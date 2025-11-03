We all need to start using the phrase “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”. We need to use it repeatedly and all the time. We need to focus all our articles and all our energies into spreading this much searched for antibody.

To those who haven’t quite catched on, the war was never in Gaza. Rather it was in the hearts and minds of every young person in the Western World. It was the battle for Truth itself.

There is much in this war that falls within a grey area. The Great Genocide Blood Libel isn’t one of them. It’s clear. It’s obvious. It’s deadly. “Genocide” is a claim used to defame the entire Jewish people. Worse than that, it’s an attack on the very foundation of our civilization —that which relies on the precise use of language and the accurate transmission of memory.

Where Truth no longer exists - where it’s subverted to serve a lesser aim of power or empathy or peace or freedom or justice - the Western World falls. Any goal, however noble, that is attained by the denial of fact and the denigration of Truth is a flagstone on the way to hell. We need to stop, turn around and say “Here and no further!”

The genocide claim is a lie. An obvious, blatant and inexcusable lie. Previously, I have explained the reasons why, so I refer the reader to that text and thereby avoid unnecessary repetition. That essay was important. It gave the arguments for our case. It gave the arguments for the bleeding obvious, understandable to those of all of good faith.

The text with the arguments is here:

Arguments are important because they found our position on Truth. They prioritize fact, reality and reason. They show our friends that the mission is just —and we might - just might - persuade the genuinely open-minded.

Arguments are vital for us, but useless for them. They will point to the United Nations, the experts and the Irish government — and they’ll quote Gideon Levy for good measure. No forensic cross-examination will be capable of changing their minds, the argument from authority being ever so illogically powerful. Those in the middle will see our case - they will consider it - but at best they will stay on the fence, stating that if the United Nations conclude something, it must, at least, have some merit.

Arguments are vital for us, but useless for them. We believe in Truth; they believe in “justice”, “freedom” and an empathy which trumps all reason.

Arguments are vital for us…

… but how can we reach them?

There is an answer. There is a slogan. THE GREAT GENOCIDE BLOOD LIBEL. Not the arguments behind the slogan and not the truth upon which it is founded, but the slogan itself. Slogans have the power to change worlds.

When Boris Johnson took the nation to the polls in 2019, he achieved an unambiguous parliamentary majority. As with Disraeli before him, his “exotic” personality no doubt helped. As did the danger of a Jeremy Corbyn government. But above all, his victory was founded upon three words —and an unforgettable slogan: Get Brexit Done. All the arguments in the world, whether for or against, would never have had the power of this short, pithy and highly effective phrase. These three words, repeated ad nauseam and brought to life with visual stunts, returned the Blond Bombshell back to number 10 with devastating aplomb.

It was clear. It was uncomplicated. And it tapped into a feeling that was ubiquitous throughout the British population: We’ve had enough of talking about Brexit. Many wanted “Brexit Done” because they had voted for it and were frustrated by two years of Parliamentary obstacles. Yet beyond this core group, there were those who wanted it done (ie dealt with) because they were done with hearing about it. Thus the slogan united much of the nation: the Soft Brexiteers, the Hard Brexiteers and the Had Enough of Brexiteers. Its unprecedented ability to join clarity with ambiguity created a large enough tent for a parliamentary majority.

Importantly though, it was a slogan founded on Truth: Not the truth of Brexit - the consequences of that I’ll leave for you to decide - but the truth that the entire nation, whatever their opinion, was fed up with the subject and wanted to return to some level of national unity. Many political slogans fall flat because of their obvious vacuousness. “Change” for example. Yet where carefully designed, the great slogan can change everything.

The reason that the Far Left have been so successful in mobilizing public opinion is their objectively well thought out sloganeering. It has allowed their supporters to bypass the arguments and tap straight into emotion. Israel is not “committing a genocide” because of any actual facts on the ground, but merely through mindless repetition. If you say “Israel is committing a genocide” enough, then you will come to believe it. That is the power of slogans.

Similarly “Free Palestine” is an ever present master stroke. It taps right into Johnsonian ambiguity. It allows those who genuinely want a free, liberal, independent, democratic Palestine to share street space with those who have a far more nefarious interpretation of “freedom”. It allows those ruled by empathy to march side by side with those driven by Jew Hatred. Some want Palestine to be free. Others want it free of Jews (and any Western influence). Ambiguity translates into “Don’t ask, don’t tell”.

“Globalize the Intifada” is another classic –albeit one that might be a harder sell. The Extreme Left and the Islamist wing know exactly what it means: the murder of Jews on a worldwide scale; the second intifada made glorious winter. Yet the innocent would be forgiven for believing something quite different —that it means making the struggle for a “Free Palestine” an international enterprise. Thus the slogan is both clear and ambiguous.

We need to be honest. The reason that the pro-Truth side has failed over the last two years - or perhaps two and a half decades - is because it has prioritized arguments over slogans. We have so convinced ourselves that the whole world is against us, that we have refused to get down with the kids (of all ages). Much of the world is hostile, but the majority have simply been manipulated by slogans. To repeat, arguments are vital for us - they ensure that our position is based upon Truth - but they are useless for them.

To achieve change, we need an effective slogan.

To achieve change, we need to endlessly repeat “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”.

To be clear, we are never going to change the minds of the human rights establishment or the United Nations or anyone in the intellectual class who is dead set against us. That doesn’t matter: they are a tiny number of people. What we can change, however, is the mindset of the ordinary man and woman who only has the time to hear three words in an election campaign.

To achieve this goal, we need to stop accusing the non-intellectual people on the other side as being unreachable antisemites or as media fodder incapable of brain malleability. It only took three words to Get Brexit Done. It only took two words to get people to campaign for “Ceasefire Now” — and then reject it when a ceasefire was actually on the table.

Surely the Jewish people and our friends are capable of coming up with a slogan.

Surely the Jewish people and our friends are capable of repeating “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”.

We need to be blunt. There are many reasons why we have failed to step up to the plate and a lot of it’s got to do with ego. Unlike the Intifada Globalizers, who have the self-discipline and unselfishness to submit to leadership and unite around a slogan, we have been more concerned with selling our latest book or promoting our best-selling Substack or saying why we are the greatest. The Islamists, unsurprisingly, have been amazing at submission. We have been terrible.

For once in our 3000 year old history, could we finally get our act together and submit to the party line?

For once in our 3000 year old history, could we acquire the humility to endlessly repeat “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”’?

The second reason we have failed is because we have been utterly undisciplined in our subject matter. Jonny has been talking about Rafah, Jimmy has been talking about Iran and Mordechai has been talking about the IDF draft. This has been foolish, because there was only ever one war: The war on Truth. The war on Holocaust memory. The propagation of “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”. The conflict was never in Gaza; it was in the hearts and minds of our audience.

We need to have the discipline to focus on one issue alone: “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”. We need to repeat it over and over and over again. If we don’t, it doesn’t matter how many wars the IDF win: the next generation of Americans will not support us.

Precisely because the other side has no arguments - only slogans and images and false empathy - they have the ability to be disciplined.

They can repeat “Ceasefire Now!” without it meaning a “Ceasefire Now!”

They can repeat “Free Palestine!” without wanting one.

We, by contrast, are trying to out-clever and out-victim each other and it’s a failed strategy. All we need to do is repeat - ad nauseam, endlessly and without pause - “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”. And we will win because our slogan is based on Truth.

It is indeed telling that since I have started banging on about this slogan, some of the Jews have started to argue. Who would have thought it? Some have complained about the use of the word “Great”. Some have complained about the use of the phrase “Blood Libel”. And these are just the people that read my column. Enough arguing! It was arguing that destroyed Jerusalem. Learn something from the playbook of the Islamists and Far Leftists and submit to leadership: just for once.

We need to have the word “Great”: if the Great Fire of London had been named The Fire of London, no school child would remember that it took place in 1666. It would have been confused with the time that the fire brigade were called out to Leytonstone last week. Great doesn’t mean wonderful — just asked those burnt to a cinder in the 17th century! The word “Great” means “You need to remember this”.

We need to have the phrase “Blood Libel”. in the first place, I have road tested the phrase “The Great Genocide Lie” over the last two years with zero impact. it hasn’t worked for a very simple reason: it’s too ambiguous. Just type it into Google. People believe that it refers to Israel lying about there being no genocide.

Blood Libel, by contrast, makes it abundantly clear. It’s the Jews who are talking. It’s the Jews who are confidently saying J’accuse to Sánchez and the UN and everyone in the Irish political establishment. Which is precisely why, in just a one-week period, this phrase is starting to gain some traction.

Yet better than effective, it’s accurate. Of course, it’s not literally a medieval blood libel. It’s a metaphor (duhh!), but an apt one. It expresses the idea that Jews are falsely being accused of killing innocent children without a single grain of evidence. It happened all the way back in Plantagenet England and it’s happening once more today. It’s in our slogan because it’s true.

People are quick to complain that the Israeli government is useless at public relations. If only they were better at disseminating information! If only they could report in real time! If only they could relay their arguments in perfect English! Let us be clear: this is complete bollocks. Even if Professor Steven Pinker was the Israeli spokesman, it would barely make a whiff of difference —because this has never been about arguments. It’s been about feelings v Truth.

Israel is a country, not a campaigning group. What government in the world makes up a slogan and tells its followers (at press conferences) to repeat it? And if Israel did officially tell its audience to repeat “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”, would we comply? I know the answer. You know the answer. Israel is such an effective democracy because no one listens to the government — not even on October 7th, when it was the people who unilaterally went down to defend those Kibbutzim against Hamas. We are pathologically unable to do what we’re told for precisely the same reason that Far Leftists and Islamists can —they love dictatorship. We don’t.

Nonetheless, desperate times call for desperate measures. We need to give up the habit of a lifetime and stop being argumentative, egotistical and obsessed with the finer points of argument.

We need to repeat “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”. And when should we do it? Now!