Reparations for Slavery (in the Haggadah)
Looking at a topical issue from an ancient perspective
FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR [Daniel Clarke-Serret]
In this special period leading up to Pesach (Passover), Guerre and Shalom is honoured to welcome Shlomo Levin as a guest contributor.
Shlomo's background is fascinating and very possibly unique. He received ordination from The Israeli Chief Rabbinate and Yeshivat Hamivtar, and also holds an M.A. in Internati…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.