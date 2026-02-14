Plato's "Justice": The roots of the Islamic Republic & Pax Arabica's Language Inversion
An extract from Karl Popper's "The Open Society and its Enemies"
FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret): When I sat down to write Pax Arabica (and in particular the linked chapter), I was yet to read Karl Popper’s “The Open Society and its Enemies”, a book described by The Times as “One of the great books of the century”. I didn’t even do so when a reader flatteringly compared my writing style to the great Austrian.
Nonetheless, having read this masterful book, and in particular the chapter “Totalitarian Justice”, I can see that our worldviews have a great deal in common. For as he polemically and surgically demonstrated in the attached extract, Plato successfully inverted the very meaning of “justice” to redefine the concept in totalitarian terms. In stark contrast to its plain meaning - and its actual usage in a contemporary, democratic Athens where the abolition of slavery was a genuine possibility - he turned ‘justice’ into a tool of the ruling classes. He taught that the supremacy of the elites was in the State’s collective interest (ie his purple-blooded family’s interests), and that defending the State’s collective interest was “justice”.
In Popper’s words, Plato “did not dare to face the enemy openly” by arguing against equalitarian justice —the defining idea of a “fallen State” that had abandoned tribal collectivism for individual flourishing. Instead, he co-opted the term “justice” and rebranded it for propoganda value. His success can be measured by the fact that to this day, academics continue to trumpet the idea that a slavery-adoring and anti-democratic reactionary sought “justice”. He did not —including in the eyes of his fellow Athenians. He subverted it to advocate for anti-democracy and a return to a more perfect “form” of government.
This debate is no academic flight of fancy. It is of vital importance in a Middle Eastern region that embraces totalitarianism in the name of “justice” and religious uniformity in the name of “freedom”. Everytime that the word “genocide” is abused and “ethnic cleansing” is devoid of meaning, the guilty are taking a page out of the Plato playbook. Instead of admitting that they hate justice and loathe freedom, they co-opt these terms for propaganda value. The West are so gullible that they fall for it. Indeed Platonic-inspired gullibility is the foundation of the West since the times of Ancient Greece.
Many are quick to denounce Islam as the cause of Middle Eastern misery. They are, in part, wrong. For whatever the moral failings of 7th Century Islam, it bares no relationship to the “Islam” that has emerged in the modern age, influenced as it is by Platonism, French revolutionary ideology and the shameless use of state-worshiping totalitarianism. Modern “authentic Islam” isn’t authentic at all. It is Western. It is Greek, oppressive and aristocratic.
This isn’t a metaphor. It is real and genuine. Have you ever wondered why the Iranian Islamic REPUBLIC is a Republic. It is certainly isn’t because of “authentic” Persian, Shia Islam, which has always rejected the State as a legitimate source of authority until the end of days. Rather it is because the Ayatollah Khomeini was a (literal) student and admirer of Greek Philosophy and in particular of Plato’s most famous oeuvre. The current Iranian system of government is founded intentionally and in name as a modern manifestation of Plato’s Republic, where a GUARDIAN class of Jurists under a supreme Philosopher King maintain the ancient and divine “form” of the State, all the while allowing the inferior classes their voice so long as their maintain their place in the machine. The IRGC, needless to say, are the auxiliaries —the warrior class.
Platonism, not Islam, is the prime mover behind the current Arab, Persian and Western totalitarian movements. It has bequeathed us language inversion on a grand scale and and justice abuse as an instrument of war.
I invite you to read my new book PAX ARABICA, but also, and urgently, Karl Popper’s uber-important intervention reprinted below.
FROM PAX ARABICA:
FROM GUERRE & SHALOM:
"Totalitarian Justice” from The Open Society and Its Enemies
by Karl Popper
What do we really mean when we speak of ' Justice’? I do not think that verbal questions of this kind are particularly important, or that it is possible to make a definite answer to them, since such terms are always used in various senses. However, I think that most of us, especially those whose general outlook is humanitarian, mean something like this : (a) an equal distribution of the burden of citizenship, i.e. of those limitations of freedom which are necessary in social life ; (b) equal treatment of the citizens before the law, provided, of course, that (c) the laws show neither favour nor disfavour towards individual citizens or groups or classes ; (d) impartiality of the courts of justice ; and (e) an equal share in the advantages (and not only in the burden) which membership of the state may offer to its citizens. If Plato had meant by * justice ’ anything of this kind, then my claim that his programme is purely totalitarian would certainly be wrong and all those would be right who believe that Plato’s politics rested upon an acceptable humanitarian basis. But the fact is that he meant by ‘justice’ something entirely different. What did Plato mean by ‘justice’? I assert that in the Republic he used the term ‘just ’ as a synonym for ‘ that which is in the interest of the best state ’. And what is in the interest of this best state ? To arrest all change, by the maintenance of a rigid class division and class rule. If I am right in this interpretation, then we should have to say that Plato’s demand for justice leaves his political programme at the level of totalitarianism ; and we should have to conclude that we must guard against the danger of being impressed by mere words. Justice is the central topic of the Republic ; in fact, ‘On Justice ’ is its traditional sub-title. In his enquiry into the nature of justice, Plato makes use of the method mentioned in the last chapter ; he first tries to search for this Idea in the state, and then attempts to apply the result to the individual. One cannot say that Plato’s question ‘ What is justice ? ’ quickly finds an answer, for it is only given in the Fourth Book. The considerations which lead up to it will be analysed more fully later in this chapter. Briefly, they are these. The city is founded upon human nature, its needs, and its limitations: ‘ We have stated, and, you will remember, repeated over and over again that each man in our city should do one work only ; namely, that work for which his nature is naturally best fitted.’ From this Plato concludes that everyone should mind his own business ; that the carpenter should confine himself to carpentering, the shoemaker to making shoes. Not much harm is done, however, if two workers change their natural places. ‘ But should anyone who is by nature a worker (or else a member of the money-earning class) . . manage to get into the warrior class ; or should a warrior get into the class of the guardians, without being worthy of it ; . . then this kind of change and of underhand plotting would mean the downfall of the city.’ From this argument which is closely related to the principle that the carrying of arms should be a class prerogative, Plato draws his final conclusion that any changing or inter- mingling within the three classes must be injustice, and that the opposite, therefore, is justice ; ‘ When each class in the city minds its own business, the money-earning class as well as the auxiliaries and the guardians, then this will be justice.’ This conclusion is reaffirmed and summed up a little later : ‘ The city is just . . if each of its three classes attends to its own work.’ But this statement means that Plato identifies justice with the principle of class rule and of class privilege. For the principle that every class should attend to its own business means, briefly and bluntly, that the state is just if the ruler rules, if the worker works, and if the slave slaves. It will be seen that Plato’s concept of justice is fundamentally different from our ordinary view as analysed above. Plato calls class privilege ‘just ’, while we usually mean by justice rather the absence of such privilege. But the difference goes further than that. We mean by justice some kind of equality in the treatment of individuals, while Plato considers justice not as a relationship between individuals, but as a property of the whole state, based upon a relationship between its classes. The state is just if it is healthy, strong, united — stable. But was Plato perhaps right ? Does ‘ justice ’ perhaps mean what he says ? I do not intend to discuss such a question. If anyone should hold that ‘justice’ means the unchallenged rule of one class, then I should simply reply that I am all for injustice. In other words, I believe that nothing depends upon words, and everything upon our practical demands or upon the proposal for framing our policy which we decide to adopt. Behind Plato’s definition of justice stands, fundamentally, his demand for a totalitarian class rule, and his decision to bring it about. But was he not right in a different sense ? Did his idea of justice perhaps correspond to the Greek way of using this word? Did the Greeks perhaps mean by ‘justice’, something holistic, like the ‘ health of the state ’, and is it not utterly unfair and unhistorical to expect from Plato an anticipation of our modem idea of justice as equality of the citizens before the law ? This question, indeed, has been answered in the affirmative, and the claim has been made that Plato’s holistic idea of 'social justice’ is characteristic of the traditional Greek outlook, of the ‘ Greek genius ’ which ‘ was not, like the Roman, specifically legal ’, but rather ‘ specifically metaphysical ’. But this claim is untenable. As a matter of fact, the Greek way of using the word ‘justice ’ was indeed surprisingly similar to our own individualistic and equalitarian usage. In order to show this, I may first refer to Plato himself who, in the dialogue Gorgias (which is earlier than the Republic), speaks of the view that ‘ justice is equality ’ as one held by the great mass of the people, and as one which agrees not only with ‘ convention’, but with ‘ nature itself’. I may further quote Aristotle, another opponent of equalitarianism, who, under the influence of Plato’s naturalism, elaborated among other things the theory that some men are by nature bom to slave. Nobody could be less interested in spreading an equalitarian and individualistic interpretation of the term ‘justice ’. But when speaking of the judge, whom he describes as ‘ a personification of that which is just ’, Aristotle says that it is the task of the judge to 'restore equality ’. He tells us that ‘ all men think justice to be a kind of equality ’, an equality, namely, which ‘ pertains to persons ’. He even thinks (but here he is wrong) that the Greek word for ‘justice ’ is to be derived from a root that means ‘ equal division ’. (The view that ‘justice ’ means a kind of ‘ equality in the division of spoils and honours to the citizens ’ agrees with Plato’s views in the Laws, where two kinds of equality in the distribution of spoils and honours are distinguished — ‘ numerical ’ or ‘arithmetical equality and ‘ proportionate ’ equality ; the second of which takes account of the degree in which the persons in question possess virtue, breeding, and wealth — and where this proportionate equality is said to constitute ‘ political justice ’.) And when Aristotle discusses the principles of democracy, he says that ‘ democratic justice is the application of the principle of arithmetical equality (as distinct from proportionate equality). All this is certainly not merely his personal impression of the meaning of justice, nor is it perhaps only a description of the way in which the word was used, after Plato, under the influence of the Gorgias and the Laws ; it is, rather, the expression of a universal and ancient as well as popular use of the word ‘justice'. In view of this evidence, we must say, I think, that the holistic and anti-equalitarian interpretation of justice in the Republic was an innovation, and that Plato attempted to present his totalitarian class rule as ‘just ’ while people generally meant by ‘justice ’ the exact opposite. This result is startling, and opens up a number of questions. Why did Plato claim, in the Republic, that justice meant inequality if, in general usage, it meant equality ? To me the only likely reply seems to be that he wanted to make propaganda for his totalitarian state by persuading the people that it was the ‘just’ state. But was such an attempt worth his while, considering that it is not words but what we mean by them that matters? Of course it was worth while ; this can be seen from the fact that he fully succeeded in persuading his readers, down to our own day, that he was candidly advocating justice i.e. that justice they were striving for. And it is a fact that he thereby spread doubt and confusion among equalitarians and individualists who, under the influence of his authority, began to ask themselves whether his idea of justice was not truer and better than theirs. Since the word ‘justice ’ symbolizes to us an aim of such importance, and since so many are prepared to endure anything for it, and to do all in their power for its realization, the enlistment of these humanitarian forces, or at least, the paralysing of equalitarianism, was certainly an aim worthy of being pursued by a believer in totalitarianism. But was Plato aware that justice meant so much to men ? He was ; for he writes in the Republic : ‘ When a man has committed an injustice, . . is it not true that his courage refuses to be stirred? . . But when he believes that he has suffered injustice, does not his vigour and his wrath flare up at once ? And is it not equally true that when fighting on the side of what he believes to be just, he can endure hunger and cold, and any kind of hardship ? And does he not hold on until he conquers, persisting in his exalted state until he has either achieved his aim, or perished ? ’ Reading this, we cannot doubt that Plato knew the power of faith, and, above all, of a faith in justice. Nor can we doubt that the Republic must tend to pervert this faith, and to replace it by a directly opposite faith. And in the light of the available evidence, it seems to me most probable that Plato knew very well what he was doing. Equalitarianism was his arch-enemy, and he was out to destroy it ; no doubt in the sincere belief that it was a great evil and a great danger. But his attack upon equalitarianism was not an honest attack. Plato did not dare to face the enemy openly!
