Warning: this article contains “bad language”. After 2000 years, and a particularly depressing year, some things need to be said.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The world is taking the fucking piss. Two thousand years of constant persecution, expulsions, blood libels, pogroms, forced expulsions and REAL genocide. Egyptians, Babylonians, Romans, Christians, Muslims, atheist academics: there isn’t a single group for whom anti-Jewish hate isn’t acceptable. Holocaust. The world was sympathetic. Were they fuck! Not a single country took us in; Not a single country wanted us. Languishing in refugee camps to rot; while Nazis were taken in by the West, their crimes forgotten. The good ‘ol US of A: “No more dirty Jews for us”. Britannia? “No alien immigration wanted ‘ol chap”. And as for those lovely Arabs…they sided with the Nazis! And they wanted to finish the genocide. The Arabs of the Middle East are more than happy to immigrate to Britain, to the US and to France. After all, there aren’t enough failed Muslim countries in the world. But they couldn’t share a tiny strip of land with my homeless people. It was extermination or nothing. They destroyed our ancient communities in Yemen. They threw us out from Egypt. They ended thousands of years of Jewish history in our Iraqi heartland. There is barely a Jew left in the Arab world. We are nearly extinct in our indigenous region. Only Israel remains; And they want us gone. We’ve tried to appease them. We’ve tried to appease them for a hundred bloody years. Transjordanian Palestine given free of charge. Partition plan after partition plan rejection. Peel Commission? No. UN ‘47? No. We even tried to hand the West Bank back after ‘67, but the response was the same. No. No No. Three times the hateful bell of “Nein” rang from Khartoum. Khartoum? Yes you heard right. The capital of Sudan. The capital of murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing in 2025. But do the ICC care? The ICJ? The disgusting United Nations? The sainted South Africans? Of course not. They couldn’t care less about any war unless it is one launched on the Jews. Yet I digress. In the 1990s and 2000s, we tried one last throw of the dice. We offered everything they could have wanted bar our own extermination. And how did those innocent Palestinians react? With rejection. With a fat, stinking “No”. And worse, they started a campaign of terrorist murder as a thank-you gift. Arafat: You really were the criminal of the century. But did the lovely world take our side? Did they castigate the innocent Palestinians for launching a reign of terror? Did they place the blame firmly with the Arabs for starting the war and murdering us on the streets? What do you think? The West placed all the blame on Jewish shoulders. The Palestinians were innocent for violent rejectionism. They were innocent for murder on the buses. They were innocent for murder in the wedding halls. They were innocent for murdering peace. Just offer them a State, the West counselled. We just did you fucking morons; and this was their response. And here we are in 2025. We’ve had two decades now of the Palestinian Authority denying Jewish history and telling unfounded lie after unfounded lie in international institutions. The Jews are “Europeans”, they deceive. The Palestinians are “Canaanites” and “Philistines”, they continue. We suffered 50 Holocausts excreets that serial liar Mahmood Abbas. Well who knows? Perhaps the Palestinians are Philistines: they act totally uncivilized. Perhaps they are Canaanites: they murder babies to their god. But the West wasn’t finished yet. What was their response to October 7th? Their response to murder, rape, beheadings? Their response to babies in ovens, torn off breasts and music lovers massacred? Their response to hostages living in hell? To place the blame fully on Israel as per fucking usual. To remove any hint of agency, responsibility or adulthood from a Palestinian nation that’s cried wolf once too often. After 2 days of solidarity with the Jewish State, the “liberal” West; which cancels freedom and allows its enemies to preach from university lecterns; which wouldn’t melt a snowflake and would rather destroy Christianity than stop weekly hate marches; played its usual two-faced games. The media and academia and even the police have been allowed to transform into Hamas-supporting groupies. The Jews build up these academic institutions. We gave our knowledge and expertise. We are the backbone of the Western liberal intellectual class; just as we were in Germany before the war. And this is how you repay us. AGAIN. You’ve lost your backbone. Columbia: Go fuck yourself. “Israel must stop defending itself. Israel is committing war crimes. Israel is murdering babies. Israel is committing GENOCIDE.” Blood libel and slander. Lie after fucking lie. The United Nations that was formed in the aftermath of the Holocaust, The ICJ that was formed likewise, The ICC that was emerged in its memory, and International Human Rights Law forged in the fires of Nuremberg and through the trial of Eichmann; All these tools, developed by Jews and their supporters to make the world a better place, are now being used against us. Mercilessly. Sudan? Xingjiand? Burma? Eritrea? Syria? Who cares? All international human rights “experts” are interested in in continuing the genocide of the Jewish people. Oh just offer them a State counsels Jew-expelling Spain. That will satisfy them, agrees “bastion of liberal values (except in Palestine)” Norway. “Freedom for Palestine!” adds terrorist-producing Ireland. Is this an Irish joke? Thought they were outlawed along with murdering Jews. The Jewish people can not trust anyone. Not the law, not academia, not the United Nations of evil; and not the human rights elite. And as for America: it is possibly the most unreliable ally one could hope for. If the Americans had dealt with the Arab revolt of the 30s instead of the British, they would probably have given up after 2 weeks because of protests in Michigan. The broadcast media will listen to any made up death figure from Hamas. They will agree unquestioningly with how Hamas describes any incident. “Israel targeted a hospital” “Israel carpet bombed civilians” They are entitled to their luxury self-mendacity; They don’t have to die with the consequences. And how they cower behind half-line retractions when the facts finally come to light. They spread Hamas lies and we are ones that suffer. And governments: Don’t make me laugh. They pander to Muslim voters and invite Gazan asylum seekers to Birmingham just to give them more people to pander to in future. What they don’t do is get the hate marches off the streets or make the streets of London safe for a Jew with a Kippah. I repeat: The Palestinians have been offered State after State after State after State. Is there something about being on the progressive left which doesn’t make people understand the blindingly obvious? And when this "ceasefire" breaks down and Hamas continues to fire rockets into Tel Aviv, what are you going to do? Tell Israel to reply proportionately while children have no security in their homes at night. Do you care about the Israelis displaced from the North and the South? Don’t you know how tiny Israel is and that there is nowhere to evacuate to? Zionism promised us safety in Israel but there isn’t even safety there. The only world that will be safe for Jews is one where you stop hating us and stop funding those who hate us. The only world that will be safe for Jews is one where you seek justice and true human rights: a world without the evil of Libya and Russia and Eritrea and Syria. And do you have anything to say about how the Palestinians reigned havoc in Jordan and destroyed Lebanon? Do you want that on the doorstep of Israel? Do you want that (Jess Phillips MP) in Birmingham Yardley? And as for Israel’s government, the people of Israel probably don’t want it. The Jews of Britain definitely don’t want it. We all want peace and seek peace and have yearned for peace. We all want Israel to be recognised as a beloved member of the free world with a top class justice system to boot. But when the world constantly stands in opposition to Israel and lets the Palestinians get away with century-long murder; when every peace effort is thrown in our faces and we are the ones to take the blame; when every Israeli Prime Minister is criticised be they left or right; then this is the kind of government you are going to get. When Jews have no hope for safety in this world but for the coming of the Messiah, then you will get a government with desperate messianics. So free worlders: what are you going to do? Are you finally going to force the Palestinians to wear the consequences of their actions; or are you going to continue your appeasement with genocidaires? The West supports evil and it will get evil when the Middle East comes to Europe. You have been warned. And you once again you don’t give a fuck.