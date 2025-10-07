Language, not suicide bombings nor blood-soaked violence, have become their most ubiquitous and effective modus operandi. Daniel Clarke-Serret on Pax Arabica’s greatest weapon

PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

IN CHAPTER 10, we consider how Pax Arabica has gaslighted the West so effectively, namely though its masterful use of language inversion. It has employed erstwhile sanctified terms, such as human rights, peace, genocide and above all “JUSTICE”, to turn bitter into “sweet” and evil into “good”. It is this, the weaponisation of language, rather than the more headline-grabbing use of violence, that has succeeded in turning a Babel-esque, human rights-abusing, violence-adoring, oft pale-skinned Empire into an “oppressed group of brown people”.

Here we trace the journey from the Ancient Greeks to the modern linguistic malaise, and turn to Scottish philosopher David Hume to describe the situation in the Arab Empire as it really is. It’s time to heed Isaiah and finally call a spade a spade, thereby bringing the terror of Pax Arabica to an end.

Ashok Panikkar writes on Justice:

[Image: Victims of Palestinian “Justice”]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language

FROM PLATO TO HAMAS: WORDS AS WEAPONS Of WAR & EMPIRE