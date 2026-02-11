Not guilty according to the jury

On the 12th October 2006, I was called to the bar. Not for one last tipple, you understand, but rather to become enrolled in an august profession. There, in the ancient hall of Lincoln’s Inn, I became as one with Mohammed Jinnah, bewigged advocates ready to take on the world. Yet though my training was impeccable, my interview skills lagged embarrassingly in its wake; I was destined never to achieve practice.

Whether it was at 6 Kings’ Walk or the aptly named Dyers Chambers, one question above all halted me in my lawyerly tracks: “What do you think about the jury system?” The tactical response was obvious. It’s unimpeachably amazing! It’s the only way to achieve justice for the defendant! But though that’s what they wanted, I struggled to reply, for I was inflicted with a deadly weakness called nuance. An advocate is meant to advocate, not analyse, and therein lied my downfall.

To understand my hesitancy, one need only appreciate a single detail: that the jury system is absent elsewhere. Is justice redundant in Germany? Did the law flee from France? Either we are saying that a defendant is damned in Europe or else we cannot conclude that a jury is essential for justice. Perhaps, who knows, it’s better. Perhaps it’s our way and we should stick with it, learning the Blairite lesson of breaking Chesterton’s Fence. Yet that is not to say that it is essential for justice; merely that it’s one way, at best a preferable way, of alighting at that goal.

Such timorous logic is not the stuff that Carmans are made of. QCs are hired for resolution, not philosophy. Alas, I am bound to Truth and unequivocal defence of a merely reasonable approach was not what the Chambers were looking for.

Furthermore, if the jury were so indispensable for justice, then one would petrify in shock at the statistics. How can a mere 4% of defendants be permitted a jury trial? Is that not an affront to justice? And if not, why not? Through the mere fact of accepting trial by magistrate, we are forced to retreat to nuance – a “Dyer” conclusion for any Barrister to confront.

***

Nonetheless, I am inclined towards the jury, but more on the balance of probabilities than beyond reasonable doubt. You see, the (sometimes prejudiced, oft inexperienced) jury, while no more accurate than the (sometimes case-hardened, oft cynical) judge, does offer two benefits that the jurist-only trial fails to muster.

The first seems particularly apposite in an era of citizen disengagement. We live in a democracy in name only, where we vote to hold people accountable that don’t make the decisions. Instead law is devolved to quangos, bureaucrats and experts that the public didn’t choose. We didn’t make the rules —and neither did our political masters. Even on the most fertile of issues, legislation is secondary, devolved into the hands of faceless “experts” (read interest groups).

Even where these experts are genuine and good faith luminaries in their fields (think grey-haired economists in Marks & Spencer suits), the lack of scrutiny implies an inflation of regulation. Each citizen should know the law on the tip of their tongue; it should be the inheritance in our collective hearts. Yet how can it be so when the tax code is impenetrable and the rules change wildly by the year? To use Marxist terminology, we are alienated – literally and metaphorically. Literally: “Our” law is foreign to us; we know not its bounds. Metaphorically; we are depressed, demotivated, disconcerted.

It is into this breach that the jury majestically enters. It is the rare opportunity for the public to engage in the law. To know its provisions, analyse its implications and apply it in concrete cases. To be confronted with its limits and to appreciate its effects. For one moment in every serving citizen’s life, they are truly sovereign —not in some abstract, quasi-fictitious sense- but genuinely and truly. They are the master of another man’s destiny. They ascend to the status of Potiphar; he who rules in the case of Egypt v Yosef, a judge in his own house, a master of his land.

The jury is one of the few spaces - perhaps the only space - where the public actually matter; where democracy is authentically Athenian. No expert panel of the Guardian-chattering classes rules here; none are told what to think nor what to believe. Instead they, the public; the real living, breathing public; judge as masters of their kingdom —We the People as more than a metaphor. And as the true sovereign, we need give no reasons. They, the unelected entitled, are bound to accept our judgement - the jury’s verdict - in the form of a command. We have decided. They must obey –-without question.

And it is this recreation of the Athenian Ecclesia - this insufferable need to listen to the Hoi Polloi - that frustrates our ivory-encrusted, entitled masters the most. And it leads us to consider the second powerful argument for the jury: so-called Jury Equity. For the jury is more than a slot machine, a digital mechanism which comes to the right decision with (hopefully) reasonable regularity. Rather, it is a national organism made up of living, breathing, representative human beings. It legislates.

Jury Equity, to explain, flows directly from the jury’s superpower: its legal refusal to give reasons. It may declare guilt without saying why. It may acquit behind a veil of mystery. And so it is that the jury is more than a police investigator or a panel of amateur Miss Marples. And it does more than decide on guilt or innocence. It decides on the justice of the law itself.

It is the silent monarch that assents and assents, but rarely, and occasionally, is forced to veto. Direct democracy in the truest sense. For where the law itself is unjust, the People may say no. We do not approve. We do not assent. That man may walk free. That woman’s harassment is at an end.

And to achieve this end, they stir up no revolution and gnaw not at the Rule of Law. De jure, in words, they uphold Parliamentary Sovereignty. But de facto, in ambiguous actions, they cut down the rotten oak. For want of reasons for the verdict, they become an Israeli nuclear weapon’s policy. Undenied, unconfirmed, ambiguous –but guardians of justice in the name of true democracy.

Yet the jury is fragile, just like democracy itself; just like the fabric of Western society. One false move and it can collapse like an ill-constructed Jenga tower, a Castells festival gone wrong. And, dear friends, that subsidence has come to pass, as it so often does, at the hands of the obsessionally destructive and unconscionably ignorant Palestine cult. It wasn’t enough for them to attack our freedom of assembly. Or our art. Or our history. Or the once-unscalable Oxford Union Debate. No, they had to go on. The logic was inescapable; the madness overwhelming. They had to take on the jury –and destroy it in the flames of Arab Imperialism.

You see, Jury Equity is a blessing, but only when used wisely; sparingly; as a last resort. It isn’t the flaming torch of the mob, but the quiet whisper of the still, small voice. It is the unquietenable conscience of a people who are bound to say no when pushed too far. It isn’t a weapon, but a shield — the last defence of Constantinople.

Its engagement isn’t political, but moral. Universally moral. It doesn’t quibble with the laws of murder or the evil of a butcher’s axe. It accepts right and wrong unquestionably ; and it speaks as one with its people. Only in extremis does it act in More-ean conscientiousness. Jury Equity is the last stand.

What Jury Equity rejects is twisting the facts in the name of politics. Striking a Police Officer in the back with a sledgehammer is clearly wrong - evil even - and certainly against the law. Against the law and rightly so!

Driving a prison van into private property is clearly wrong. It’s against the law and rightly so.

Destroying priceless works of art is clearly wrong. It’s against the law and rightly so.

Breaking into a military facility is clearly wrong. It’s against the law and rightly so.

Intentionally damaging military equipment is clearly wrong. It’s against the law and rightly so.

None of these are controversial cases, still less matters of conscience. They are open and shut, textbook examples of criminal damage and violence. Their prosecution, whatever the motives, is the very raison d’être of policing. Yet due to the misapplication of Jury Equity, manifest examples of law-breaking have been ignored, leading to incomprehensible acquittals. The jury has become a fifth column; an agent of Qatar and a tool of Hamas. 12 tools, good and true. The once-unbreachable bastion of democracy - the once-unimpeachable defender of the People - has turned into the enemy within.

About 15% of people in the United Kingdom are prepared to vote Green or for “Your Party”. They are Palestine religious fanatics for whom politics is the latest round of the Hundred Years War. To be sure, they are a tiny minority, with almost no chance of achieving Parliamentary power. Nonetheless, 15% is more than enough to stymie a jury. Where unanimity is needed for a verdict, or at the very least 10 out of 12 jury members, no Palestine related case will ever lead to conviction; for 2 out of 12 amounts to an unfortunate 17%.

So where are we left? In a position where Jury Equity, the pride of our nation and the essence of our service, has devolved into partisan politics. No more is it a tool of conscience or a shield of virtue. Instead it is a sword of destruction, wielded by a constitution-destroying Monsieur Veto. And we all know what happened to the last Monsieur Veto. King Louis lost his head.

And so it is that when I’m next asked of the jury, I will respond thus: It was once our pride, but it is now our hell. A sign of our demise in the face of Palestine fanaticism. And that, my friends, is what Palestine activism has wreaked on our democracy. A “Dyer” situation —and the end of our liberty.

