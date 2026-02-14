FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret): When I sat down to write Pax Arabica (and in particular the linked chapter), I was yet to read Karl Popper’s “The Open Society and its Enemies”, a book described by The Times as “One of the great books of the century”. I didn’t even do so when a reader flatteringly compared my writing style to the great Austrian.

Nonetheless, having read this masterful book, and in particular the chapter “Totalitarian Justice”, I can see that our worldviews have a great deal in common. For as he polemically and surgically demonstrated in the attached extract, Plato successfully inverted the very meaning of “justice” to redefine the concept in totalitarian terms. In stark contrast to its plain meaning - and its actual usage in a contemporary, democratic Athens where the abolition of slavery was a genuine possibility - he turned ‘justice’ into a tool of the ruling classes. He taught that the supremacy of the elites was in the State’s collective interest (ie his purple-blooded family’s interests), and that defending the State’s collective interest was “justice”.

In Popper’s words, Plato “did not dare to face the enemy openly” by arguing against equalitarian justice —the defining idea of a “fallen State” that had abandoned tribal collectivism for individual flourishing. Instead, he co-opted the term “justice” and rebranded it for propoganda value. His success can be measured by the fact that to this day, academics continue to trumpet the idea that a slavery-adoring and anti-democratic reactionary sought “justice”. He did not —including in the eyes of his fellow Athenians. He subverted it to advocate for anti-democracy and a return to a more perfect “form” of government.

This debate is no academic flight of fancy. It is of vital importance in a Middle Eastern region that embraces totalitarianism in the name of “justice” and religious uniformity in the name of “freedom”. Everytime that the word “genocide” is abused and “ethnic cleansing” is devoid of meaning, the guilty are taking a page out of the Plato playbook. Instead of admitting that they hate justice and loathe freedom, they co-opt these terms for propaganda value. The West are so gullible that they fall for it. Indeed Platonic-inspired gullibility is the foundation of the West since the times of Ancient Greece.

Many are quick to denounce Islam as the cause of Middle Eastern misery. They are, in part, wrong. For whatever the moral failings of 7th Century Islam, it bares no relationship to the “Islam” that has emerged in the modern age, influenced as it is by Platonism, French revolutionary ideology and the shameless use of state-worshiping totalitarianism. Modern “authentic Islam” isn’t authentic at all. It is Western. It is Greek, oppressive and aristocratic.

This isn’t a metaphor. It is real and genuine. Have you ever wondered why the Iranian Islamic REPUBLIC is a Republic. It is certainly isn’t because of “authentic” Persian, Shia Islam, which has always rejected the State as a legitimate source of authority until the end of days. Rather it is because the Ayatollah Khomeini was a (literal) student and admirer of Greek Philosophy and in particular of Plato’s most famous oeuvre. The current Iranian system of government is founded intentionally and in name as a modern manifestation of Plato’s Republic, where a GUARDIAN class of Jurists under a supreme Philosopher King maintain the ancient and divine “form” of the State, all the while allowing the inferior classes their voice so long as their maintain their place in the machine. The IRGC, needless to say, are the auxiliaries —the warrior class.

Platonism, not Islam, is the prime mover behind the current Arab, Persian and Western totalitarian movements. It has bequeathed us language inversion on a grand scale and and justice abuse as an instrument of war.

I invite you to read my new book PAX ARABICA, but also, and urgently, Karl Popper’s uber-important intervention reprinted below.

