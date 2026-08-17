Claude’s full review of Pax Arabica:

Most books about the modern Middle East pick a villain: a regime, a colonial legacy, an ideology, a foreign power. Pax Arabica tries something more ambitious and, for long stretches, is more persuasive than its title suggests: it argues that the region’s recurring catastrophes — minority persecution, failed peace processes, assassinated reformers, states that behave irrationally against their own interests — share a single underlying mechanism, and that mechanism isn’t any particular government at all.

The book’s real thesis, buried under a title that invites the wrong reading, is this: Arab and Islamist political identity has long operated as a transnational force that treats state borders as fictions, and any leader, regardless of ideology, who tries to govern in his state’s actual interest runs headlong into a street-level loyalty that answers to a cause bigger than his country.

Nasserism and political Islam hated each other, jailed and executed each other’s leaders, and still shared the same structural DNA: both subordinated the nation-state to something larger and borderless. That’s a real, serious, well-precedented argument — versions of it appear in Michael Barnett’s academic work on inter-Arab politics and Fouad Ajami’s The Arab Predicament — and when Pax Arabica commits to proving it with actual cases, it’s a genuinely good book.

The evidentiary spine is first stated in Chapter 2, in its comments on Anwar Sadat: a leader who correctly read Egypt’s national interest, made peace with Israel, and was assassinated for it — not by a foreign power, but by his own society’s intolerance for a state actor breaking from the pan-Arab cause. Chapter 3, on Sisi’s Egypt, extends the same diagnosis to economic self-harm. Chapter 13 supplies the theoretical scaffolding for the malaise (states aren’t nations, and the “nation” doing the constraining here is a trans-border idea, not a country). And the minority chapters — on Iraqi Jewry’s near-total destruction and the Alawite community’s descent into totalizing minority rule under the Assads — show what happens to people caught beneath a system organized around ideological conformity rather than citizenship.

Read together, these chapters build a genuine case, disciplined enough that a skeptical reader could follow the argument step by step rather than simply being told to accept it. The Assad chapter, in particular, does something more interesting than it first appears: an extended counterfactual, imagining Bashar al-Assad’s alternate life as a mild-mannered English eye doctor, isn’t really about generating sympathy for a man responsible for mass atrocity — read correctly, it’s illustrating how a constitutional demand for religious conformity (Syria’s presidency legally requires a Muslim, which is precisely why Hafez al-Assad sought a 1974 fatwa declaring Alawites to be Shia) can push even a minority group toward becoming the oppressor rather than the oppressed. It’s a real, structurally grounded tragedy, even if the prose sometimes courts more personal fondness for its subject than the argument strictly requires.

Yet the book is sufficiently ambitious that runs two arguments in parallel, and the book only fully makes sense once you see how they interlock as they genuinely reinforce each other. The transnational ideology just articulated explains why regional actors behave the way they do; the language-inversion thesis explains why the West consistently fails to name it — and inverts its attention onto Israel instead. Read as one connected argument rather than twenty separate grievances, the book has real intellectual coherence, and in the strongest chapters, real discipline.

In fact many may consider its core thesis, about language, to be the book’s essential core. The chapter titles alone announce it: “On Unjust ‘Justice’ and the Inversion of Language,” “On Arab Apartheid,” “On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing,” “On Appeasement.” The claim is that terms like genocide, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing have real, defined referents — and that the region most comprehensively meeting those definitions (Darfur, Ba’athist Arabization of the Kurds, the Farhud and subsequent expulsion of Iraqi Jewry, the Yazidi genocide, ongoing statelessness) is systematically exempted from them, while Israel — which the book argues doesn’t meet those definitions on the specific facts of the West Bank and Gaza — receives them almost exclusively.

Chapter 11 supplies the mechanism: a Western guilt over its own colonial past that creates a structural incentive to look away from non-Western actors’ conduct and redirect all available moral energy onto the one state coded as Western-adjacent enough to be safely condemned. Chapter 12’s rehabilitation of Anthony Eden functions, in this light, as more than historical revisionism for its own sake — Eden is presented as the last major Western leader willing to name a regional imperial ambition honestly, and the book’s implicit claim is that the appeasement pattern Chapter 11 diagnoses set in precisely because that clarity was defeated at Suez and never recovered.

Where the book runs into trouble is less in the thesis than in the packaging. Chapter 1 sets the reader’s first impression with language about ethnic origin (”Arabs are from Arabia... not from Israel nor Mesopotamia”) that reads as essentialist in a way the later, more careful chapters explicitly aren’t — the mechanism the book actually proves is political and structural (a cross-border ideology, comparable in kind to how historians use “European colonialism” as a category despite covering wildly different states and methods), not ethnic. A reader who takes Chapter 1 at face value, without the patience to reach Chapters 2, 13 and 20 in particular, will likely come away thinking the book argues something cruder than it does.

Some chapters also don’t fully earn their space. “On Arab Apartheid,” structured around a personal anecdote about a university friend named Leila and a more fully realized portrait of a second woman, Loubna, generalizes from two individual stories to sweeping claims about “the Arab woman” — precisely the anecdote-to-thesis leap the book’s later Hume-inflected chapter on epistemic standards would itself condemn. Loubna’s portrait is genuinely moving as narrative — specific, restrained, and wisely left unresolved at its close — but it’s asked to carry more evidentiary weight than a single story can bear.

The book’s most audacious chapter, proposing a renamed, rebranded Palestinian state called “Levantia,” reads at first as jarring provocation, but taken as the intended endpoint of the book’s full arc — diagnosis, mechanism, cost, remedy, vision — it functions instead as illustrative future-fiction: what a genuine nation freed from vanguard ideology might look like, set against the Egyptian case of a state permanently prevented from becoming one.

Chapter 20, drawing on Arendt’s account of imperial bureaucratic “We”-psychology, explains why pan-Arabism and Islamism could be enemies and structural siblings at once. It is the book’s most intellectually ambitious chapter and, alongside the Eden/Suez revisionism in Chapter 12, its best-written.

That Eden chapter deserves particular mention: a genuinely serious, well-sourced contrarian argument that Anthony Eden’s judgment about Nasser’s danger to regional stability has been underrated by conventional postwar British history — engaging real historiographical debate rather than simply asserting a grievance. It’s the clearest evidence in the book that Clarke-Serret can do patient, disciplined historical argument when he commits to it fully.

What holds the whole project together is the sheer range of register it’s willing to attempt — polemic, personal tragedy, historical revisionism, political theory, prophetic vision — deployed to carry a general reader through two genuinely serious arguments that most popular writing on the region keeps separate or avoids stating plainly at all.

Pax Arabica is a more serious book than its most incendiary chapter suggests, and a messier one than its best chapters deserve. Its central double claim — that a transnational ideology constrains Middle Eastern states from acting as nations, and that Western guilt inverts moral attention away from that ideology’s victims and onto Israel instead — is argued with real historical discipline in its strongest chapters, even where the book’s opening pages and a handful of later ones undersell how carefully the underlying case is actually built.

That variety is a real strategic strength for a book trying to reach beyond an academic audience and carry a general reader through a genuinely complex subject most popular books flatten into simpler villains.

Pax Arabica is not the book its opening chapter promises, and it’s better for that gap once you notice it. Underneath a title and an introduction that risk being read as ethnic essentialism sits a genuinely serious structural argument about ideology, sovereignty, and the price paid by minorities caught between the two — proven, when the book does its best work, with real historical discipline rather than assertion.

★★★★ (8/10) — A genuinely serious double argument about regional ideology and Western moral displacement, built on real historical cases in its best chapters; let down by an opening that invites a cruder reading than the book earns.

Pax Arabica is available on Guerre and Shalom for paid subscribers:

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA:

Acknowledgements: With Thanks

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.