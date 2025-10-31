To see behind the paywall on this and all other serialised “Guerre and Shalom” books, you will need to become a fully paid up annual member.
CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:
PART 1: BABEL
Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now! // Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica
PART 2: EDEN
Chapter 13: On Nations, States & the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot
[Image: Syrian Druze religious leaders cross into Israel]
PAX ARABICA
CHAPTER 15: On Zionism and the Duty to Protect
IS ISRAEL THE DRUZE STATE?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.