Pure Jewish Anger: The Book in Full
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PURE JEWISH ANGER
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
OPENING STATEMENT:
DEFENDANT A: Middle East
Indictments 1 to 6
Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 3. Palestinian Ultimatum // 4. Cultural appropriation // 5. Jesus is a Palestinian // 6. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations.
DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est
Indictments 7 to 13
7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!
DEFENDANT C: Us
Indictments 14 to 18
Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud
If the Lie-Kud could 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 16. You don’t live here! 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go 18. Ha’Ger (The Stranger)