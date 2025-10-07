On Unjust "Justice" and the Inversion of Language
Words become weapons of war in Chapter 10 of PAX ARABICA
Language, not suicide bombings nor blood-soaked violence, have become their most ubiquitous and effective modus operandi.
Daniel Clarke-Serret on Pax Arabica’s greatest weapon
PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.
IN CHAPTER 10, we consider how Pax Arabica has gaslighted the West so effectively, namely though its masterful use of language inversion. It has employed erstwhile sanctified terms, such as human rights, peace, genocide and above all “JUSTICE”, to turn bitter into “sweet” and evil into “good”. It is this, the weaponisation of language, rather than the more headline-grabbing use of violence, that has succeeded in turning a Babel-esque, human rights-abusing, violence-adoring, oft pale-skinned Empire into an “oppressed group of brown people”.
Here we trace the journey from the Ancient Greeks to the modern linguistic malaise, and turn to Scottish philosopher David Hume to describe the situation in the Arab Empire as it really is. It’s time to heed Isaiah and finally call a spade a spade, thereby bringing the terror of Pax Arabica to an end.
Ashok Panikkar writes on Justice:
CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:
Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!
Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism
Chapter 2: On the Vanguard
Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression
Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”
Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery
Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid
Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities
Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing
Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference
[Image: Victims of Palestinian “Justice”]
PAX ARABICA
CHAPTER 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language
FROM PLATO TO HAMAS: WORDS AS WEAPONS Of WAR & EMPIRE
