Newspaper images. Focus groups. Emotion by television. They all spell only one thing: Rule by empathy. If it suffers, you cry and if you cry, they legislate. Reasoned argument have left the building only to be replaced by making us feel better.

I understand empathy only too well for barely a day goes by without me meeting an asylum seeker. Not because I’m a “good person” seeking to flaunt my virtue nor because I’m part of the far-right mob. The truth is far simpler: All my daughter’s best friends have fled from abroad. From Iran and Peru to Venezuela, the huddled masses, here they came. From dictatorship to Spain, from Ayatollah to England: each in their own tear-drenched way, they flew to safety, there by my daughter’s side.

Ayleen comes to our house, nearly every Friday evening. A night with Noa, safe from the guns of her homeland. Meanwhile, her parents are in London, protesting against the regime. Outside that embassy of SAS fame, they wave their Lion-bright banner, hoping for home and cursing its government. The father, now a Christian, has converted from Mullah-tinged hate. Her mother, looking on, cooks with gusto for hope of better days.

Zoe’s Mum has been through hell and Gerai’s escaped Maduro. To get a home in Europe, with no money nor rights, they fight like tigers. They live entombed in cell-tight rooms; they wish only for work.

To feed their children, to nourish by their own hand, is dignity made manifest. But they struggle. They struggle for identity cards and they struggle for their future. It tears our heart strings; not in pity, but admiration; a mother fighting the system to do her God-kissed duty.

And how I remember those two radiant girls; the twins that fled Assad for freer shores. They imbibed their learning and come the bell came the sound: leather on willow in the quad. Day-by-day they learnt our habits; the daily rhythms of a cricket-obsessed Sevenoaks. Those were days, those empathy-drenched days.

And lest we forget the cleaner; she who sweeps our cousin’s Spanish apartment; she folds his clothes and makes perfect the apartment of a lifetime. That could have been hers, for she was a doctor once. But there from Central America she fled, her husband murdered by a sicario’s gun, a lifetime of study dismissed in an instant. She, her mother, her entire family: they raced to foreign lands in the hope of tomorrow. But all we offered was drudgery. Who killed the dream she dreamed?

Yet not only the poor suffer. The rich, the landed and the privileged, they too have a cross to bear; stones to unload on the path to Santiago.

Tom may be my best friend. There, with Noa in tow, it began. His daughter and mine, 3-years old and the child-care just departed. But the mystery built and bit by bit I learnt the truth. His father went to Eton.

“Are you a Lord?” I asked.

“An honourable” he replied. “My grandfather served in Parliament”.

With digging, the full picture emerged. This was Tom Naeve and his grandfather Airey: war hero, escapee from Colditz, senior Parliamentarian, Thatcher’s favourite aide. Just as he seemed destined for government, his life was cut tragically short — the victim of a vicious terrorist bomb. Emerging from a Westminster carpark, the IRA did their worst, extinguishing an extraordinary (Catholic) life and leaving a family torn apart.

BBC archive video (https://www.bbc.co.uk/videos/c72232y8xx2o)

From the asylum seeker to the wealthy politician, all suffer, all face life at its most terrifying. Money is no shield and nationality no safeguard. Hamlet, after all, was a Prince, but he too sought escape —to cast off this mortal coil. So must we all struggle to live.

So what are we to make of these stories, brief but varied, united in sadness? Of course, we pray – we pray daily for a free Iran, a safe Honduras, an unshackled Venezuela and a tranquil Ireland. We desire rest - no happiness! - for all those here listed; and further, for the silent beyond the seas. Yet beyond that? What do we learn? Where can our empathy take us?

To this, we answer in controversy, but not without right. For though we pray for the world and hope for these families, we are made lost through empathy –for empathy isn’t reason. And without reason, policy is confused. All these friends of Noa, I ask for them to stay! I know them - we know them - and their departure writ large would break a thousand hearts. Yet on that basis, we would bring the entire world. Venezuela would be emptied, central America no more, Syria would cease to exist.

We all wish empathy for us, our friends, our loved ones, but when extended to the world, we find only Babel. Confused non-policy, a borderless world without consent and liberty. It’s not enough to say “I care”, I’ve seen the photograph or I’ve watched the television pictures. It’s not enough to have met someone who’s suffers or to have walked in their shoes.

Caring without majority consent removes you from the community, those who guaranteed your property and fought for your life. Those who held you in your need and helped you out to dignity. It is that same community who set the rules: who may come, who may stay, the forms they must fill. We may abhor its inhumanity, cry at its complexity and scream for those who suffer beyond our bordered walls. Yet they are our walls –and we must decide by majority, lest chaos reign supreme once more.

We can argue for change and advocate for humanity. But advocate is the operative word. For only through argument, not empathy, may we decide. Through knowing the facts; not the emotions of a hundred curated images.

If the world could just be nice, who could say no? If the world could save my friends, how I would fight? But the war is with words and the means is through argument. Logical, reasoned argument.

Images from war. Conversations with refugees. Hope for the future. All these may impel us to act. Yet we act with the facts —else we are ignorant. We act by the rules —else we’re unfree. We as a community –-else we are lost. And our cohesion, family and property along with it.

After all, if the entire world moved to Spain, where would Spain be? No more in the peninsula, I dare say, but in the imaginings of those that once lived there.

In memory of Ann Widdecombe (1947-2026), another politician who had their life taken from them.

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