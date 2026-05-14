Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
3h

GREAT ! He was also "well-known" in Germany, there was a genuine translator for his lyrics, he published LPs sung by himself in German (a few years ago I sold a completely scratched 1974 Vinyl LP sung in German to an Aznavour enthusiast who wanted to have it no matter how), some were performed in German by other artists like Dalida a.o. - but he never became that popular as in France. Those were the days !

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Lyn Julius's avatar
Lyn Julius
3h

Those were the days when celebrities were bewitched by Israel (Leonard Cohen…) you will not find a single one - except Boy George! - singing about Jerusalem today….

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