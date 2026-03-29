The Guerre and Shalom is more than a publication (and G*d forbid a blog). It’s a project. A project for a better world in line with the ancient, but ever-challenged, foundations of our civilisation. So let us take this opportunity to explore our principles in detail.

a) FREE PUBLISHING: In the search for truth, it is imperative that (quality) authors can write freely, particularly those that reject the calumnies of the day. In the era of The Great Genocide Blood Libel, we cannot remain silent. But we are. We are silenced---and we may not pass. Yet we speak nonetheless and the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House is our vehicle. We don’t want to confine ourselves to niche Jewish or centre-right publications. We don’t want to be cornered into writing for partisan, populist-aligned political journals where we are obliged to toe the party line. We want freedom so that all may achieve freedom. Anyone from any part of the political spectrum should have the right to speak freely so long as they respect the same right in others. That is the scientific method, and the essence of an open society. It is at the heart of the Guerre and Shalom philosophy.

b) THE WORLD’S INTELLIGENT JOURNAL: Civilisation is crying out for high quality writing, shorn of the demands of foreign editors, woke colleagues and childish simplicity. Modern civilisation is founded upon science, and science is founded upon genuine discussion based on evidenced fact. The echo chamber model guiding both mainstream and social media outlets is a threat to progress and our very survival as free countries. It is in this light that Guerre and Shalom offers a different path: a curated collection of the best that Substack has to offer. As the editor, roughly half the outlet will flow from my pen, but ultimately this journal isn’t about me. It’s about you —it’s about us as a living, thinking people. By taking the greatest that human discussion currently has to offer, we will maintain the light of progress for future generations.

c) CHANGE THE NARRATIVE This segues neatly onto the third mission: changing the narrative. Discussion is stymied because all argument must neatly packaged itself into pre-defined intellectual categories. The Middle East must be framed through a (very brief) Western colonial past and current Israeli policy, instead of century after century of Arab-Turkish colonialism and current Islamist policy. Only the Jews are held responsible for their actions, while the violence-embracing Arab masses may excuse themselves by reference to imagined “oppression” and “inevitable history”. This is just one area of human debate (albeit the one which most exercises the editor) in which discussion is constricted through undebatable, undebated, non-axiomatic “axioms”. We live in world where only some are held accountable by those who commit far worse, responsibility vanquished in the process. The UN Human Rights Council is its most visible, most repulsive manifestation. The time has come to change the narrative with the new story firmly girded to truth, facts and reason.

d) PROTECTING & ENRICHING THE ANGLO-HEBRAIC TRADITION: We speak loosely of “the West” or the “Judeo-Christian tradition”, thereby excluding constitutional Indians from “our team”, but including the Platonic dictator and the Rousseau-inspired social scientist. Our civilisation is neither racial nor geographic; rather it’s the sublime blending of Biblical-Israelite and Anglo'-British tradition to create a redoubt of reasoned debate, empirical-based policy, individual flourishing and, above all, personal responsibility underpinned by liberty. The West isn’t “European culture” any more than Hebraic civilisation is Rabbinical Judaism (though both may inspire us where appropriate). Instead the Maccabees created the model of the Anglo-nation state brought to its glorious flourishing in the democratic-liberal legacy of America and the British Commonwealth. We are not ashamed to build on this legacy, emphasising that each human should take responsibility for their own lives (and that of their community) in the framework of personal heroism and a liberal society of necessary, but not-overbearing law. This should be the common goal of Israel and the Anglosphere as well as all the inheritors of our tradition from India to Jamaica.

e) WE ARE WRONG: We don’t write on Guerre and Shalom to lecture, but rather in the expectation that we will be proved wrong in due course. That is the scientific way. Postulation, open debate, discovery of contradiction, synthesis, then progress. We put out innovative ideas in the hope of contradiction, not in fear of the same. What we are about is the generation of ideas and new thinking --bringing to geopolitical discussion and philosophic debate that same rigour that we expect within the realm of the ever-successful natural sciences. Articles may be published which, though internally logical, may clash with one another. That isn’t a weakness, but a strength. Through reconciliation of the seemingly opposite, we tend towards truth.

f) TRUTH: This is the aim of all the aforementioned. Objective truth-seeking. We neither expect, nor realistically hope, that we will ever arrive at this destination, but we persist nonetheless. We reject the echo chamber. We reject the self-elected elite. From a position of weakness and intellectual persecution, we continue our striving for that world which the prophets foresaw, where each may dwell under his own fig tree in freedom and truth-seeking disagreement. We say “foresaw”, not “promised”, for there is no certainty in history, only only own hard work, agency and ongoing responsibility.

Guerre and Shalom is a special project. We have articles, themed weeks, book serialisations and wonderful guest contributions. We are a journal and a publishing house. We are the home of quality writing and most importantly, the cryo-chamber of continued Anglo-Hebraic civilisation.

Please subscribe as paid and give our civilisation the future it scarcely deserves.