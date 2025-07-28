[VIDEO: A high quality debate between politicians. Unimaginable today.]

When Politicians were the Cream of Society

Who should rule: Lovers of knowledge or lovers of gain? Those that seek the truth or those that seek their own aggrandizement? It is this question that is at the heart of Plato's Republic. Yet far from being an ancient matter, it is this question that continues to trouble us to this day.

I would recommend that reader watches British political shows from the 1970s. You may feel as if you've arrived on a different planet; but less because of the exotic fashions and more because of the maturity of political discourse. It was in this era that the British State entered into the then European community and debate was raging then just as it continues to do so in our own time.

The difference, however, is the nature of that debate. Whereas the early 21st century is a time of soundbites, shallow populism and hackneyed appeals to emotion, the 1970s saw adult discussion which treated the people like intelligent agents. Just marvel how Edward Heath and Michael Foot communicated with one another. Roy Jenkins and Enoch Powell too. All came from very different political families and entirely different social backgrounds, yet as clips from Thames TV attest, they spoke using arguments to persuade instead of emotion to deride. Heath was a Conservative Pro-European and Foot a socialist opponent of the community, yet their highly academic level of argumentation was impeccable. When you see posh-speaking, soon to be EC chief, Jenkins - a social riser from a poor, Welsh, coal mining background - confronting Powell - the most brilliant university scholar of his generation and a master of the Greek classics - on the topic of inflation, it is clear that politicians of that vintage were cut from a different cloth.

Video: Serious politicians with serious debating

A mere 50 years ago, it seemed like Plato's fears were unfounded. Here we had a long-standing democracy, but instead of falling into the decay of over-permissiveness and disrespect for authority, those at the head of the British state ensured “rule of the best”. From Foot out on the (far?) left to Powell, mourning the loss of India on the (far?) right, all were first rate minds. Democracy wasn't a race to the bottom, but a means of rising the best to the top. No matter whether you were born in the valleys of Wales or raised with a silver spoon in your mouth, all who could were invited to use their skills for the benefit of the British state. And it was education the permitted this miracle.

It allowed Jenkins to rise from poverty to the halls of power via the dreaming spires of Oxford. It allowed workaholic, party avoiding, Powell, to use his brain for the service of his countrymen. Education, as Plato had postulated, was key to nourishing the best in our guardians. He was, however - or so it seemed - wrong in his elitism. In a Platonic Republic, Jenkins would have been left to rot among the coal dust of Merthyr Tydfil.

Plato’s Republic: Metaphor for Justice and Self-Control….?

There are many that are quick to dismiss Plato's Republic as a metaphor. His disregard for individual rights, his insistence that children should be separated from their mothers, the rigidity of his imagined class structure and the authoritarian of his proposed ideal make it so. It is a State where soldiers keep the people in their place “for their own benefit”.

We are quick to heap praise on the value he gives to female emancipation, yet we shudder at the price he is willing to pay for this equality: taking the “burden” of child rearing from their bosom. We admire the concept of poor rulers divested of the evil urge to amass riches on the backs of their countrymen, yet we cringe at their enforced separation from the population. We desire progress without the need to pay the devil. So we retreat to the concept of metaphor: the idea that Plato's Republic is a mere mirror of the virtuous soul.

Video: Modern political debates. Oh dear.

On one level, the Soul-as-State idea is well telegraphed in the text. The dialogue begins with an enquiry about the nature of Justice. What is justice? Is justice good? Does justice make the just happy? And isn't the ruler who seeks justice in place of his own interest a fool who sacrifices his this worldly pleasure on the altar of virtue?

To be sure the canny ruler will appear just - such is to his benefit in a world which values appearances - but in his actions he will be focused on number one. As for fear of the afterlife, perhaps there isn't a God or if there is, perhaps He has no interest in human affairs or if He does, there is always a possibility of repentance before you draw your last breath. In ancient Greece as in Ancient Israel, there is always a Yom Kippur so that you may make your cake and eat it. Such is the challenge laid down by Glaucon in his tale of the Ring of Gyges. If you had the power of invisibility and could commit injustice with impunity, why wouldn't you? Isn't being unjust, all the while seeming just, the most rational of options? The gauntlet had been thrown down. How would Plato’s ‘Socrates’ answer?

To tease out the meaning and benefit of justice, Socrates explicitly refers to the metaphor of a State; it is a tool for responding to Glaucon’s challenge. Moreover he readily admits that while such an ideal State is possible, it remains unlikely; it is the scheme’s explanatory value in the search for justice that is his main concern. Just as Plato’s ideal State would have a tripartite structure of a guardian class, a warrior class and a plebeian class, so the ideal soul would have higher order reasoning, courage and appetites. Just as Plato's ideal State would see the Guardians using warriors as allies to control the masses, so the ideal soul would see intelligence using the passions to control the appetites.

Such a State would be “well-ordered” ( some might say fascist) with all working in harmony to further the States collective good. Each would know their place and be content with that. Similarly, the happy person is they that operates as one being and in harmony. In his famous analogy, humans are a complex creature made up of man (rationality), a lion (passion) and a many-headed beast (the appetites) and where they fail to work together under the service of rationality, unhappiness is sure to follow in its wake.

…Or Schema for an Ideal State?

But though the metaphor is explicit - and Plato's overriding concern is the virtue of the Soul - the dismissal of his State schema as mere imagery is misplaced. So is its dismissal as monstrous authoritarianism. We would do well to remember what Plato was as the lowest form of government: tyranny. Now in what way does tyranny differ from his aristocratic idea (rule of one King or a cabal of the few best)? Surely the submission of the peoples’ interests to one individual, or a few persons at the head of the hydra, will bring close to identical results? Perhaps the intentions of Plato's wise aristocracy would be more elevated than those of the base tyrant who uses populism to fuel his power, but would the malignant effect not be the same? Only through answering this question, may we see the truth of high quality government emerge from the cave of ignorance.

How would Plato's ideal State come about in the unlikely circumstances that it would? I need not speculate, because he tells us the precise method: from Kings becoming philosophers and philosophers becoming Kings. Which is to say our current rulers - King David like - turning towards love of wisdom or otherwise our wisest minds turning reluctantly to the service of the State. In other words, a State such as that which pertained in 1970s Britain, where Greek Scholars and Oxford Dons saw their place in the legislative body; a country where the best of whatever background rose to rule us all with our collective consent.

True enough Britain was a democracy and Plato mistrusted democracy, but he did so not because he was inherently against election, but rather because he saw appeasement of the mob as antithetical to wisdom. Yet in a polity where great thinkers could be elected to represent political parties of every hue, a democracy which attracted academic giants such as Heath, Foot, Jenkins and Powell to the top, I don’t believe that he would have had any problem. Indeed he would have seen it as a perfection of the masses through education that the people would freely elect such people to represent them without envy or rancour. In a perfectly just society, where all citizens were attracted inherently towards wisdom, there would - in Socrates’ words - be competition not to be in power. But in our fallen world, those with wisdom see that they have little choice to sacrifice their freedom for service.

The Ideal Good/God, Societal Harmony and the Particular Human

Plato may have come from a pagan culture but the similarity between his ideas and those of monotheism are striking. He refers to the concept of the image of God. Indeed he refers to God, not gods, when speaking of the Perfect Good. And most strikingly he places the emphasis on unity; oneness. There is one united ideal good/God/Sun up in Heaven and there are many and varied implementations of that good here on Earth. We have an individual Divine spark which directs us how to apply the good here on Earth, having witnessed the united Good up there in the blinding light of the Sun.

God is the perfected idea. The virtuous human listens to the blessed idea of perfection and applies it as a flute maker would put the user’s advice into effect when making a flute. We, the wise, all make different flutes, yet they all conform to the to the needs of the ideal user who has in mind the form of the ideal flute. What none of us may be are imitators.

Image: Plato's cave

In the words of the Hasidic Rabbi Susya:

"When I get to heaven they will not ask me, 'Why were you not Moses?' Instead they will ask 'Why were you not Susya? Why did you not become what only you could become?”

In the words of Plato, we may not become a visual artist who creates mere representations of flutes that in no way conform to the needs of the ideal user. Such imitators are interested only in appearances but not in essence. Instead of trying to imitate Moses and real flute makers - or imitate Plato for that matter - we should seek our own true calling in the service of our personal betterment, the Divine and our political community.

Plato’s ideal State, which is to be adapted in its practical details by those who have seen the Light, is one where each is in harmony with the other. Guardians live in humble housing and are relieved of pursuing money, only so those they rule are divested of envy towards those in power. Indeed none would envy the other because each would be doing their part. Music would educate the people to pursue harmony. Literature and theatre plays would speak well of the Divine - the representation of an immutable and inherently unchangeable good - so that individuals would seek oneness. Such a state would be hard to invade as conquerors would be faced with ONE united state. Unlike an oligarchy - Disraeli’s two States, one of rich and one of poor - there would be no weakness that an invader could take advantage of. The unity of educated people would make us invincible from within and without.

Was 1970s British Democracy a Platonic State?

And so it is that we see the blessed synthesis between Plato's Republic and 1970s British democracy; where an elite bred through social mobility and high quality education were selected by the people to make the best decisions on their behalf. If we are to consider why democracy has fallen into disrepair in recent years, we need only witness the declining levels of intelligence among our political corpus. This is no party political point. Whereas the 1970s saw intelligence on every side of Parliament, including from those far out on the left and right, today we see bots only capable of generating emotion. This, inevitably, is leading us on the steep decline towards tyranny.

As Plato predicted, the CONSENT of the people, which is to say their acceptance that the best (of all backgrounds, of rich and poor birth) are fit to rule, leads to stability, unity and harmony, and in so doing reflects the immutability of the Divine unity in Heaven. It is the pure good of God brought down bit by bit into the cave of reality. However the RULE of the people, which is to say the belief that anyone of any intelligence, of any level of virtue and of any age is equally fit for government, is a tyrant’s charter that will bring us to disaster.

Image: Ring of Gyges

Democratic consent is good. Social Mobility is good. The right of anyone of any background to be elevated by education to the service of the State or their own betterment is good. Humans are equal in that together they are a united political community body that shines the Divine back onto Earth. And I would add to that the monotheistic idea that all human beings have an inherent human dignity made in the image of God. But the foolish idea that all are equally qualified to rule, no matter how stupid, and that all opinions are worthy of respect merely through the majority consent of the mob, is a tyrant’s charter that perverts the democratic ideal of both Britain and the American founders. The best society is one where everyone - through the blessings of a well-conceived education - follow their individual calling to do what they are best at and where we support each other in our individual quest without envy or hatred. That is the ideal. That is justice. That is harmony on Earth.

And it’s no metaphor! When we improve our own being through educating what CS Lewis calls “Men with chests”, we will automatically select the correct people in correct positions and others will support us in the métier best suited to our nature. This is no dream world ,for to a very great extent we saw it in 1970s democratic Britain, which parachuted great minds into power and sent the most academically brilliant of all social backgrounds to university whilst leaving the great tradesmen to learn via high-quality apprenticeships. Those great minds may have not had all the answers: in the face of the Arab oil crisis, Trade Union intransigence and hyperinflation, they struggled, at any human would, to find the way forward. They all had very different ideas about the future.

But who would you have preferred at the helm of the Ship of State: Foot, Jenkins, Heath and Powell - flawed as they were - or Corbyn, Starmer, Cameron and Farage? I rest my case. And Plato rests his with me.

