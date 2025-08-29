Pure Jewish Anger: A post-10/7 poetry anthology
A collection of 10 "rock poems" for our new antisemitic age
From century-spanning antisemitism to interminable Palestinian violence to non-existent Palestinian accountability to the nefarious United Nations to far-left, “pro-Palestine”, flag waving extremists to the cultural capture of our universities to the Palestinianisation of our human rights establishment to widespread cultural/historical appropriation to pompous, media, one-sided sermonising to photojournalist deception to the Great Genocide Lie, we are assailed from all sides.
PART 1
CONTENTS:
I’M A JEW WHO LIKES IRONY
PURE JEWISH ANGER
PALESTINIAN ULTIMATUM
- 10: Coming soon!
I’M A JEW WHO LIKES IRONY
A meditation on antisemitism
I'm a rich, greedy banker; I'm a poor, dirty immigrant. I'm the capitalist who caused the financial crisis; I'm a revolutionary Marxist. I'm a New York liberal who is destroying faith-loving America; I stubbornly follow the "vengeful God" of the "Old Testament". I'm an anti-nationalist George Soros; I'm an anti-liberal lover of apartheid. I control the UN and world affairs; I break the UN resolutions you all pass against me. I control the world media; I'm a guilty murderer according to CNN and Al-Jazeera. I'm disloyal to my country; I run my own country in a secret cabal. I am a poor victim, a lamb to the slaughter; I fight "militaristically" for my homeland. I'm an olive-skinned white supremacist; I'm a subhuman non-aryan. I'm a "foreign" Indian, Iraqi and Moroccan; I'm a "privileged" white person. I'm a Polish Jew who should "Go back to Palestine!"; I'm an Israeli Jew who should "Go back to Poland!" And don't forget that I killed I in the New Testament. I'm a Jew who likes irony; that alone is true. So end antisemitism today and let no poetic couplet contradict that.
PURE JEWISH ANGER
The literary consequence of 2000 years of genocide.
Warning: this poem contains “bad language”. After 2000 years, some things need to be said. The world is taking the fucking piss. Two thousand years of constant persecution, expulsions, blood libels, pogroms, forced expulsions and REAL genocide. Egyptians, Babylonians, Romans, Christians, Muslims, atheist academics: there isn’t a single group for whom anti-Jewish hate isn’t acceptable. Holocaust. The world was sympathetic. Were they fuck! Not a single country took us in; Not a single country wanted us. Languishing in refugee camps to rot; while Nazis were taken in by the West, their crimes forgotten. The good ‘ol US of A: “No more dirty Jews for us”. Britannia? “No alien immigration wanted ‘ol chap”. And as for those lovely Arabs…they sided with the Nazis! And they wanted to finish the genocide. The Arabs of the Middle East are more than happy to immigrate to Britain, to the US and to France. After all, there aren’t enough failed Muslim countries in the world. But they couldn’t share a tiny strip of land with my homeless people. It was extermination or nothing. They destroyed our ancient communities in Yemen. They threw us out from Egypt. They ended thousands of years of Jewish history in our Iraqi heartland. There is barely a Jew left in the Arab world. We are nearly extinct in our indigenous region. Only Israel remains; And they want us gone. We’ve tried to appease them. We’ve tried to appease them for a hundred bloody years. Transjordanian Palestine given free of charge. Partition plan after partition plan rejection. Peel Commission? No. UN ‘47? No. We even tried to hand the West Bank back after ‘67, but the response was the same. No. No No. Three times the hateful bell of “Nein” rang from Khartoum. Khartoum? Yes you heard right. The capital of Sudan. The capital of murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing in 2024. But do the ICC care? The ICJ? The disgusting United Nations? The sainted South Africans? Of course not. They couldn’t care less about any war unless it is one launched on the Jews. Yet I digress. In the 1990s and 2000s, we tried one last throw of the dice. We offered everything they could have wanted bar our own extermination. And how did those innocent Palestinians react? With rejection. With a fat, stinking “No”. And worse, they started a campaign of terrorist murder as a thank-you gift. Arafat: You really were the criminal of the century. But did the lovely world take our side? Did they castigate the innocent Palestinians for launching a reign of terror? Did they place the blame firmly with the Arabs for starting the war; and murdering us on the streets? What do you think? The West placed all the blame on Jewish shoulders. The Palestinians were innocent for violent rejectionism. They were innocent for murder on the buses. They were innocent for murder in the wedding halls. They were innocent for murdering peace. Just offer them a State, the West counselled. We just did you fucking morons; and this was their response. And here we are in 2024. We’ve had two decades now of the Palestinian Authority denying Jewish history and telling unfounded lie after unfounded lie in international institutions. The Jews are “Europeans”, they deceive. The Palestinians are “Canaanites” and “Philistines”, they continue. We suffered 50 Holocausts excreets that serial liar Mahmood Abbas. Well who knows? Perhaps the Palestinians are Philistines: they act totally uncivilized. Perhaps they are Canaanites: they murder babies to their god. But the West wasn’t finished yet. What was their response to October 7th? Their response to murder, rape, beheadings? Their response to babies in ovens, torn off breasts and music lovers massacred? Their response to hostages living in hell? To place the blame fully on Israel as per fucking usual. To remove any hint of agency, responsibility or adulthood from a Palestinian nation that’s cried wolf once too often. After 2 days of solidarity with the Jewish State, the “liberal” West; which cancels freedom and and allows its enemy to preach from university lecterns; which wouldn’t melt a snowflake and would rather destroy Christianity than stop weekly hate marches; played its usual two-faced games. The media and academia and even the police have been allowed to transform into Hamas-supporting groupies. The Jews build up these academic institutions. We gave our knowledge and expertise. We are the backbone of the Western liberal intellectual class; just as we were in Germany before the war. And this is how you repay us. AGAIN. You’ve lost your backbone. Harvard: Go fuck yourself. “Israel must stop the fighting. Israel is committing war crimes. Israel is murdering babies. Israel is committing GENOCIDE.” Blood libel and slander. Lie after fucking lie. The United Nations that was formed in the aftermath of the Holocaust, The ICJ that was formed likewise, The ICC that was emerged in its memory, and International Human Rights Law forged in the fires of Nuremberg and through the trial of Eichmann; All these tools, developed by Jews and their supporters to make the world a better place, are now being used against us. Mercilessly Sudan? Xingjiand? Burma? Eritrea? Syria? Who cares? All international human rights “experts” are interested in in continuing the genocide of the Jewish people. Oh just offer them a State counsels Jew-expelling Spain. That will satisfy them, agrees “bastion of liberal values (except in Palestine)” Norway. “Freedom for Palestine!” adds terrorist-producing Ireland. Is this an Irish joke? Thought they were outlawed along with murdering Jews. The Jewish people can not trust anyone. Not the law, not academia, not the United Nations of evil; and not the human rights elite. And as for America: it is possibly the most unreliable ally one could hope for. If the Americans had dealt with the Arab revolt of the 30s instead of the British, they would probably have given up after 2 weeks because of protests in Michigan. The broadcast media will listen to any made up death figure from Hamas. They will agree unquestioningly with how Hamas describes any incident. “Israel targeted a hospital” “Israel carpet bombed civilians” They are entitled to their luxury self-mendacity; They don’t have to die with the consequences. And how they cower behind half-line retractions when the facts finally come to light. They spread Hamas lies and we are ones that suffer. And governments: Don’t make me laugh. They pander to Muslim voters and invite Gazan asylum seekers to Birmingham just to give them more people to pander to in future. What they don’t do is get the hate marches off the streets or make the streets of London safe for a Jew with a Kippah. We now have 5 years of Keir Starmer telling Muslim voters that he is trying to stop a non-existent genocide and doing all in his power to create a Palestinian terror State just kilometres from Tel Aviv. I repeat: The Palestinians have been offered State after State after State after State. Is there something about being on the progressive left which doesn’t make people understand the blindingly obvious? And when there is a "ceasefire" and Hamas continues to fire rockets into Tel Aviv, what are you going to do? Tell Israel to reply proportionately while children have no security in their homes at night. Do you care about the Israelis displaced from the North and the South? Don’t you know how tiny Israel is and that there is nowhere to evacuate to? Zionism promised us safety in Israel but there isn’t even safety there. The only world that will be safe for Jews is one where you stop hating us and stop funding those who hate us. The only world that will be safe for Jews is one where you seek justice and true human rights: a world without the evil of Libya and Russia and Eritrea and Syria. And do you have anything to say about how the Palestinians reigned havoc in Jordan and destroyed Lebanon? Do you want that on the doorstep of Israel? Do you want that (Jess Phillips MP) in Birmingham Yardley? And as for Israel’s government, the people of Israel probably don’t want it. The Jews of Britain definitely don’t want it. We all want peace and seek peace and have yearned for peace. We all want Israel to be recognised as a beloved member of the free world with a top class justice system to boot. But when the world constantly stands in opposition to Israel and lets the Palestinians get away with century-long murder; when every peace effort is thrown in our faces and we are the ones to take the blame; when every Israeli Prime Minister is criticised be they left or right; then this is the kind of government you are going to get. When Jews have no hope for safety in this world but for the coming of the Messiah, then you will get a government with desperate messianics. So free worlders: what are you going to do? Are you finally going to force the Palestinians to wear the consequences of their actions; or are you going to continue your appeasement to genocidaires? The West supports evil and it will get evil when the Middle East comes to Europe. You have been warned. And you once again you don’t give a fuck.
PALESTINIAN ULTIMATUM
On the sad death of peace
Yasser Arafat: criminal of the century. How to put into words my sheer distain, nay hatred for this man. Despite his career of terrorism, murder and mayhem, he could have been remembered as a peace maker. His history of lies, deceptions, Nakba fairy tales, refugee camp creations, foreign governmental destabilisations and Saddam Hussein cheerleading forgotten in a handshake. Peace was in our grasp. We could taste it. The possibility of two states for two peoples was in sight. He had a willing Israeli Prime Minister. A willing Israeli people. But he failed to rise to the occasion of Oslo; responding in silence, proposing no counter. Instead he launched the greatest terror wave in history. Israeli men, women and children attacked day after day in their restaurants, their cafés, their buses and their streets. Nowhere was safe. And Israelis still don't feel safe. He launched 2 decades and counting of hopelessness and misery; Of endless death, Gazan confrontations, rocket attacks, rape-murder massacres and a culture of blood and violence for which no Western - let alone Muslim or Arab - leader holds him responsible. He launched 2 decades and counting of Israel de-legitimisation: at the United Nations, on Western campuses, and among "progressive" elites. And he launched 2 decades of hopelessness in Israeli politics. He gave her body politic ever more right-wing political parties; Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir. He gave us the unending rule of a corrupt right-ocracy. He infected the world with no consequence Palestinianism: where you you can reject peace and be celebrated as a victim, where you rinse and repeat and the euros keep flowing in, where you destroy the future for instant forgiveness, where you provoke war for fun, others paying the cost. He destroyed his people's dreams, hopes and aspirations; and then he destroyed ours. He bred a people built to hate for a living, educated for evil and schooled on forever war. This is the Arafat legacy: Peace can be jettisoned terrorism can be nutured, violence can be celebrated, rape can be lauded, murder can be glorified and there isn't any cost. THERE'S NEVER ANY COST. The World will help them rebuild time and time again. They can turn their city into a bomb-rigged hellscape, invite carnage, dance at destruction, and they can do it repeatedly, knowing that consequences are reserved for adults. Well not this time. Arafat's children and they ARE children have destroyed their own future irreparably. The Hamas-Fatah-Freedom from Peace playground polity, that bullies and hurts the good kids with impunity, has finally hit the moral rocks. The thugs have been beaten up and no more will misguided parental protection be their saviour. I am not prepared to pay another penny for Gazan reconstruction. Not one more! No more condos to be financed on the promise of future destruction. No more schools primed to kill. Not unless they surrender, disarm, admit defeat and ostracise violence. If a PA Leader could advocate peace and survive, we'd have a future. If Palestinian peaceniks had a place to proselytize, then we'd have hope. But it won’t happen. We know it won’t happen. We pray for something that will never come to pass: that they'll take responsibility, smell the moral coffee and realise the abyss they've created. But it won’t happen. We can no longer lie to ourselves. Let us say it plain. Palestinians no longer deserve a State. They have forfeited the right to self-determination. They have have harassed their neighbours for last time. [The Israelis have had their fill, the Jordanians too and let's not forget the Lebanese.] The consequences must finally come. **** Ahmed, let me speak plainly. There is only one way out; one tried and tested method for cheating prophetic doom: Admit you lost. Face your guilt. Surrender. And beg like the Germans before you for forgiveness. If you do that; and plead for a real lasting peace; if you finally reject violence, forming parties of hope, then we'll consider your plea. Otherwise go. Just go. Get out of our lives and leave us be. Go like the Romans, like Assyrians in shame. Like Pharoah before you: Be gone! Go; and let my people go! Be a footnote on history's uncivilised page deservedly unremembered. If you have nothing to offer but hate and tears, then we have no reason to accept. So offer now. And offer wisely. Here's the truth: It's been awful knowing you. You've made the school a misery. But a new headmaster's in town and the behaviour's going to change. We hope one day you'll receive a good education in a school called civilisation, in cultures where human dignity is respected. But alas the bell has tolled. Your country's been shut down, graded as failing. Failing its people, failing our people, failing the world. You're a nation of losers. You lose and lose and never take the blame; never take responsibility. And we've finally had enough. We've had enough of murderous barbarism. So we give you one last chance; one final shot at redemption. Accept Israel in peace or face the consequences. The choice is yours. Choose life. Or Palestine is done.
