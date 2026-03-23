October 7th was an event which changed the world - militarily and strategically, within the university and the magazine, in the Middle East and throughout the Western World. There is no stone of life which it left unturned and so it is little surprise that is has spurred voluminous writing. What is hasn’t done is produce poetry. Until now. Until today. “Pure Jewish Anger” is unapologetically a poetry prose anthology.

So why have I turned to this most neglected of art forms? Why did I not simply follow the herd and produce polemic tinged with prose?

To ask these questions assumes a premise, and a premise which is well-deserved: that poetry is inaccessible and pompous at that. It prioritises beauty over communication, couplet over complex —and is understandable only to the professor.

To such critiques, I cannot but agree. Poetry, traditionally, has been the last redoubt of the opaque, but this anthology will follow a different path: the path of directness, the path of the blunt.

Poetry, or at least poetry prose, has a hidden power -an immense fusion energy- which supercharges communication. It allows the writer to speak directly to the reader in a way - in a visceral way - that's simply impossible in other art forms. Painting speaks with imprecise emotion. Academic-speak forments confusion. Analysis leads to interpretation.

Poetry alone allows the author to communicate their mind; unfiltered, animated and direct; the nearest human culture has ever been to the Vulcan Mind Meld. We can never hope to know the inner world with precision, the categories which define an individual’s being, but poetry well used comes damn close. To use a biblical analogy, we can see the author’s back, but never come face to face.

Poetry has been misused; such is undeniable. It is the greatest shame of our literary civilisation. Hijacked by the too clever by half, it has been abused to hide meaning. It is has been violated as tool of self-superiority.

Yet poetry’s true potential may still be exploited; that is our purpose here. The rage we feel since October 7th is palpable: towards the unending violence of Palestinian society, yes, but also, and in particular, towards the West. The university, the BBC and the disrespect for Truth; above all The Great Genocide Blood Libel. The Liberal Jew feels powerless and in the increasingly authoritarian Likud, they find no repose even within Israel. They are assailed from all sides.

It is through poetry alone that we can speak directly. It is through emotion alone that we can hope to change the narrative. Argument is our foundation, truth is our rock, but those alone are powerless to convince the sceptical in a world of ideology. So we must go directly to the heart. We must communicate in the most powerful of senses. Informed by argument, but fueled by rage, we can reject the falsehoods that are disguised as reasonableness.

The new Palestine cult engulfing Western streets and political judgment is (ironically) our model. They have long abandoned reason in favour of simplistic slogans and direct action. Now we must respond in kind, buttressed by reason, as per our principles, but speaking with unrestrained, primal voice, attacking the Western imagination where it hurts: misused empathy, hopeless simplification and a desire to be “on the right side of history”.

This anthology is poetry at its most visceral, a direct appeal to the Western mind against the assault of Rousseau’s common will. By using the weapons of our enemies, we will retake the West for Truth. Enlightenment Now means emotion first. Rage as an antidote to naked aggression —the war against the foundations of our society.

Poetry prose is the only way to change the narrative - of that I'm sure - for hell hath no fury like a Jew enraged and a Westerner in despair.

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PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Preface:

PART A: Middle East

Entry 1. Pure Jewish Anger

Entry 2. Palestinian Ultimatum

Entry 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…

Entry 4. Cultural Appropriation

PART B: Far (W)est

Entry 5. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations

Entry 6. Common Will

Entry 7. Ivory Towers: Sold

To be continued….