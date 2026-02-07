Uri Zehavi’s Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers is the latest title coming out of the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House. Chapters will be serialised week-by-week exclusively for paid subscribers.

Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers dismantles the modern blood libels—“apartheid,” “colonialism,” “genocide”—and exposes how Soviet propaganda mutated into the language of Western elites. It restores what Israel’s enemies deny: Jewish continuity, indigenous return, and the legitimacy of sovereignty on ancestral soil. Through history, law, and moral clarity, Rooted Truth argues that Israel is not a project or experiment, but the living return of a people to its home—and that truth, once reclaimed, needs no permission to stand.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Preface: The Return of the Lie

Introduction: The Lie That Ate the West

PART ONE: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Chapter 1: Indigenous Continuity

Chapter 2: From Balfour to Independence

Chapter 3: By Right, Not Permission

PART TWO: WEAPONIZATION OF LANGUAGE

Chapter 4: Apartheid as Propaganda

Chapter 5: Colonialism and the Great Erasure

Chapter 6: The Genocide Libel

PART THREE: THE MACHINERY OF DENIAL

Chapter 7: The UN Assembly Line

Chapter 8: Campus Catechism

Chapter 9: NGO Lawfare

PART FOUR: ANSWERING THE DENIERS

Chapter 10: The Jewish Right to Return

Chapter 11: Sovereignty is Not Theft

Chapter 12: The Non-Negotiable Nation

Epilogue: Home

