Palestinian Ultimatum
Admit defeat. Accept Israel. Educate for peace. Else it's time to face the consequences.
Yasser Arafat: criminal of the century. How to put into words my sheer distain, nay hatred for this man. Despite his career of terrorism, murder and mayhem, he could have been remembered as a peace maker. His history of lies, deceptions, Nakba fairy tales, refugee camp creations, foreign governmental destabilisations and Saddam Hussein cheerleading forg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.