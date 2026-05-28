Chris is the former Canadian Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, a former Parliamentary Secretary for National Defence, a former Canadian Conservative MP and the former Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Deputy Head of UNAMA. He is currently a board member and strategic advisor.

In his wonderful Substack The Diehard Optimist, Chris speaks about a wide range of geopolitical issues with a big focus on Ukraine, Russia and NATO. His passion for guarding against Russian autocracy informs today’s guest article where Chris makes a direct line from the antisemitism of the Russian Empire to the Jew hate stalking the streets of modern Toronto. Thanks again Chris for your timely contribution. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

Part of a Toronto Voters’ List from 1949

Never Again

In the neighbourhood where my father grew up in the late 1940s and early 1950s, many families were Jewish.



He would regale us endlessly with stories of his life with this wonderful, warm, caring and successful community, its many memorable characters and the distinguished mark they had left on Toronto, Ontario and Canada. A huge number of these neighbours became lifelong friends. My childhood, albeit on a different Toronto street, followed a similar pattern — filled with bar and bat mitzvahs, seders and vibrant Jewish households.



My father was born only five years after the Christie Pits riot, which took place just six months after Hitler had seized power in Germany. This jolt of violence in a Toronto park showed the reach of Anti-Semitic Nazi ideology in 1933.

Like most Canadians, we grew up celebrating Canada’s role in ending Nazi tyranny — vowing never to allow the hate speech that led to the Holocaust ever to take root again.



My father died a few months’ into the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He did not live to see the October 7th, 2023 terrorist attacks that plunged Toronto, Canada and most democratic societies into a dark period of renewed Anti-Semitism, unprecedented since the 1930s.

Hate on the Streets of Canada

Very sadly, Anti-Semitism in Europe, North America and worldwide has been on a steady upward trajectory since the late 2010s.

After October 7th, 2023, it spiked almost uncontrollably.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, the number of Anti-Semitic incidents across Canada — including harassment, vandalism, and violence reported via hotlines, monitoring, and other sources — rose from about eight per day in 2022 to 20 per day now.

Statistics Canada and the Toronto Police Service report that hate crimes directed against Jews or Jewish institutions now represent between 70 and 80 percent of all religiously-motivated hate crimes committed in Canada and in Toronto.

Think about what this means. Put aside for a moment your views on the Israel Defence Forces, prime minister Netanyahu or Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose appalling antics this week have been rightly condemned.

The cruel and dispiriting reality is that Canadian Jews are facing abuse, harassment and often violence because of the actions of the state of Israel.

No other Canadian community today faces such open and widespread expressions of intolerance. Iran recently killed tens of thousands of civilians. Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine, raining hellfire down on civilians every day. The People’s Republic of China is trampling the rights of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnocultural groups, as well as democratic activists in Hong Kong.

Yet Iranian, Russian and Chinese Canadians do not face open expressions of hatred or intolerance on anything close to this level for the crimes of those states.

Why is this? It is far too convenient to cite Anti-Semitism’s long history, and note its resurgence after the October 7th attacks and ensuing conflict in Gaza.

The reality is that hate speech and large-scale hate crimes do not arise out of thin air.

The current wave of virulent Anti-Semitism in Canada and elsewhere is being promoted by online hate propaganda campaigns mounted by Russia, China and Iran, as well as networks of operatives supported by the Khomeinist state.

Canadian governments, national security and law enforcement bodies have not done nearly enough to counter this propaganda, the networks that support it and the false narratives it has been driving.

So long as our inaction continues, the current wave of unchecked Anti-Semitism is likely to grow — forcing Jewish friends and neighbours to confront the dark forces that, in many cases, prompted them to emigrate to Canada in the first place.

Russia’s Long Shadow

Take one example. On October 21st, 1905 Zlynka, a town then part of Chernihiv governorate in the Russian empire, was upended by an anti-Jewish pogrom.

Now in Russia’s Bryansk oblast very close to the Belarusian border, Zlynka had 812 Jews out of a total population of 5,408 as recently as 1897.

After the assassination of Tsar Alexander II in 1881, under the influence of extremists like the Black Hundreds, waves of Anti-Semitic hate and pogroms rolled over Russia. With the publication in 1903 of the infamous Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a conspiratorial Anti-Semitic tract produced by Russian secret police operating in Paris, violence became more frequent. Russia’s defeat by Japan in a major 1904-05 war fed even more Anti-Jewish violence. More Jews decided to flee Russia.

One family that left Zlyatka was that of Judah Schumiatcher. At the urging of his son, Judah and his wife decided to emigrate in 1910 with their children. By 1911, they were in Canada. Judah died in 1922 in Calgary, where he is buried. His passing was lamented by the whole community.

The son in question took the name Morris. Born in Zlyatka on October 17th, 1893, he became Morris Smith in Calgary, famous for launching the Smithbilt Hat Company — operating first in the Beltline neighbourhood, then in Inglewood.

Morris Schimiatcher/Smith served in the Canadian army in the Great War and a reserve unit of highlanders in the second. In 1946, Smithbilt produced the iconic ‘White Hat’ — a symbol of the Calgary Stampede, Alberta and Canadian culture ever since. Morris Smith died in Calgary in 1953.

The Schumiatchers migration from Zlynka was typical for Canadian Jews — most of whom emigrated from the Russian empire between 1880 and 1914.

Before the First World War, the Russian empire accounted for between two-thirds and three-quarters of Jewish emigration to Canada. Austria-Hungary (mostly Galicia) furnished ten to twenty percent. Others came from Romania and Germany.

Jews had never been welcome in Russia. Starting in 1791, they were confined by Catherine the Great to the Pale of Settlement — an area roughly corresponding to today’s Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Lithuania and eastern Latvia.

Outside that area — including in large cities like Moscow, Riga and St. Petersburg — Jews needed special permission to live and work. Zlynka is one of the rare towns in today’s Russia that had been within the Pale of Settlement.

Before being incorporated into Russia, Jews had flourished for centuries within the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and its predecessor regimes.

In 1750 — over two decades before the first of three partitions of Poland — the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth hosted the world’s largest Jewish population, amounting to 750,000 out of a global total of about 1.2 million.

By 1880 there were roughly 7.8 million Jews worldwide — about half of whom lived in Russia’s Pale of Settlement, which had previously been part of Lithuania, Poland and right-bank Ukraine. By 1897, the global Jewish population was well over ten million, with half still living in Russia.

But Jews were leaving Russia. By 1914, about two million Jews, mostly from Russia, had emigrated to the United States and Canada.

Another half million followed in the 1920s and 1930s.

By the time the world’s Jewish population reached its peak of almost seventeen million in 1939, about ten million lived in Europe — one third in independent Poland; about three million in the Soviet Union; the rest in Austria, Hungary, Germany, Romania, the UK, France and elsewhere. Over five million Jews lived in North or South America, mostly in the US, 166,000 in Canada.

By 1939 Zlynka had only 432 Jews. Most were killed in the Holocaust of bullets during the post-1941 Nazi occupation. Only a tiny handful survived the war.

Even with the establishment of the state of Israel in 1947 and the flourishing of postwar Jewish populations in the United States, Canada and elsewhere, the global Jewish population is about sixteen million — one million less than in 1939. The Holocaust continues to cast a long and awful shadow.

Russia’s declining Jewish Population

Most historians agree Hitler and the Nazi regime were motivated to wage wars of conquest at least partly by hatred of Bolshevism and rivalry with the British empire and the United States. But from the start, the primary goal of Nazi Germany was to restore the empire it had lost in 1918 and destroy the Jewish people.

In fact, they saw these objectives as inter-linked. The 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact made Stalin’s USSR a key enabler of the Holocaust, which intensified dramatically after the Nazis had occupied most of western Europe.

By 1945, the Jewish population of the USSR had fallen to about 2.3 million. It stayed at this level until 1959, when it began to fall again.

By 1971, only 2.1 million Jews were left in the Soviet Union. In the 1970s and 1980s, about 300,000 emigrated. After 1988, about 1.7 million more left.

Most went to Israel, but also the US, Germany and other countries.

Today Russia has a remaining core Jewish population of only 132,000.

Consider the scale of this decline. From a peak of about five million Jews living mostly in the Pale of Settlement around 1900, Russia’s Jewish community has fallen back to being just over half the size of Toronto’s.

Pinchas Goldschmidt, the Swiss-born chief rabbi of Moscow since 1993, resigned and left Russia in 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Russia as the font of Antisemitic Ideology

What does this mean? As we rightly work to ensure Holocaust remembrance continues for future generations, we often forget the role that the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and post-1991 Russia have played as primary drivers of Anti-Semitism, enablers of pogroms and the Holocaust itself.

From the time of the partitions, Russia placed stringent restrictions on Jewish life. Starting in the early 1880s, it has been convulsed by imported and self-inflicted Anti-Semitism in times of peace, war, revolution and dissolution on a scale that has that reduced the Jewish population of Russia, once home to half the world’s Jews, to two percent of its level in 1900. Far less than one percent of the world’s Jews now live in Russia. Why? Because Russia remains the world’s most prodigious source of Anti-Semitic disinformation, policy and propaganda.

In fact, it is fair to say that the two greatest sources of Anti-Semitic ideology and violence for the past 150 years have been Russia and the Nazi regime.

The Nazis were defeated in 1945. But Russia continues to fuel Anti-Semitism through state propaganda, active measures and support for terrorism.

In pursuing this indescribably vile and dangerous agenda, Moscow’s main ally since 1979 has been Iran’s Khomeinist regime, still dedicated to Israel’s destruction.

Today’s resurgent Anti-Semitism in Toronto and around the world is mostly stoked by deliberate programmes of online hate speech backed by Russia and China, as well as activists with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a banned entity.

Russo-Iranian Hate on the Streets of Toronto

This systematic campaign of disinformation has obscured, for many, the reality of Iran’s aggression, proxy wars and state sponsorship of terrorism.

It sustains the myth in Europe and Canada that UNRWA was a humanitarian agency serving Palestinians, rather than a thoroughly compromised front for Hamas.

It has made it ‘fashionable’ to be Anti-Zionist — even though Canada spearheaded the postwar establishment of Israel as a vibrant democracy and homeland for Jews in response to the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust.

This massive disinformation has left our authorities so far unwilling to end Anti-Semitic hate speech, incitement or violence in Montreal, Toronto and elsewhere. Instead our governments fail to act to prevent deliberate targeting of people and institutions because they are Jewish — when they could do much more.

Five years before my father was born a riot took place in Christie Pits after Torontonians who sympathized with the Nazi cause unfurled a huge Swastika flag at a baseball game where one of the teams was predominantly Jewish.

Beyond Protestant-Catholic violence around the annual Orange Day parade, that riot may have been Toronto’s most “shameful episode” — in the phrase of Marcus Gee’s foreword to The Riot at Christie Pits by Cyrill Levitt and William Shaffir.

As Gee added in the 2018 revision to his foreword, “It was also the dawn of something new and really quite wonderful. It is no exaggeration to say that the city where Jew and Gentile once beat each other bloody is now the hope of the world.”

Those words could not be written today.

Beyond eight cities in the US and four in Israel, Toronto is one of four more cities — the three others are Buenos Aires, London and Paris — that are home to the world’s largest Jewish populations.

We are the only one whose motto is ‘diversity is our strength’.

Yet today we are failing our Jewish neighbours and fellow citizens.

We have left them and the entire Canadian population unprotected from hate speech backed by a hyper-aggressive Russian state. We have left them and our city vulnerable to violence orchestrated by terrorist and criminal networks backed by Iran, whose operatives continue to organize in Canada on an alarming scale.

Today’s Anti-Semitism in Canada deserves a much firmer response from all levels of government — as well as from law enforcement and the justice system.

We have made Toronto a city where people of all backgrounds are free to celebrate their ethnicity, culture and religion; to choose their gender identity and sexual orientation; to embrace indigenous and immigrant heritage; to explore art, social perspectives, political views and human values of limitless range. But we only achieved this by standing firm against hate.

Toronto and The New Swastika

I’m not sure what my father would say about what our Jewish friends are going through in Toronto today.



For a start, I know he would be agog, stunned and angry — just as many Canadian Jews, their friends and allies are bewildered, disoriented and frightened.



Standing up to this current wave of Anti-Semitism is a new test for Toronto and for Canada. Standing against Anti-Semitism is a hallmark of civilization. Allowing, appeasing or apologizing for it are signs of decline and failure.

We will not defeat war, aggression or bullying in the world by ignoring them at home.

We must end the scourge of Anti-Semitism now.

Torontonians and Canadians must show that hate speech has no place in our society; that the lessons of the Christie Pits riot and None Is Too Many policy of the 1930s and 1940s were learned once and for all; that Russia and Iran are today’s aggressors, seeking to destroy Ukraine, Israel and all democracies; that Israel and Ukraine are historic and enduring allies, friends and partners with an inherent right to collective self-defence that deserves our full support.

Those who celebrate Al Quds Day; chant ‘globalize the Intifada’ at intersections; scream ‘death to Israel’ in Jewish neighbourhoods; or hang Jewish men in effigy in the streets of Montreal have unveiled today’s Swastika flag.

Our response today must be very firm.

Russia and Iran are waging wars in Europe, Asia and Africa. They are simultaneously stoking extremism to polarize our societies and debase our response.

The roots of Anti-Semitism are deep and horrific. In 1939, hatred of Jews was a primary motive for aggression that quickly became a world war.

Russia and Iran are trafficking in such hate again today. We need to show the courage and wisdom to confront and end it here in Canada — and to defeat Russian and Iranian aggression abroad. Failure to do so will put us rapidly at risk of wider conflicts at home and overseas.

Russian chauvinist aggression has always been fuelled by Anti-Semitism, just as Nazi ideology was. Since 1979, Iran has given Moscow a new set of capabilities — dubbed the ‘axis of resistance’ in 2002 — for persecuting Jews.

Israel has rightly fought back, just as Ukraine under a Jewish president is battling valiantly to remove a huge part of Europe from the charnel house that the Russian and Soviet states have been over centuries for Jewish and other minorities.

Canada needs to take swift action against Anti-Semitic hate and join our allies to defeat chauvinistic Russian and Iranian aggression worldwide.