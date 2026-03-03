What is freedom? The Anglo-freedom of Churchill? Or the collective “freedom” of Palestine?

Anglo-Hebraic Freedom

Freedom: how may it be defined? To the Anglo mind the question seems almost like child's play. Following the political tradition of Hobbes and Locke, freedom emerges in that space where the law is silent. Where the law commands, we have no choice but to obey, but where the law is mute, we may act according to our own lights. It is not a human who rules - nor a body of humans - but the law. We are subject, literally and metaphorically, to the Rule of Law.

The Law, proudly sporting its capital L, is a legal person, a juridic fiction, a Leviathan. It is a mythical creature, emerging from the depths of chaos, to rule the children of the proud (Job 41:34). It exists not in the world of the physical, but it exists nonetheless. Like a limited company or a political office, it is an essential fiction, without which we cannot hope for peace. And why? For though we may have rights to life, liberty and the produce of our labour, we may only enforce our inheritance in the land where the dove flies unmolested. Should that mighty bird not sit proud atop Ararat, we will remain the haughty hopeless, unable to execute on natural rights in a state/State of tranquility.

That Leviathan offers the proud a pact, a bargain, some may say a contract. It guarantees protection from harm so that we may no more fear the foe. Our neighbor may not assail us. The foreign will meet our pikes in defense.

And if this not be enough, it will afford us a measure of equality. Us, the people. We, the people. Under the Rule of Law, there is equality before the Law. All must tremble under its immense power.

The Law recognizes no King and no noble; The Prince and the Peasant are both mere nothings in his presence. A voice emerges from the Whirlwind - “Where were you when I lay the foundations of the Earth?” (Job 38:4) - as it bellows down contemptuously on the pretensions of the self-judged good. You are all but dust and ashes. From the Earth you were gathered and back to the Earth you will be gathered to your ancestors. The pretensions of the powerful, the moral and the clever are mere vanity, nothing but vanity.

Yet beyond the equality it pronounces in its court and beyond the peace it promises ceaselessly to strive for, the Law allows those in its offices to act as they will. They, the short-term ignoramuses and the long-term proud, will act as they seem fit, harming those that stand in the way of their haughty power.

There is none above the law. There is none to which the legislative victim may appeal. Justice remains supreme, but neutral and detached. Justice is what the Law declares it to be and all are equally subject to its monstrosities. Better that than the city crumble and all be engaged in a war of all against all.

None may appeal to Heaven, for Sovereignty was granted to us in a whirlwind and trustingly dispatched in a storm. All that remains is the still small voice that whispers to us of the Good. David, the monarch, sent Uriah to die at the front. He saw Bathsheva and desired her. He sinned against God. He offended the Good. But he acted with “Justice” for he was the Leviathan; Uriah had no appeal against the word of the Law, even in his death. All were subject to the decrees of the monarch, be they lowly or ever so mighty; even generals were condemned to death faced with the equalizing force of the Law.

Liberty & the Limits of Freedom

Thus the Law may be bad, yet it be Just. And so we must respect the Law, but not trust it. Respect it for its peace; respect it for its equality; yet tremble in the face of its power. It must be limited for the sake of us all.

An absolute monarch could destroy us all in the name of our salvation. The rule of the few could crush the poor. The rule of the many could become tyranical. So we cage the Law within its limits. We guard the Law within its holy tent. We balance its penchant for wrongdoing with the powers of separation. There may be one Sovereign, but no one person may represent the Sovereign.

It is the Limited Company with the extensive board. It is the public company with shares abounding. The Law is feared, therefore restricted; its powers limited to what it was charged to do. Though it must bring the peace, and defend the good Job against sfortuna, we must clip its wings so that it remains beside the stranded Ark, supporting Noah’s family in their quest for liberty.

Liberty. How the bell rings upon hearing that word! How the Anglo awakes to its soulful rallying cry! Liberty is that space which the Law left for us. Now at peace, she trusted us to go our own way.

Liberty is the Law's lovechild with the still, small voice. She rejected Biblical Kings and warring aristocracies. She cursed the revolution in the name of the many. Instead she carved a space for the lowly Jobs and the wandering Pennsylvanians to strike their own path within the community of Law. Liberty is beloved for it is the freedom of the Anglo-West.

Rousseau’s Freedom

Yet Liberty is not the only freedom. The mind of glory becomes a mind of ashes when diffused in the primordial soup of modernity. Freedom is the rallying Cry of Qutbian islamism as it stakes its violent path across the Middle East and the world beyond. Freedom was the cause of the French Revolution though it proceeded with Terror and climaxed with Imperial War.

So what is this freedom of which the continentals speak? Is it an abused orphan that sees the light in an act of audacious word manipulation? Or should these claims of freedom be taken with their due seriousness? What is the freedom of which Jean Jacques Rousseau spoke so passionately?

Rousseau sees freedom because of the law and not in its spite. How may the individual be free when it is another that legislates? How may we emancipate when representatives speak on our behalf? The free man of Rousseau’s dreams is autonomous, a Kantian self- legislator in the most literal sense. All the laws of the State are made by all. There is no Rule by Law; no Leviathan that stands over us. Instead, WE are the Law. We rule ourselves. The Social Contract is our agreement to take responsibility for government.

The Englishman looks at this formula with barely concealed laughter. The American dismisses it with the wave of a conceited hand. How may we, in our great numbers, legislate for ourselves? How may a common will be divined from the collective contradictions of the massed millions? Without representatives, how may we put forward the interests of our faction, the necessities of our class and the forgotten silence of our minorities? Is this not an ideal concocted among Ivory Towers? Is this freedom of which Rousseau speaks a disguised despotism, a chance for the realization of dictatorial ambition?

If some great leader is to form our nation anew, decide upon the common will of the silent unrepresented and punish those who rebel against their “own legislation”, what are we to conclude but that freedom is really unfreedom and that Liberty has been martyred upon the fields of France? Perhaps Rousseau’s Social Contract stated the truth, there in one infamous phrase: “Whoever refuses to obey the general will will be forced to do so by the entire body; this means merely that he will be forced to be free". Bone-chilling. Noah is to be exiled once more to the flooded Seas.

Longing for Psychological Freedom

Yet though the repercussions of Rousseau “freedom” are unconscionable, and we mourn its ill-effect upon the guillotined of Paris, the downtrodden of Russia, the starved of the Ukraine and the suicide bombed of Tel Aviv, we may not, nonetheless, dismiss his philosophy as insincere recipe for Republican dictatorship. When Rousseau speaks of freedom, he speaks to a great longing of the Soul — to return to a status quo ante of calm stability; to return to the days when Savage Man thought only of his current survival and eschewed the poisoned chalice of perfectibility.

When Man emerged from the caves and, conceiving of language, thought of his future improvement, he was cursed. He was enchained to the idea of self-improvement, global-improvement, innovation and a better future. He became restless and unsatisfied. Culminating in modern America, he became uncomfortable in the midst of great prosperity and unprecedented liberty. It was said best by de Tocqueville:

“At first sight there is something astonishing in this spectacle of so many lucky men restless in the midst of abundance. But it is a spectacle as old as the world; all that is new is to see a whole people performing in it".

Rousseau’s “freedom” represents an untapped desire to return to the state of nature. Not Locke’s tribal “state of nature”. Not Hobbes’ “state of nature” between intelligent humans that sought a better life. Rather a natural “state of nature” when men know neither language nor ambition, just food, females and sleep. To be free at last from striving and fighting and suffering and craving. To be free from the competition that leaves even the happy in misery.

Although he may claim otherwise, Rousseau’s freedom isn't a political freedom, but a psychological one amongst the travails of modernity. It is the desire to return to a simpler time. It is the acceptance that political despotism is a small price for internal contentment. Better we leave all affairs of State to the politicians, better we leave all affairs of the spirit to the Church, than we suffer the psychological agony of decision and the restlessness of endless movement. Liberty must be surrendered so that internal “freedom” may begin. should the government choose to give us a small square of personal choice, we will be grateful. Yet we neither demand it nor expect it. We obey lest the entire ship of State be wrecked amongst the rocks —and our mental stability along with it.

The Leader’s Burden

When we begin to think of Rousseau in this way, we understand his attractions to the unhappy modern man — to the Western citizen forced to struggle and compete, to the downtrodden Arab faced with decline, to the religious believer struggling to explain the mysteries of the world.

Dostoevski's Grand Inquisitor had to explain it to Jesus. When challenged by the Christian God as to the church's failure to uphold freedom, he replied that the Church took away the people’s internal struggles for their own good. The freedom of Jesus was too much for them; they needed a higher class of intellects to decide for them. The burden of the Catholic Church was to suffer in silence while their flock reaped the rewards of psychological calm.

Perhaps Moses faced the similar struggle. Released from Egypt, the Israelites were unable to take advantage of their liberty. They needed a totalizing law both to express their common will, and - more urgently - to bring them internal peace.

They had been slaves. They knew only how to obey orders. So Moses took the heroic burden upon himself to create a nation, to craft its laws, to shape a new civil religion and place the worries of his people upon his own fragile shoulders. Often it was too much to bear. Like Dostoevski’s Catholic Church, the responsibility of decision has its cost, but it’s a cost that the leader has the bear:

“He asked the LORD, “Why have you brought this trouble on your servant? What have I done to displease you that you put the burden of all these people on me? Did I conceive all these people? Did I give them birth? Why do you tell me to carry them in my arms, as a nurse carries an infant, to the land you promised on oath to their ancestors? Where can I get meat for all these people? They keep wailing to me, ‘Give us meat to eat!’ I cannot carry all these people by myself; the burden is too heavy for me. If this is how you are going to treat me, please go ahead and kill me—if I have found favor in your eyes—and do not let me face my own ruin.” (Numbers 11:11-15)

Reaffirming True Freedom

So in this modern world of tumult, which freedom are we to seek? The true individual liberty of the anglosphere? Or the acceptance of Rousseau’s despotism that finally gives us internal peace?

Do we accept that we own ourselves - freemen in true Lockean fashion - or do we see ourselves as part of a greater national body where hand may not rebel against the foot lest the entire State come to ruin?

Do we take the Grand Inquisitor's burden - Moses’ anguish - upon each of our individual shoulders or do we leave that responsibility to a small group of the elect?

The primordial desire to surrender to Rousseau's philosophy is powerful. The hope for rest, solitude, calm and endless meditation.

For those in the majority it is a small price to pay. All they ask is the right to continue with their national culture — something that Franco and his nationalists were all too willing to concede.

Yet for us (for me), a tiny minority of a minority, strangers even in the lands of our birth, we cannot afford to wallow in the comfort of the state of nature. We the nomads, affirm the Lockean creed, not because we are happy with our restlessness, but because we have no choice. The majority may cede their rights for eternal psychological comfort, but for us that would mean slavery, a return to Egypt, to the hell of personal self-preservation.

We, the liberal democrats, are in the fight of our lives. Majorities may see no evil in a despotism that protects their culture and civil religion, yet we see the horror of enslavement. Liberty is hard. It demands citizenship. Citizenship is hard. It demands true involvement in politics.

I too hope for calm. That’s why we have death. Yet we live, so let us reaffirm our struggle, so that we may live with dignity.