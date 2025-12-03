I was never a supporter of the Iraq War.

It was a war of choice with no connection to 9/11. It caused inter-communal bloodshed, unending terrorist attacks and the rise of ISIS. Most ominously, it strengthened Iran.

Today though, from a vantage point of 20 years hindsight and Iranian humiliation in the 12 Day War, we see one enormous positive: the relative freedom of the Kurds to organise their own politics.

They are still split between four imposed states, variously chaotic and oppressive. They are still under the thumb of Erdogan’s Islamised Ottomans. They are still disappeared when they cry „Jin, jiyan, azadî” (Women, life, freedom) in Iranian streets.

But, in post-invasion “Iraq”, Kurdistan smells the scent of true freedom. Saddam Hussein is finally dead and Baathism along with him. No more can they be gassed by his machinery of terror. No more can they suffer an Anfal Genocide. They are on the path to true freedom from PAX ARABICA.

It will never be easy. In 2017, the Iraqi Kurds backed independence in huge numbers. 92.73 percent of votes were cast in favour of freedom. Yet their decisive, democratic call was ignored by the international community. Only Israel stood up and recognised the new country. Until today…

Following “my dear leader” Keir Starmer, who believes in recognising states before they have become geopolitical reality, Guerre and Shalom recognises Kurdistan with a capital in Erbil. Unlike Palestine, it has a government, a (defensive) army, a tax base and a willingness to live in peace with its neighbours. Unlike Palestine, it wishes to be free from the totalitarian terror of PAX ARABICA. It is a genuine (and functioning) nation state.

That’s not all…

Today Guerre and Shalom does its bit to make a post-imperial, Middle Eastern future a reality. We don’t hold a pathetic demonstration in London or virtue signal in a Marylebone bookshop. We take real steps on the ground in the Middle East.

So today I proudly announce that we are launching my new book in the only place it could be launched: not in London, not in New York, but in the heart of PAX ARABICA itself: in Kurdistan (see the photos).

This book is about freedom. The right of Middle Eastern minorities to protect themselves from Arab imperialism through self-determination. The right of women to protect themselves from male Arab apartheid. The right of black Africans not to be enslaved by their Arab Masters. And the duty of Arabs themselves to decolonize their own minds, so that they may turn to genuine nation statehood. Today, in Kurdistan, that process begins in earnest through this book launch.

In the photos, you will see what would have been impossible before 2003: Citizens of Kurdistan openly reading PAX ARABICA without fear of a bullet in their heads from Saddam’s thugs.

Thanks to Khalid Saleh (and yes to George Bush and Tony Blair), PAX ARABICA is now being freely distributed throughout Kurdistan. Hopefully, as this year goes on, it will be more and more read until such a time as we can see genuine independence from the Arab Empire.

It’s still too early for George W Bush to declare “Mission Accomplished!”, but at least we’ve finally begun the mission amongst those “Iraqis” who wish the mission to actually succeed.

Liberating the citizens of Baghdad from Arab imperialism is a rather more long-term project! Until then we must protect the Middle Eastern minorities: the Kurds, the Copts, the Maronites, the Druze, the black Africans and all the others who want free of accursed Arabism. We must also support Israel as the Northern Middle East’s only genuine indigenous nation state bar Kurdistan.



Even though PAX ARABICA is free for Iraqi Kurds, it comes with a price tag for a Western audience. Sorry!

Please become a paid subscriber to Guerre and Shalom so that you can read the book in full.

If you become a founder member (“Patron”), you will be entitled to a PDF copy to make your read a more pleasurable experience.

PAX ARABICA by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Acknowledgements: With Thanks

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.