First there was PAX ARABICA. Then there came PURE JEWISH ANGER, a post-10/7 poetry-prose anthology and an exclusive benefit for paid subscribers.

It is a collection of unrestrained poetry prose rage on the current, horrific situation that Jews find themselves in.

From century-spanning antisemitism to interminable Palestinian violence to non-existent Palestinian accountability to the nefarious United Nations to far-left, “pro-Palestine”, flag waving extremists to the cultural capture of our universities to the Palestinianisation of our human rights establishment to the Great Genocide Lie, we are assailed from all sides.

It is time for someone to speak the truth unrestrained.

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

Preface:

1. Pure Jewish Anger

2. Palestinian Ultimatum

This anthology is exclusively for PAID SUBSCRIBERS! A writer has the right to make some money….

3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…