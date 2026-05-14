Little did I know back then what would come of today. In those halcyon Southern French days, sitting in my studio opposite Mont Saint Victoire, listening religiously to Radio Nostalgie, I was never to see the beauty of the future: that I would be writing on Jerusalem Day about the French chanteur par excellence Charles Aznavour.

The great French-Armenian is a legacy of my studies; a priceless momento of life in the Provence-tinted Sun. I was hooked: by the passion of his voice, by the depth of his soul, by the profound meaning of his lyrics. Without doubt my favourite artist, his uniqueness, his restless longing and his unmatched profundity can never be bettered.

He saw what others glimpsed, but never dared share. The despair of the drug addict, the desperation of the God-cursing drunk, the homosexual seeking recognition, the hope of the Marseille dock worker for better days. He effortlessly mixed nostalgia with prophetic vision, never confusing suffering with regret.

The follies of the old man looking back at ses emmerdes. The joy of a march with the angels. All were captured by a giant was for me, for me, for me formidable.

The lyrics were by turns inventive and original. His voice touched a depth unseen by the most intrepid ocean adventurer. His lifetime brought to bear on every untouched aspect of the human condition.

It was indeed his age that brought talent through the gates of greatness. Many are renowned artist who are feted in their youth for abandonment in their greying days. They decline: physically, vocally, spiritually. Aznavour was a man - a prophet - in whom God dwelt. Never has an 80 year been so handsome, so full of life, so inspired by the divine spirit. Never a great physical attraction in his youth, or even middle age, he suddenly became a magnet in his diamond years —singing for France, for Armenia, for Jerusalem and for what is best in our civilisation. He was the Benjamin Button who aged beautifully. He was the Moses, launched into greatness past 3 score years and ten.

It is indeed Jerusalem where Charles became a legend, not only of music, but of the unquenchable love for Zion. In those days where Charles touched my soul, I knew not of 1967, of the Israel connection that made him truly righteous among the nations.

As my chanteur preféré, I knew of Emmenez-moi, la Bohéme et La Marche des Anges. I learnt of She and Hier encore, the English classics that graced Notting Hill and Grangetown. Yet until this year, I never knew of Yerusalayim. Of the holy city yes. Of Charles, bien sûr. But of their divine togetherness not at all.

So what a blessing it was, what heavenly nectar, to see Charles in the ruins of the Holy Basin circa 1967. There, in the aftermath of a miracle, he strode thorugh those gates and hoisted himself above those ramparts. On those crying stones, he sang the light —and the pain-wracked longing of a hundred generations. He spoke of Yerushalayim, the le chemin du retour finally complete.

Yom Yerushalayim is many things for many people, oft, in our days, an excuse for petty politics and flag-waving nationalism over spiritual endeavour. It is indeed apposite that it took a righteous French prophet to see that which even the modern Israeli struggles to recapture: The joy of the heart that is return after 2000 solitary years. If I forget Yerusalayim - and indeed Charles Aznavour - let my right hand forget her cunning and may my heart forget its soul.

Le Chemin du Retour (The Prophecy), 1966

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Verse 1 Pour tromper ma vie et rompre le temps (To cheat my life and break time) Avec mon chagrin pour fardeau (With my sorrow as a burden) Fuyant ton sourire et tes 20 printemps (Running away from your smile and your twenty springs) Qui me collent encore à la peau (That still stick to my skin). Pour voir d′autres yeux, trouver d’autres joies (To see other eyes, find other joys) Oublier ton nom pour toujours (Forget your name forever) Et puiser ma force au sein d′autres bras (And draw my strength from other arms) J’ai choisi l’exil, mon amour (I chose exile, my love). Chorus Passe la vie et meurt le temps (Spend the life and die the time) Seul l′amour peut tuer l′amour (Only love can kill love) Mon coeur se trouve à tout instant (My heart is found all the time) Sur le chemin du retour (On the way back). Verses 2&3 Croyant m’enrichir du sel et du miel (Believing to enrich me waith salt and honey) D′une vie au triple galop (Of a life at full gallop) J’ai jeté mon âme l′assaut du ciel (I threw my soul into the sky) Il ne m’a rendu qu′un sanglot (He only gave me a sob). Que me reste-t-il du temps gaspillé (What is left of my wasted time) À vaincre les monts et les mers (To conquer the mountains and the seas) Des années perdues à fuir un passé (Years wasted fleeing a past) Qui s’accroche mon univers (Which hangs on my universe). …. Mais l′amour en moi brisera l’orgueil (But the love in me will break the pride) Car je n′en peux plus de t’aimer (Cause I can’t stand loving you anymore) Et mon coeur vaincu franchira ton seuil (And my defeated heart will cross your threshold) Pour ne plus jamais s′en aller (To never go away). Chorus Passe la vie et meurt le temps (Spend the life and die the time) Seul l′amour peut tuer l′amour (Only love can kill love) Mon coeur se trouve à tout instant (My heart is found all the time) Sur le chemin du retour (On the way back).

Yerushalayim (The Realisation), 1967

Like a painter, my mind sketches

A strange and haunted land, Yerushalaïm

But the daydream my brain etches

Soon crumbles into sand, Yerushalaïm.



Like the homeless hoard, whose hope is restored

Just at the sound of your name

From across the seas, on my bended knees

Hungry and tired, I came

To breathe fresh air and enter prayer

Fly, Yerushalaïm.

With the hammer, you have driven

This passion in my breast, Yerushalaïm

Thorns of anguish have not given my heart

A moment’s rest, Yerushalaïm.



Then the pharaohs, as our mortal foes

Ripping me harshly from you

My lips uttered cries, ears spin from my eyes

As ancient wounds bled anew.



And though I’m far from your sacred star

I’ll be back again

Wait and see, back again

Wait for me, Yerushalaïm.

From the Obituary Collection:

Michael Sugrue:

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: