“On Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pax Arabica”: A Review by Dr Lothar Riemenschneider



Who does not remember those endless Sunday afternoons? The morning sermon of truth and hope was followed by the inevitable announcement: “We’re visiting family—dress properly.” Everyone was in their expected place, the respectable “mainstream.”

Decades later, nearly all those visits have faded into oblivion—except for the memory of “that child.”

The one who objected.

The one who talked back.

Unacceptable! And yet everyone misremembers it as “How cute, how funny” instead of “How embarrassing!”.

Still, that small act of protest contained something significant, something the adults should have been ashamed of — that they managed to turn the bitter into something merely sweet, until nothing meaningful remained.

Today, we have countless such Sunday afternoons—now called, among other things, “UN General Assemblies.” All the “adults” perform their roles, each in their place. But now no child—indeed, no one at all—is allowed to speak the truth. It is an institution of carefully maintained cowardice.

Daniel Clarke-Serret is one of the rare voices who insists on addressing the unwanted, the forgotten and the silenced. He dreams, and he dares to write what many might reject as “improper” or unspeakable. Yet for the reader willing to confront the unquestioned, to allow the unexpected and to recognize even the faint path toward freedom in a world drowning in collectivist immaturity—where individual liberty is condemned and smothered—the following questions arise:

Why not? What else is there? Do the endlessly confident slogans and dead-end “realities” lead to anything worthy?

Against the oft-repeated (and ridiculous) accusation of supposedly “colonialist” imported nation-statehood, Clarke-Serret notes the historical truth: the idea of the nation did not begin in Europe, but in the ancient biblical lands—the cradle of Western civilization. With Israel, it merely returns to its origins. Long before nation-states became common in Europe - and in an age of Middle Eastern empire - Israel had demanded national self-determination.

National consciousness was forced out of the Holy Land along with the indigenous Jews; Islam, with its all-embracing totalitarianism, became the only remaining “political idea,” and the once vibrant, exuberantly diverse, multi-ethnic, multi-religious region withered into an Arabized province.

And thus arose the almost perverse inversion that national identity is a “European import”—a supposed colonialism—when in fact the idea of Judea/Israel had proliferated massively in Europe and has now returned to its place of origin. ...

Yet many “critical,” “left-wing” journalists and students from “elite” universities repeat Arab-Islamic propaganda uncritically, suppressing the very “diversity” they claim to defend—especially the rights of non-Arab peoples, relegated to minorities. They celebrate the worst butchers, the most brutal oppressors, the most blatant liars, and the most murderous rapists, idolizing them as supposedly “oppressed”.

What went so grotesquely wrong?

How can the Israelites, the “People of the Book”, guardians of scholarship, “progressive” inquiry, and doubt for thousands of years, and now finally a free indigenous people in their ancestral homeland, be vilified as “colonialists”?

Thus a seminal work such as Tidiane N’Diaye’s The Veiled Genocide (2010) is out of print and available only second-hand, while countless inflammatory tracts from the “Arab world”—and lies about Israel and Jews—circulate freely. And while “hate speech” is policed with zeal, Islamic and antisemitic hate speech is openly broadcast on the streets of the “free West.”

This “progressive” madness rivals the enforced silence of those old Sunday afternoons.

N’Diaye, a Black Senegalese scholar, points out that the very “trade routes” used by the Western transatlantic slave trade had already existed for a thousand years under the Arab-Muslim slave trade—often maintained by African rulers selling their own subjects.

The slave trade conducted by white Europeans spans roughly three centuries—until the “evil West” abolished and criminalized slavery—while slavery still exists in parts of the supposedly “oppressed” Arab-Muslim world, as widely reported in the context of recent events such as slave labor for the World Cup. There are countless reports and the evidence is clear.

But such facts do not fit the left-wing mainstream narrative. Anyone who raises them is branded “right-wing” or “racist.” Meanwhile, ideological currents claiming to stand for “freedom” and “critical consciousness” leave no room for actual critical awareness—because such awareness destroys Marxism, though it strengthens liberalism.

A refusal to acknowledge individual responsibility lies at the core of this “leftist” and “anti-colonial” worldview. It becomes a kind of paternalism: a belief that certain groups must not be held accountable, that they are perpetual victims—an attitude that is itself deeply racist. The worst oppressors and greatest slave-traders in world history are recast as “the oppressed.”

And just as left-wing movements have never faced their own “mistakes” and historical crimes, but demand that others do so, they now resemble those parents and grandparents to whom one was never allowed to say anything “inappropriate.” Only today, instead of Sunday Best, the required attire is the keffiyeh.

And of course the West’s own many errors—some grave, some disastrous—must also be acknowledged. Ignorance, cowardice, arrogance and self-assurance endure, alongside empty refrains of “Never again” and “Stop it before it starts,” even as the same horrors unfold once more.

What more must happen this time?

When will the great Arab falsehood finally collapse?

Clarke-Serret lays all this before us—a discovery, a revelation in the truest sense.

Truth is unveiled, falsehoods are exposed and lies are uncovered. Only thus can hope be seen clearly, with all its bitterness and all its sweetness.

Where this may lead is up to you, to me, to each of us—to ensure that it will be remembered as something of true significance, not merely as a Sunday sermon.

“ Pax Arabica: A Seminal Work” by Noah Otte

It has been my pleasure and my honor to read Daniel Clarke-Serret’s epic, paradigm-shifting book Pax Arabica!

The Arab Empire is invisible —an insidious entity that can’t be seen with the naked eye. This is the astonishing opening claim of a book which is a must-read. As Daniel masterfully shows, Pax Arabica isn’t an empire in the conventional sense. You don’t see huge Arab armies patrolling the streets of Damascus, Cairo, Triopoli, Amman, and Khartoum. Rather, it is a subtle form of imperialism that inseminates itself into other lands by means of culture, language and religion: the so-called “Babel Terror”.

For far too long, Arabs have ruled over and tyrannized Jews, Kurds, Africans, Berbers, Druze, Samaritans, Mandeans, Maronites, Copts, Yazidis and Bedoiuns. That must come to an end — the Middle East must be decolonized and its indigenous peoples liberated.

Daniel Clarke-Serret provides us with a blueprint with just how we can accomplish that task in Pax Arabica. Every single chapter of this book is well-worth reading but I want to quickly talk about a few chapters in the book that particularly stood out and resonated with me personally.

From Part 1 entitled Babel, Chapters 2, 6, 8, 9 and 11 were particular stand out for me. Chapter 2 educates the reader on the first October 7th, the horrific Coastal Road Massacre of 1978. PLO terrorists infiltrated Israel, hijacked a bus and started shooting and killing civilians left and right. Men, women, children —nobody was spared. In this chapter, Daniel explains that the PLO weren’t seeking true national self-determination, but rather sought bring the Holy Land back under complete Arab control.

Chapter 6 concerns the oppression of Arab women in and outside of Arab lands. Alas, Arab culture remains utterly patriarchal and chauvinistic to this day.

Chapter 8 reminds us of Iraq’s forgotten centrality in the history of the Jewish people and their faith. Daniel shows us how Iraqi Jews - despite their steadfast loyalty and patriotism - were pressured to leave amidst terrible violence and Nuremburg-style legislation.

Chapter 9 takes a look at a forgotten genocide, that which the world has shamefully neglected for two decades in Sudan. Daniel explores the Arab slave trade and the longstanding bigotry, hatred and violence of Arabs towards black ethnic groups in the region. He shows how a three-pronged racism towards Jews, Arabs and black Africans explains the complete lack of international media attention.

Chapter 11 is a classic! It revives the reputation of a great historical figure in Anthony Eden, showing us why the actions he took at Suez in 1956 were completely justified. As Daniel demonstrates, they were undertaken to preserve international law, not undermine it. The only naked act of imperialism on show was that of Nasser in his attempt to subjugate the entire Middle East.

Part 2 entitled Eden is also excellent and contains some personal favorites from the book as well. Chapters 14, 15, 16 and 19 are of particular interest.

Chapter 14 explains how Syria in its current form - under Islamist dictator Ahmad Al-Sharaa - has no right to exist. A controversial claim, but an extremely well-argued one. Daniel calls for each minority group to have their own nation state and I, for one, agree. Only then will each have an indigenous space to be safe and secure.

Chapter 15 covers why Israel has a duty to protect the beleaguered Syrian Druze population given the unbreakable bond between the Jewish and Druze peoples. Meanwhile Chapter 16 is an exploration of how Israel has stepped up as the regional sheriff in a lawless region. There where tribal loyalties and honor-based violence hold sway, Israel’s actions are the clear order of the day.

Finally, and most memorably, Chapter 19 brilliantly lays out why the Palestinian national identity - and its present imperial banner - need to be discarded in favor of a new nation called Levantia. A beautiful blue and gold flag will provide the Holy Land’s Arab inhabitants with a brand new national identity, as exemplified by a flag independent of the baggage of history and its bloodshed.

Pax Arabica is a seminal work and one which all readers are strongly encouraged to buy!

PAX ARABICA: Contents

Foreword by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.