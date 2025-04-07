FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR [Daniel Clarke-Serret]

In this special period leading up to Pesach (Passover), Guerre and Shalom is honoured to welcome Shlomo Levin as a guest contributor.

Shlomo's background is fascinating and very possibly unique. He received ordination from The Israeli Chief Rabbinate and Yeshivat Hamivtar, and also holds an M.A. in Internati…