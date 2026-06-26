Below is the full contents (with links) for my new book “Pure Jewish Anger.” It is available exclusively to paid subscribers of this publication, so sign up today….and spread, spread, spread!

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 6

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 7 to 13

7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 14 to 18

Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil