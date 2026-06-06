Sam Harris has been put to the test and hasn’t been found wanting. With one essay released on the 6th June 2026 he became the leader of our movement — the leader of the sane West. He now mustn’t shirk his next responsibility: he must stand as President of the United States of America .

In recent years being pro-Israel has become a lonely business with Hamas fanaticism spreading throughout the West and destroying every young person in its wake. Otherwise thoughtful people have marched for antisemitism and cheered in solidarity with hate. Palestinianism has become the meal ticket for social advancement.

Where has that left the sane minority? In the deepest of despair and darkest of pits.

Solidarity with the only democracy in the Middle East has become a fringe preoccupation, while the most undeserving, most morally-bankrupt people in human history have been lauded with plaudits and garlanded with sympathy. No-one has ever asked why they don’t have a State: their own choice, violence and rejectionism. No-one has ever asked why the peace process has floundered: Because no Israeli who cares for their children could bear to live next to such a dangerous, genocidal, religiously-fanatical entity.

Such comments are neither extreme nor harshly spoken: they are statements of reality in the cold light of history. Yet to express them is to become a modern leper. To express them is to become a man or woman of the “right”.

A whole raft of liberal Jews have been forced to align with Republican politics just to ensure a slightly more sane position on the Israel question. We have been made uncomfortable. Extremely uncomfortable. To vote for a President who lies and lies, then lies some more, even to the extent of rejecting a fair election result. And whilst Trump has undoubtedly been better on this matter then Candidate Harris, his vacillation and lack of principle have become increasingly obvious, and faced by the ever-isolationist and antisemitic far-right, Israel will be forced into protectorate status, having no choice but to do Trumpist bidding.

Against this backdrop, one man has stood strong: liberal and a friend of democracy both in the United States and the Middle East. That man is Sam Harris. On every question he applies reason above prejudice, facts about tribalism. He has stood by Israel not because he is a Jew, but because Israel is a democratic society fighting an unspeakable jihadist evil. He is no more supportive of Israel than he was of the Danes or the French when faced by cartoon terrorism; It’s just that in the modern antisemitic climate, any support of Jews is verboten.

Sam Harris is a man of principle, supporting debate over dogma, discussion over hate marches. He does not say that he knows the absolute truth on any issue, just that he has a set of arguments which deserve rebuttal. Where his opponents don’t have the facts nor the intellectual acumen to counter him, he shows them up as the charlatans they are.

Sam Harris stands for the rest of us in our political homelessness. We can never stand with the left as it descends into antisemitic fever. We can never stand with the right as they suffocate in conspiracy and isolationist racial hatred. Just right of centre is the only safe space left, yet for those Jews and citizens of a different political persuasion, Sam Harris included, that lack of choice is intolerable. Democracy requires debate. Debate requires anti-tribalism. Anti-tribalism demands a return to truth, grounded in a rejection of dogmatic ideology.

The question isn’t whether Sam is right on every issue. He never claimed to be. All he wants is the best policy supported by fact-based evidence. America deserves its preeminent place in the world not because of size nor the dollar’s status as a reserve currency. Rather her future, both on the moral and economic plane, is predicated on innovation grounded on an open mind. A nation which is incapable of self-reflection doesn’t deserve to be the leader of the Free World.

Despite being vastly superior to its superpower rivals, 21st century America has fallen on tough moral times. George W Bush was unfit to be President, Biden even less so. Trump has disgraced his office while Obama was weakness personified. No ally can trust them from Denmark to Canada to Israel to the United Arab Emirates. Every red line is there to be broken, every policy is susceptible to reversal.

There is a different way: the Sam Harris way. Be clear on the decent countries and the morally despicable ones. Support democracy over jihadism. Support allies that are faced by genocidal opponents. Support statehood claims that are deserved while rejecting the current evil of Palestinian Society.

Sam wouldn’t choose allies based on their religion or tribal affiliation. If Israel, Denmark or Canada were to become as barbarous as the Palestinians he would reject them in an instant. He has no tribal loyalty to Jews or any other group. Yet he would never become “pro-Palestinian”. How can any liberal become pro a death cult?

If, however, the Palestinians were to transform into a peace-loving religiously-tolerant society, he would embrace them with open arms –because for Sam, as with me, we don’t support any country because of blood or blind affiliation. We just support the imperfect good over absolute evil.

The left and increasingly the right have become supporters of terrorism murder. They’ve occupied our universities, they’ve destroyed our institutions and they’ve emasculated the media. Sam Harris is the last hope for America. If he responds to our call and stands for President - and even better if he wins - then even the most hardened atheist will happily cheer “God bless America”.