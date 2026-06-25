Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My heart is in the east , and I in the uttermost west— How can I find savour in food? How shall it be sweet to me? How shall I render my vows and my bonds, while yet Zion lieth beneath the fetter of Edom, and I in Arab chains? A light thing would it seem to me to leave all the good things of Spain— Seeing how precious in mine eyes to behold the dust of the desolate sanctuary. Yehuda Ha'Levi

‘Indigenous’: such a misunderstood word! It’s thought to mean “been there a long time” —or in our present ahistorical age, about 200 years.

Yet that isn’t the true meaning and I can justify it with a very personal example. My family have lived in Britain for nearly 400 years. That’s longer than the Irish or the Polish or any number of immigrant groups. There are Britons who are whiter than white, whose families arrived here but yesterday.

The Irish Great Famine was a 19th-Century Phenomenon. By that time, the Ben Baruchs were already well-ensconced; comfortable and integrated in our Green and Pleasant Land.

Yet unlike the Irish, we were never indigenous. And we’re still not indigenous now. I could live in Britain for another thousand years and I will never fully belong. I will be Other —and as my Babylonian brothers so tragically show, not even two and a half thousand years is sufficient for indigeneity.

Now, to be clear, I am proudly British; for British and English are two different things. To be a Briton is to be a citizen. To have rights and responsibilities. To abide by the law and participate in the political values of the country. It is that distinction which allows Jews - along with other non-white immigrant groups – to live in relative ease and privilege. We can feel entirely equal in a country which doesn’t quite fit.

So why is it that I will never be indigenous? Why is an Irishman transformed in one generation and a Romanian, having lost their accent, in the second? What, in short, is the meaning of this contested term? We will need to move beyond duration.

Life is more than eating and drinking and living in a political environment. Even in a world free of discrimination, where all are at liberty to act in line with our cultural nature, we are bound inextricably with place. Our mores, detached from their origin, are unmoored; lost in a quasi-spiritual state of complete discomfort.

Ramadan in Norway is climatically bizarre. Sukkot too. How can Jews dwell in a Tabernacle when the mercury dips below 15 degrees? There in Jerusalem, the habit is as natural as Jaffa oranges; but back here in the diaspora, it is strange. There is no other adjective.

Ritually, narratively, culturally and historically, being Jewish makes no sense without Jerusalem. Even those who shun religious tradition and seek modernity in the face of traditionalist refusal swim against a tide of existentialist discomfort when flailing unheroically in the waters of exile. We may be blessed by all the comforts of Spain, but our Heart is in the East.

It isn’t just (or principally) about what we do, but who we are. The story we tell ourselves. The essence of our lives. And it isn’t merely the story we tell ourselves –or the inexplicable, soul-drenched feeling that intrudes our consciousness. It’s the story that others tell about us too.

Even if we were to deny history and change reality for some false idealism, we would be a nation in the eyes of others. They can see the uncomfortable truth –that we are adrift, culturally incoherent, apart from the indigenous mainstream, unable to express ourselves politically. We are of a place that exists in our hearts and now exists as an international reality.

To be sure, we are thankful. Thankful to Britain for her tolerance and thankful to Australia for her freedom. But we are thankful –to others. Is that dignified? To offer gratitude to our equals? To beg for continued liberty in a country you’ve lived for centuries? To be dependent on the good will of a neighbouring population?

Is that true citizenship? Is that the best we can hope for?

There is no dignity in powerlessness. Subservience drains the will and destroys the meaning of life.

Power corrupts, but powerlessness is just as corrosive. A free being depends not on the result of the next general election or the kindness of the next Democrat candidate, but in their essence as intrinsically blessed human beings – agents who are free to act, take responsibility, enjoy their successes and admit their failures. They who act in the world and reap the consequences.

But to be a minority, a stranger, especially in a land where you’ve lived so long, is no life. It is the emptiness of exile.

Ask yourselves: Why do I feel so uncomfortable entering British politics? Or to play a full part in our shared land of Hope and Glory? It isn’t because I lack admiration for this magnificent polity. It’s just because it isn’t fully mine. The festivals, the rituals, the drunkenness: they belong to another people, apart and foreign.

Why do I feel uncomfortable joining the British Jewish community? Or to play a full part in her festivals and customs? Because they are deracinated, strange and out of place in this North European land.

Jews should have the right to live their lives here as they see fit; it is their birthright as British citizens and a Britain that diverts from this path betrays herself. Antisemitism disgraces her. Yet they are their customs and their festivals. Perhaps I’m the Evil Son, but English tradition and English-Jewish tradition seem somehow alien from my soul amidst this green-tinged geography.

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As an aside, the Haredim were to be praised. They made a fist of exile, dressing in the robes of Polish noblemen and acting like the folk heroes of a mythic, East European past. But viewed on the streets of Jerusalem, among those arid hills and in sweltering heat, they seem from a different place. They are from a different place. They ghettoed themselves from their indigenous homeland and now they are a separate, foreign nation on the soil of Zion.

I am pleased they feel home in the cold. But that isn’t Israel and it isn’t the home of the Jewish People. Our hearts are in the East. May it be theirs too.

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Indigeneity is a mystical formula that defies the architecture of reason, but it exists here in reality. Why that story speaks to me, I know not. But it does. That story isn’t, as is so often told, a tale of hate and persecution; because in many eras the Jews found peace, Yehuda Ha’Levi among them. They rose to the top and achieved professional success. They joined governments and advised on policy. Yet they all struggled in their existential solitude. Even at the pinnacle of society, they wept alone.

Joseph and Daniel and counsellors to the Spanish Catholic Kings: They all represent the sad reality of exile. You can reach the heights, save the Kingdom and be liked by your monarch, yet the next generation will be abandoned to slavery –or worse. There is no escape, for you are indigenous elsewhere.

We must maintain the fight against antisemitism. For an antisemitic Britain isn’t Britain. An unequal America doesn’t aspire to that nation’s highest ideals. For the sake of their national souls, those countries must always protect the Jew. Yet even then, the Jew will feel alone in a geography of indifference.

Whether Jews move to Israel is their own business. Many are those of every ethnic group who have to make the choice —to weigh up the trade-offs between indigeneity and family, work and reality, politics here and politics there. Yet let us be clear as to why we feel so alone. Because we are indigenous to Israel and our soul dwells on the Holy Mountain.

That is the meaning of being Jewish.