Rooted Truth: Israel's Case against the Deniers (Preview)
Coming soon exclusively for Paid Subscribers
Uri Zehavi’s Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers is the latest title coming out of the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House. Chapters will be serialised week-by-week exclusively for paid subscribers.
Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers dismantles the modern blood libels—“apartheid,” “colonialism,” “genocide”—and exposes how Soviet propaganda mutated into the language of Western elites. It restores what Israel’s enemies deny: Jewish continuity, indigenous return, and the legitimacy of sovereignty on ancestral soil. Through history, law, and moral clarity, Rooted Truth argues that Israel is not a project or experiment, but the living return of a people to its home—and that truth, once reclaimed, needs no permission to stand.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Preface: The Return of the Lie
Introduction: The Lie That Ate the West
PART ONE: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT
Chapter 1: Indigenous Continuity
Chapter 2: From Balfour to Independence
Chapter 3: By Right, Not Permission
PART TWO: WEAPONIZATION OF LANGUAGE
Chapter 4: Apartheid as Propaganda
Chapter 5: Colonialism and the Great Erasure
Chapter 6: The Genocide Libel
PART THREE: THE MACHINERY OF DENIAL
Chapter 7: The UN Assembly Line
Chapter 8: Campus Catechism
Chapter 9: NGO Lawfare
PART FOUR: ANSWERING THE DENIERS
Chapter 10: The Jewish Right to Return
Chapter 11: Sovereignty is Not Theft
Chapter 12: The Non-Negotiable Nation
Epilogue: Home