated utterly. Palestinianism: that singular obsession and organization of an entire people, not around achieving self-determination in part of the Land, but about preventing Jewish sovereignty in any of it; not around building hope for the Palestine Arabs, but around destroying what the Palestine Jews have built.

No-one wants to do the dirty work of finally telling the Palestinians that they have lost their century long war to prevent and undo the one Jewish state; that they have to accept that they can live next to a Jewish state, rather than on its ruins.

No-one wants to cut through the obfuscation of recognizing a Palestinian State by making it clear that no-one in that State is a “Palestine refugee” and there is no such thing as a right to settle inside Israel, against its sovereign will, in the name of “return”.

Yet that, and only that, even if it doesn’t feel good, would finally DO good and even bring peace, a century too late.

