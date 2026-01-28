To enjoy “Pure Jewish Anger” and all Guerre and Shalom books, please sign up as paid!

First there was PAX ARABICA. Then there came PURE JEWISH ANGER, a post-10/7 poetry-prose anthology and an exclusive benefit for paid subscribers.

It’s a collection of unrestrained poetry prose rage on the current, horrific situation that the Jews find themselves in.

From century-spanning antisemitism to interminable Palestinian violence to non-existent Palestinian accountability to the nefarious United Nations, we are assailed from all sides.

It’s time for someone to speak the truth unrestrained.

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

Preface:

1. Pure Jewish Anger

2. Palestinian Ultimatum

3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…

4. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations

And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and [then??] they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. (Isaiah, 2:4)

[Image: Isaiah speaks at the United Nations]